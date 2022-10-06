Read full article on original website
Luxury sports lounge Bounce Sporting Club coming soon to Delray BeachBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
3 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Jupiter restaurant offers homework happy hour for back to schoolBest of South FloridaJupiter, FL
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new store in Florida this weekKristen WaltersBoca Raton, FL
Residents allowed to return to Florida island slammed by Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Residents were allowed to return to a coastal island that was decimated by Hurricane Ian on Saturday with a warning from the governor that the disaster isn’t over. Many of the homes still standing on Estero Island lack basic services, so portable restrooms,...
If Hurricane Ian had struck southeast Florida: Here’s how bad it would have been
The nation watched aghast as Hurricane Ian pummeled the west coast of Florida, sending a storm surge of 12 feet into some areas, and dropping 15 to 19 inches of rain on coastal spots such as North Port and even inland to the outskirts of Orlando. The surge planted yachts atop cars and took out homes, while the flooded Myakka River north of Fort Myers made Interstate 75 impassable. Further ...
Coming soon: New brunch spot headed to Plantation, plus Boca’s Kanpai getting ready to reopen
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Kanpai, Boca Raton Closed more than a year after a fire caused structural damage to the restaurant in July 2021, this Japanese sushi-barbecue mashup registered to Lian He is readying its second act. The restaurant plans to reopen in December with ...
That Boca condo board that won a $395,554 judgment against a single mom now faces a skeptical judge
Is it OK for members of a condominium board to interpret record access laws as it wishes if it decides that unit owners making the requests are working against it? That’s one of the questions that will be answered by a Palm Beach County circuit judge in a contentious trial underway between the longtime officers of the Boca View Condominium Association and unit owners Eleanor and Edward ...
floridapolitics.com
Tervis launches special Florida tumbler to raise funds for Hurricane Ian relief
First Lady Casey DeSantis spearheaded the partnership. First Lady Casey DeSantis is announcing a partnership with iconic Florida drinkware maker Tervis to raise money for Hurricane Ian relief. Tervis, which locally manufactures the double-walled plastic tumblers with logos of just about every variety, is creating a new design with Florida...
treasurecoast.com
The Honest Broker: Hurricane Ian’s Effect on the Florida Insurance Market
The Honest Broker: Hurricane Ian’s Effect on the Florida Insurance Market. The damage wrought by Hurricane Ian may be the insurance industry’s breaking point in Florida. Hurricane Ian is expected to undermine the already precarious market for property insurance in Florida, supercharging premiums and exposing gaps in coverage. Long before the storm, Florida’s property insurance system was a mess. Hundreds of thousands of Florida homeowners lost their private insurance policies over the last two years, after a dozen companies left the market in the face of billion-dollar annual losses, including several that went under.
Palm Beach County residents now eligible for FEMA individual assistance
Palm Beach County residents are now eligible for individual assistance from the Federal Emergency Management agency due to Hurricane Ian, Rep. Lois Frankel announced Saturday morning. The new designation comes after a tornado caused by Hurricane Ian tore through the senior living community of Kings Point near Delray Beach, rendering nearly 60 homes unsafe. Some of those residents had no ...
gotowncrier.com
DiVosta Homes Opens Models At Windsong Estates Near Wellington
DiVosta, the luxury-home brand offered by PulteGroup, has unveiled three models at Windsong Estates, a new single-family home community located between Wellington and Florida’s Turnpike in central Palm Beach County. Sales have also commenced for a limited inventory of 93 homesites. “Due to the large variety of home designs,...
floridaweekly.com
Ian uninsured flood losses could top $10B
With Hurricane Ian bringing massive storm surge and inland flooding, Floridians could have more than $10 billion in uninsured flood losses, according to an analysis by CoreLogic, a property-information and analytics firm. CoreLogic released a projection Thursday of $10 billion to $16 billion in uninsured flood losses in Florida. That...
The Best Cities and Small Towns to Live in Florida in 2022, According to HomeSnacks
There's arguably much to like about Florida, as evidenced by the fact that it's been a recent top relocation spot for those looking to move or retire. The weather is nice. There are beaches, theme parks, and outdoor activities to keep one busy, and there is no state income tax.
This Is Florida's Richest Billionaire
Stacker used data from Forbes to pinpoint the richest billionaire in every state.
Furry Friends Helps Relocate Hurricane-Impacted Animals
The local shelter is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society to relocate animals from storm-impacted shelters on the Hope On Wheels bus The post Furry Friends Helps Relocate Hurricane-Impacted Animals appeared first on Stuart Magazine.
cw34.com
Buses at 5 Palm Beach County schools checked due to 'unconfirmed and unverified' threat
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A possible threat involving a school bus had the School District of Palm Beach County calling police to investigate on Friday. The district called it "an unconfirmed and unverified threat, potentially impacting one of our school buses," in a call to parents. It...
Coast Guard offloads $22 million worth of cocaine in Florida
A Coast Guard crew dropped off a big payload from multiple drug seizures in the Caribbean.
islandernews.com
Cities with the most expensive homes in Florida
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Florida using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Hurricane leads Allegiant to delay Florida resort opening
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The parent of Allegiant Air said Friday that damage from Hurricane Ian has caused the company to delay the planned opening of a resort north of Fort Myers, Florida. Allegiant Travel Co. said its Sunseeker resort had been selling rooms for as early as next...
Food Editor: We say goodbye to a beloved pizza restaurant. Local chefs feed Hurricane Ian survivors.
Arrivederci to one of Palm Beach County’s most iconic pizzerias, one powered by a love story and terrific, creative pizza. (The secret was in the dough, a recipe that remains a secret.) Pizza Girls, the pizzeria, is no more. The Palm Beach Gardens spot closed without much warning last...
bocamag.com
Post-Ian Lessons and Delray to Consider DDA Role in OSS
Readers of this blog may recall regular references to the importance of cities emphasizing what residents can’t see. That means the underground systems that deliver water, get rid of water and keep sewage—formerly known as wastewater—from going where it doesn’t belong. Nothing tests these systems like a tropical cyclone.
Anti-Semitic messages spray painted in South Florida community
Deputies are investigating an incident of hate after racist and anti-Semitic graffiti were spray painted in several areas of a South Florida country club.
MANOR CARE BOCA RATON DEATH LEADS TO LAWSUIT
What Happened Inside Nursing Facility At 371 NW 51st Street? BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The death of a resident at Manor Care in Boca Raton is leading to a lawsuit just filed in Palm Beach County Circuit Court. The suit alleges that care is so poor inside the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
