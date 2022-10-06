ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

If Hurricane Ian had struck southeast Florida: Here’s how bad it would have been

The nation watched aghast as Hurricane Ian pummeled the west coast of Florida, sending a storm surge of 12 feet into some areas, and dropping 15 to 19 inches of rain on coastal spots such as North Port and even inland to the outskirts of Orlando. The surge planted yachts atop cars and took out homes, while the flooded Myakka River north of Fort Myers made Interstate 75 impassable. Further ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: New brunch spot headed to Plantation, plus Boca’s Kanpai getting ready to reopen

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Kanpai, Boca Raton Closed more than a year after a fire caused structural damage to the restaurant in July 2021, this Japanese sushi-barbecue mashup registered to Lian He is readying its second act. The restaurant plans to reopen in December with ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

That Boca condo board that won a $395,554 judgment against a single mom now faces a skeptical judge

Is it OK for members of a condominium board to interpret record access laws as it wishes if it decides that unit owners making the requests are working against it? That’s one of the questions that will be answered by a Palm Beach County circuit judge in a contentious trial underway between the longtime officers of the Boca View Condominium Association and unit owners Eleanor and Edward ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
West Palm Beach, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Business
City
Okeechobee, FL
State
Florida State
floridapolitics.com

Tervis launches special Florida tumbler to raise funds for Hurricane Ian relief

First Lady Casey DeSantis spearheaded the partnership. First Lady Casey DeSantis is announcing a partnership with iconic Florida drinkware maker Tervis to raise money for Hurricane Ian relief. Tervis, which locally manufactures the double-walled plastic tumblers with logos of just about every variety, is creating a new design with Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
treasurecoast.com

The Honest Broker: Hurricane Ian’s Effect on the Florida Insurance Market

The Honest Broker: Hurricane Ian’s Effect on the Florida Insurance Market. The damage wrought by Hurricane Ian may be the insurance industry’s breaking point in Florida. Hurricane Ian is expected to undermine the already precarious market for property insurance in Florida, supercharging premiums and exposing gaps in coverage. Long before the storm, Florida’s property insurance system was a mess. Hundreds of thousands of Florida homeowners lost their private insurance policies over the last two years, after a dozen companies left the market in the face of billion-dollar annual losses, including several that went under.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Palm Beach County residents now eligible for FEMA individual assistance

Palm Beach County residents are now eligible for individual assistance from the Federal Emergency Management agency due to Hurricane Ian, Rep. Lois Frankel announced Saturday morning. The new designation comes after a tornado caused by Hurricane Ian tore through the senior living community of Kings Point near Delray Beach, rendering nearly 60 homes unsafe. Some of those residents had no ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
gotowncrier.com

DiVosta Homes Opens Models At Windsong Estates Near Wellington

DiVosta, the luxury-home brand offered by PulteGroup, has unveiled three models at Windsong Estates, a new single-family home community located between Wellington and Florida’s Turnpike in central Palm Beach County. Sales have also commenced for a limited inventory of 93 homesites. “Due to the large variety of home designs,...
WELLINGTON, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaia Gerber
floridaweekly.com

Ian uninsured flood losses could top $10B

With Hurricane Ian bringing massive storm surge and inland flooding, Floridians could have more than $10 billion in uninsured flood losses, according to an analysis by CoreLogic, a property-information and analytics firm. CoreLogic released a projection Thursday of $10 billion to $16 billion in uninsured flood losses in Florida. That...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flea Market#Thrift Store#Hospice#Eco#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Resale Report#The Nearly New Shop#Federal Highway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
bocamag.com

Post-Ian Lessons and Delray to Consider DDA Role in OSS

Readers of this blog may recall regular references to the importance of cities emphasizing what residents can’t see. That means the underground systems that deliver water, get rid of water and keep sewage—formerly known as wastewater—from going where it doesn’t belong. Nothing tests these systems like a tropical cyclone.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

MANOR CARE BOCA RATON DEATH LEADS TO LAWSUIT

What Happened Inside Nursing Facility At 371 NW 51st Street? BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The death of a resident at Manor Care in Boca Raton is leading to a lawsuit just filed in Palm Beach County Circuit Court. The suit alleges that care is so poor inside the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy