U.S. 1 Radio

The Key West Citizen
 3 days ago

Democratic State Representative candidate Adam Gentle talks with News Director Joe Moore and Chuck Thomas about his campaign.

Also on Morning Magazine,

• Andy Newman, Tourist Development Council spokesman

• Kerry Shelby, Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority Executive Director

• Lance Martin, Marathon High School Athletic Director

• Carlos Gimenez, U.S. Congressman

• David Rice, Monroe County Mayor

• Ana Marie Rodriguez, State Senator

• Chief Sean Brandenberg, Key West Police

On Evening Edition, host Ron Saunders talks with Monroe County Tax Collector Sam Steele

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

