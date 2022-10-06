The ground coriander and Espelette pepper in this ragu add a depth of flavor that typically takes hours to develop. They also add a funky, citrusy flavor that is enhanced by the brightness of the lemon zest topping and the tangy kalamata olives. Every single bite you take is bursting with flavor, making it important to pair bucatini or another sturdy pasta with this sauce. Reserving the pasta water and quickly stirring it into the sauce with the pasta helps the sauce adhere to the noodles.

