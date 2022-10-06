ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

TechRadar

Google’s new AI lets you turn words into HD videos

It was only a matter of time before Google stepped into the AI video arena - and that day had arrived. The Google Research project Imagen Video (opens in new tab) is a text-to-video generator similar to Meta’s recently revealed Make-A-Video (opens in new tab) system. When prompted by the user, the tool is able to build looping video clips, and the results are as impressive as they are bizarre.
SOFTWARE
#Windows Apps#Windows Insider#Windows Update#Windows Os#Suggested Actions#Microsoft
TechRadar

Is Internap trying to conceal the full effects of a ransomware attack?

Cloud and data giant Internap (INAP) has experienced a ransomware attack which caused a halt on its email, database and website services. Despite very little information online, the attack took place between the hours of 2:11 am CDT and 5:41 am CDT on September 28, before being discovered by a support technician by 8:00 am, CDT.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

This DoorDash update is giving you a lot more choice - for free

DoorDash is growing its delivery options with the new Drinks with DoubleDash allowing people to order food from one restaurant and alcohol from another at no extra cost. This new feature comes a little over a year after the app introduced its DoubleDash service (opens in new tab) to the platform and alcohol delivery to the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company states (opens in new tab) it wants its platform to keep being a “one-stop shop for all local commerce needs”, and apparently the logical next step is to further interconnect its services. DoorDash also sees this as a way to help businesses grow more as it claims that local stores grew 130 percent after it introduced alcohol to its menu.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Google Chrome is reportedly riddled with security issues

Google Chrome is littered with potential security issues that could be putting millions of users at risk, a report has said. New research from Atlas VPN citing data provided by the VulDB vulnerability database (opens in new tab) claims Google’s famed browser has so far had 303 discovered vulnerabilities, and is an “all-time leader with a total of 3,159 cumulative vulnerabilities.”
INTERNET
TechRadar

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro: the 7 most exciting new camera features

The arrival of new Google Pixel phones is always a big moment for point-and-shoot snapping – and so it's proved again with the launch of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. While the new flagships don't have a headline moment quite as big as the Pixel 3's introduction of 'Night Sight', they do bring a combination of exciting hardware and software upgrades that could fire them into the upper echelons of our best camera phones guide.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

New Windows 11 update is causing headaches for IT teams now too

Microsoft’s latest major update for Windows 11 hasn’t even been out for a month yet and it’s already causing issues for some businesses. We’ve already reported on a printer bug that has plagued devices running the 22H2 update, but the company’s support site (opens in new tab) now suggests the update is causing problems for businesses looking to set up computers on behalf of their employees too.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Microsoft is wrestling with yet another problem with latest Windows 11 update

Microsoft is looking into new issues encountered by users running remote desktop software on Windows 11 following the latest update, an employee has confirmed. Over the last couple of weeks, multiple administrators have taken to the Microsoft community forum to report problems. “All of our remote desktop users using Windows 11 are having problems [...] It just hangs at connecting,” explained one customer.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Prime Day in October – the best early deals from Amazon's new two-day sale

Amazon is running a second Prime Day on October 11, with its two-day Prime Early Access sale - here are the top early deals. Prime Day is happening again this year - or so Amazon would like us to believe. The retailer is launching a huge two-day sale on Tuesday, October 11, with hundreds of thousands of early holiday season deals, including up to 80% off TVs, toys and more.
SHOPPING
TechRadar

Box wants to make sure you really can work securely from anywhere

Upgraded Box Notes and Canvas look to improve efficiency from the boardroom to the sales floor. Box has unveiled a host of upgraded tools that it says will help boost productivity for remote workers across the globe. At its BoxWorks 2022 event, the company revealed an all-new version of its...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Amazon is hiring 150,000 temps for Christmas this year

Amazon is hiring 150,000 employees throughout the US in full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles across its operations network ahead of the holiday season. A diverse range of roles are available, from packing and picking to sorting and shipping, for applicants from all backgrounds and experience levels. Amazon claims that employees...
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Best video editing software for Windows and Mac

Finding the best video editing software is mission-critical today. With businesses placing greater emphasis on their visual output, and viewers demanding professional polish on the big screen, small screen, and every other screen, top-tier video editors can help you stand out from the crowd and capture the attention of your audience.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

The Steam Deck dock is finally here and will ship faster than you think

After months of waiting and delays, Valve has finally announced that the Steam Deck dock is available for purchase on its official site. Not only that but, according to Valve, the dock will ship out in an incredibly fast one to two weeks, which pairs with the fact that the Steam Deck itself is now shipping with no wait time (not to mention that it's incredibly easy to set up). The port selection is pretty solid as well, with the dock featuring three USB-A 3.1 gen 1 ports, one Ethernet port, a DisplayPort 1.4, and an HDMI 2.0 port. And for its power supply, it uses a USB-C passthrough delivery.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Logitech Lift Mouse review

The Logitech Lift Mouse is an impressive, quirky-looking mouse that makes work life a little easier. It's designed with productivity in mind and allows for effortless scrolling across all your devices. However, if you've got above-average-sized hands or happen to be left-handed, this mouse is definitely not for you. Pros.
ELECTRONICS

