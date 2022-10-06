Read full article on original website
Google Pixel 7 vs iPhone 14: The smartphone war takes a familiar turn
Both the Pixel 7 and iPhone 14 can be counted as mainstream representatives of their respective platforms: Android and iOS. That core difference aside, how do they stack up?. There’s definitely room for Google to steal a march on Apple here, with consumers seemingly cottoning on to the fact that the iPhone 14 is one of the most marginal upgrades in years.
Apple October launches: the new devices we might see this month
The launch of the iPhone 14 and the Apple Watch 8 has come and gone, but Apple most likely isn't done with hardware in 2022 yet: the rumors are that we've got quite a few more new products to look forward to before the year is out. Although we had...
Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Pixel 7 Pro: A successful refinement?
We called 2021’s Google Pixel 6 Pro “the first top-tier Google Pixel phone” in our four-star review, praising it for its beautiful screen, top-tier camera, and clean software. How does Google follow that up? With the Pixel 7 Pro, of course. Featuring subtle refinements across the board,...
Five lock screen widgets from iOS 16 that you should pick for your iPhone
With iOS 16 available to anyone with an iPhone 8 or iPhone SE 2 and newer, alongside 16.1 available as a public beta, its redesigned lock screen feature is already making an impression. You can place multiple widgets on the display that will launch the app in question, showcasing information...
Google Pixel 7 vs Pixel 7 Pro: Is there any more than a pixel between them?
2021’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro represented a major shake-up for this sleeping giant of a smartphone line, both in terms of design and specifications. Has Google managed to follow up on that success?. And more importantly, which of these two classy-looking smartphones – the Google Pixel 7...
Google Pixel Watch preorders - where to buy the brand-new smartwatch now
Google Pixel Watch preorders are now live following the announcement of the brand-new smartwatch at the latest Google Pixel event. Here's where you can buy yours today ahead of the device's release on October 13, with prices starting at $349.99 / £339 / AU$549. The Google Pixel Watch is...
Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro: the 7 most exciting new camera features
The arrival of new Google Pixel phones is always a big moment for point-and-shoot snapping – and so it's proved again with the launch of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. While the new flagships don't have a headline moment quite as big as the Pixel 3's introduction of 'Night Sight', they do bring a combination of exciting hardware and software upgrades that could fire them into the upper echelons of our best camera phones guide.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could appear in these four color options
With the Google Pixel 7 launch successfully navigated, the next flagship phone on the horizon is the Samsung Galaxy S23 – and the latest update from the rumor mill gives us some idea of the color options we're going to see. As per analyst Ross Young (opens in new...
Google's AI editing tricks are making Photoshop irrelevant for most people
Back in 1987, one of the most significant photos of the last century was shot on a Tahiti beach. It was taken by John Knoll, who'd later co-create Adobe Photoshop – and his 'Jennifer in Paradise' snap (below) would be used to demo the amazing tools that would soon democratize photo retouching.
Ultenic T10 review
The Ultenic T10 is a robot vacuum that can mop, as well as self-empty the dust and debris from its bin into a bag inside the charging dock. It’s competitively priced given all the features on offer, but it does lack a few crucial functions, such as the ability to avoid carpet while mopping. That said, it vacuums as efficiently as many rival robot vacuums, while the mopping function gives floors a light clean – but you won’t be able to bin your mop and bucket just yet.
Google’s new AI lets you turn words into HD videos
It was only a matter of time before Google stepped into the AI video arena - and that day had arrived. The Google Research project Imagen Video (opens in new tab) is a text-to-video generator similar to Meta’s recently revealed Make-A-Video (opens in new tab) system. When prompted by the user, the tool is able to build looping video clips, and the results are as impressive as they are bizarre.
Best video editing software for Windows and Mac
Finding the best video editing software is mission-critical today. With businesses placing greater emphasis on their visual output, and viewers demanding professional polish on the big screen, small screen, and every other screen, top-tier video editors can help you stand out from the crowd and capture the attention of your audience.
Logitech Lift Mouse review
The Logitech Lift Mouse is an impressive, quirky-looking mouse that makes work life a little easier. It's designed with productivity in mind and allows for effortless scrolling across all your devices. However, if you've got above-average-sized hands or happen to be left-handed, this mouse is definitely not for you. Pros.
Amazon is hiring 150,000 temps for Christmas this year
Amazon is hiring 150,000 employees throughout the US in full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles across its operations network ahead of the holiday season. A diverse range of roles are available, from packing and picking to sorting and shipping, for applicants from all backgrounds and experience levels. Amazon claims that employees...
Prime Day in October – the best early deals from Amazon's new two-day sale
Amazon is running a second Prime Day on October 11, with its two-day Prime Early Access sale - here are the top early deals. Prime Day is happening again this year - or so Amazon would like us to believe. The retailer is launching a huge two-day sale on Tuesday, October 11, with hundreds of thousands of early holiday season deals, including up to 80% off TVs, toys and more.
How to record your screen on Android for free
Whether you’re a content creator looking to record gameplay from an app, or you just want to show something funny to a friend, being able to record your phone’s screen is an incredibly helpful tool on both Android and iOS. If you own a smartphone running Android, you...
Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are getting a built-in VPN at no extra cost
Users of the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro devices will be able to secure their data without the need to pay for an additional Android VPN after the company said it would be including its Google One VPN service at no extra cost. The move will make the Pixel...
Definitive Technology Studio 3D Mini review
The Definitive Technology Studio 3D Mini, a compact soundbar system from a traditional speaker-maker, distinguishes itself through impressive performance and an ability to stream audio (including high-res) directly from music services over Wi-Fi. Its HDMI ports lacks support for some of the latest gaming-related features, but overall it’s a great, though slightly pricey option for upgrading your TV’s audio.
‘Go small or go home’: HTC teases a new Vive VR headset
It’s been a busy 12 months for HTC, and it looks like the VR headset manufacturer has one last trick up its sleeve before the year is out. Having already announced the HTC Vive Flow and Vive wrist tracker in October 2021 and January 2022, respectively, HTC has taken to Twitter (opens in new tab) to tease the release of another small-form VR headset.
This DoorDash update is giving you a lot more choice - for free
DoorDash is growing its delivery options with the new Drinks with DoubleDash allowing people to order food from one restaurant and alcohol from another at no extra cost. This new feature comes a little over a year after the app introduced its DoubleDash service (opens in new tab) to the platform and alcohol delivery to the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company states (opens in new tab) it wants its platform to keep being a “one-stop shop for all local commerce needs”, and apparently the logical next step is to further interconnect its services. DoorDash also sees this as a way to help businesses grow more as it claims that local stores grew 130 percent after it introduced alcohol to its menu.
