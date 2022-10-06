Read full article on original website
Microsoft Teams is finally fixing one of the worst things about PowerPoint presentations
Peering at your laptop, trying to make sense of tiny blurred text on a Microsoft Teams slide could soon be a thing of the past thanks to a new update. The video conferencing service is finally addressing one of the most annoying aspects of viewing presentations online via Teams by allowing users to magnify or enlarge whichever slides they need.
Google’s new AI lets you turn words into HD videos
It was only a matter of time before Google stepped into the AI video arena - and that day had arrived. The Google Research project Imagen Video (opens in new tab) is a text-to-video generator similar to Meta’s recently revealed Make-A-Video (opens in new tab) system. When prompted by the user, the tool is able to build looping video clips, and the results are as impressive as they are bizarre.
Five lock screen widgets from iOS 16 that you should pick for your iPhone
With iOS 16 available to anyone with an iPhone 8 or iPhone SE 2 and newer, alongside 16.1 available as a public beta, its redesigned lock screen feature is already making an impression. You can place multiple widgets on the display that will launch the app in question, showcasing information...
Tech giants found destroying thousands of data storage devices every year - but why?
In a practice many experts would describe as “killing a fly with a nuclear bomb”, many of the world’s largest tech companies have been found to be destroying thousands of storage devices every year in order to stay compliant with data protection regulations. According to the Financial...
The relationship between Microsoft Teams and OneDrive is about to get even tighter
Tracking down the files you need in Microsoft Teams should soon get a lot easier thanks to a new update from the company. The video conferencing service has revealed it will be adding the capability to delete or rename files in a channel and in your OneDrive folder in Teams.
Is Internap trying to conceal the full effects of a ransomware attack?
Cloud and data giant Internap (INAP) has experienced a ransomware attack which caused a halt on its email, database and website services. Despite very little information online, the attack took place between the hours of 2:11 am CDT and 5:41 am CDT on September 28, before being discovered by a support technician by 8:00 am, CDT.
SteamOS update brings fixes and better display settings to your Steam Deck
After testing an update for the Steam Deck that was available in beta, Valve has officially rolled it out with more fixes and enhancements, including a fix that solves a crash for Red Dead Redemption 2. Alongside the software update (opens in new tab), there was also the news that...
This DoorDash update is giving you a lot more choice - for free
DoorDash is growing its delivery options with the new Drinks with DoubleDash allowing people to order food from one restaurant and alcohol from another at no extra cost. This new feature comes a little over a year after the app introduced its DoubleDash service (opens in new tab) to the platform and alcohol delivery to the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company states (opens in new tab) it wants its platform to keep being a “one-stop shop for all local commerce needs”, and apparently the logical next step is to further interconnect its services. DoorDash also sees this as a way to help businesses grow more as it claims that local stores grew 130 percent after it introduced alcohol to its menu.
Google Chrome is reportedly riddled with security issues
Google Chrome is littered with potential security issues that could be putting millions of users at risk, a report has said. New research from Atlas VPN citing data provided by the VulDB vulnerability database (opens in new tab) claims Google’s famed browser has so far had 303 discovered vulnerabilities, and is an “all-time leader with a total of 3,159 cumulative vulnerabilities.”
Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro: the 7 most exciting new camera features
The arrival of new Google Pixel phones is always a big moment for point-and-shoot snapping – and so it's proved again with the launch of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. While the new flagships don't have a headline moment quite as big as the Pixel 3's introduction of 'Night Sight', they do bring a combination of exciting hardware and software upgrades that could fire them into the upper echelons of our best camera phones guide.
New Windows 11 update is causing headaches for IT teams now too
Microsoft’s latest major update for Windows 11 hasn’t even been out for a month yet and it’s already causing issues for some businesses. We’ve already reported on a printer bug that has plagued devices running the 22H2 update, but the company’s support site (opens in new tab) now suggests the update is causing problems for businesses looking to set up computers on behalf of their employees too.
Microsoft is wrestling with yet another problem with latest Windows 11 update
Microsoft is looking into new issues encountered by users running remote desktop software on Windows 11 following the latest update, an employee has confirmed. Over the last couple of weeks, multiple administrators have taken to the Microsoft community forum to report problems. “All of our remote desktop users using Windows 11 are having problems [...] It just hangs at connecting,” explained one customer.
Prime Day in October – the best early deals from Amazon's new two-day sale
Amazon is running a second Prime Day on October 11, with its two-day Prime Early Access sale - here are the top early deals. Prime Day is happening again this year - or so Amazon would like us to believe. The retailer is launching a huge two-day sale on Tuesday, October 11, with hundreds of thousands of early holiday season deals, including up to 80% off TVs, toys and more.
Google Pixel 7 vs Pixel 7 Pro: Is there any more than a pixel between them?
2021’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro represented a major shake-up for this sleeping giant of a smartphone line, both in terms of design and specifications. Has Google managed to follow up on that success?. And more importantly, which of these two classy-looking smartphones – the Google Pixel 7...
Box wants to make sure you really can work securely from anywhere
Upgraded Box Notes and Canvas look to improve efficiency from the boardroom to the sales floor. Box has unveiled a host of upgraded tools that it says will help boost productivity for remote workers across the globe. At its BoxWorks 2022 event, the company revealed an all-new version of its...
Amazon is hiring 150,000 temps for Christmas this year
Amazon is hiring 150,000 employees throughout the US in full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles across its operations network ahead of the holiday season. A diverse range of roles are available, from packing and picking to sorting and shipping, for applicants from all backgrounds and experience levels. Amazon claims that employees...
Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are getting a built-in VPN at no extra cost
Users of the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro devices will be able to secure their data without the need to pay for an additional Android VPN after the company said it would be including its Google One VPN service at no extra cost. The move will make the Pixel...
Best video editing software for Windows and Mac
Finding the best video editing software is mission-critical today. With businesses placing greater emphasis on their visual output, and viewers demanding professional polish on the big screen, small screen, and every other screen, top-tier video editors can help you stand out from the crowd and capture the attention of your audience.
The Steam Deck dock is finally here and will ship faster than you think
After months of waiting and delays, Valve has finally announced that the Steam Deck dock is available for purchase on its official site. Not only that but, according to Valve, the dock will ship out in an incredibly fast one to two weeks, which pairs with the fact that the Steam Deck itself is now shipping with no wait time (not to mention that it's incredibly easy to set up). The port selection is pretty solid as well, with the dock featuring three USB-A 3.1 gen 1 ports, one Ethernet port, a DisplayPort 1.4, and an HDMI 2.0 port. And for its power supply, it uses a USB-C passthrough delivery.
Logitech Lift Mouse review
The Logitech Lift Mouse is an impressive, quirky-looking mouse that makes work life a little easier. It's designed with productivity in mind and allows for effortless scrolling across all your devices. However, if you've got above-average-sized hands or happen to be left-handed, this mouse is definitely not for you. Pros.
