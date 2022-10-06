ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Search suspended for missing couple

By By TIMOTHY O’HARA Keys Citizen
 3 days ago

The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended the search for two missing boaters and their dog near Wisteria Island off Key West pending new information.

The Coast Guard and other law enforcement agencies had been actively searching for Omar Millet and Betsy Morales since Hurricane Ian started impacting the Florida Keys last week.

Millet contacted Coast Guard Sector Key West Command Center watchstanders, on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at approximately 11 p.m. reporting his vessel’s anchor line broke and the boat was adrift, according to the Coast Guard.

Because of Hurricane Ian, Sector Key West was unable to immediately launch rescue assets and crews but provided emergency instructions, along with establishing a communication schedule, according to the Coast Guard.

At approximately 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, Sector Key West Command Center watchstanders were unable to make contact with Millet and Morales, and Coast Guard air and surface assets were launched to begin search efforts, the Coast Guard said.

Coast Guard crews and partner agencies searched more than 15,171 square miles, an area larger than the state of Maryland, according to the Coast Guard.

“Our sincere condolences go out to the family and friends of Omar Millet and Betsy Morales,” said Lt. Cmdr. Elizabeth Tatum, search-and-rescue mission coordinator, Sector Key West. “The decision to suspend a search is never easy and is only made after careful consideration of all the available facts.”

Earlier in the week, Morales’ daughter, Dayramar Johnston, had posted on the Facebook page Key West Lost Found and Stolen “Looking for this vessel, my mom and stepdad are missing since Wednesday. Last seen was in vicinity of the Fury playground near Key West Harbor.”

Johnston declined to be interviewed by the Keys Citizen on Wednesday.

Boat and aircraft crews from Coast Guard Air Station Miami, Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater, Coast Guard Station Key West, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Navy all searched for the missing couple.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Millet and Morales, call Sector Key West at 305-292-8727.

In addition to the missing couple and their dog, Coast Guard, FWC and other agencies have been attempting to locate a group of missing migrants from Cuba.

U.S. Border Patrol officers responded to a migrant landing on Stock Island last week as Hurricane Ian was passing the Florida Keys. Four Cuban migrants were able to swim to shore, but indicated there were at least 23 other individuals on the vessel.

All rescued migrants were brought to Lower Keys Medical Center, suffering from exhaustion and dehydration. The incident remained under investigation, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesman Rob Brisley.

FWC and other agencies have been able to locate the bodies of seven of the missing migrants. Most recently, a female migrant was found Monday and a female migrant was found.

tohara@keysnews.com

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

 https://keysnews.com

