KTLA.com

Try Jessica’s Greek-inspired stuffed eggplant

Jessica has a new love and appreciation for eggplant. She sometimes uses it as a replacement for meat. This meal, however, comes with both. Her Greek-inspired stuffed eggplant is both economical and delicious!. This segment aired on California Cooking with Jessica Holmes, Episode 129. Greek-Inspired Stuffed Eggplant. Ingredients. 2 eggplants,...
butterwithasideofbread.com

SOUTHWESTERN CHICKEN VERDE SOUP

Southwestern Chicken Verde Soup is a flavorful homemade chicken soup made easy in under an hour! Tender chicken, beans, corn & broth all combine with salsa verde for a great Southwestern soup!. Chicken verde soup is a healthy and hearty combination of chicken and beans with a zesty salsa verde...
Food & Wine

Lamb Ragu Bucatini

The ground coriander and Espelette pepper in this ragu add a depth of flavor that typically takes hours to develop. They also add a funky, citrusy flavor that is enhanced by the brightness of the lemon zest topping and the tangy kalamata olives. Every single bite you take is bursting with flavor, making it important to pair bucatini or another sturdy pasta with this sauce. Reserving the pasta water and quickly stirring it into the sauce with the pasta helps the sauce adhere to the noodles.
