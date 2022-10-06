ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s ‘Cap or No Cap’ | Episode 88

By The Undressing Room Presented By Macy&#39;s
 3 days ago

This week the ladies get into Netlix’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, the aftermath of the series, and his love for R&B movies. Plus, did Khloe Kardashian really have brain trauma from Tristan Thompson’s cheating or is it cap? And you might want to hold off before texting Cam’ron’s mom. Find out why.

The Final Question To Undress got real.  Would you snitch on someone who is cheating?

