ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

KU Jayhawks, Coach Bill Self take part in Coaches vs. Cancer

By Jake Kaufman, Matthew Self
KSNT News
KSNT News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y2357_0iNvNDnH00

LAWRENCE ( KSNT ) – The University of Kansas Jayhawks gathered to raise awareness for cancer research in a special event on Wednesday.

From Coach Bill Self to players past and present and athletics staff, the whole team showed up to Crown Toyota in Lawrence for Coaches vs. cancer. This event is meant to raise awareness for cancer research, provide access to care for fellow Kansans and educate people on the importance of early protection and getting screened.

“It’s so exciting to have the entire team, Mario and Bill here,” said Ashley Berndt, executive director of the American Cancer Society Kansas Area. “We’re excited to have the whole coaching staff and athletic department support for really this community event.”

3 Jayhawks named to preseason All-Big 12 team

The nation-wide movement has raised $145 million for cancer research, something that Coach Self says is important and that we can’t stop doing.

“None has touched the vast majority of everybody like this disease has,” Self said. “But we can’t take the foot off the pedal. You know we need to keep the foot on the gas as our athletic department, as our basketball program because we’ve has some good success happen to us, and same thing when fighting cancer. We need to keep the foot on the gas fulltime.”

The event included a silent auction, revenue enhancers, panel speakers, the KU marching band and KU legend and two time NBA champion Mario Chalmers.

“One of my best friends, his mom died in 2006 from breast cancer,” Chalmers said. “That was like a second mom to me. So, just once I got in the right position to start my own foundation and start the way I wanted to give back, it was a no brainer.”

KC Royals’ Mike Matheny and Cal Eldred will not return for 2023 seasons

Current Jayhawk superstar, Jalon Wilson, has also been impacted by cancer.

“You know I think about him all the time when I’m on the court,” Wilson said. “So, to be able to kind of represent him here and just give cause to as special as basketball. Because you know it’s always bigger than basketball. Especially with me, I’m such a family guy, so to be here it is special.”

Some of the silent auction items included a hunting package, a private Allen Fieldhouse tour and even being part of a tunnel walkup.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNT News

KU football suffers first loss

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas football started 5-0 for the first time since 2009. The Jayhawks played host to No. 17 TCU and College Gameday with a chance to be the first bowl-eligible team in the country. After a back-and-forth game, TCU outlasted Kansas, with the Horned Frogs beating the Jayhawks 38-31. Star quarterback Jalon Daniels […]
LAWRENCE, KS
thecomeback.com

Kansas makes major announcement after 5-0 start

One of the most shocking stories in college football has been the success of the Kansas Jayhawks this season. After winning just five games combined in the past three seasons, the Kansas Jayhawks have begun their season with a 5-0 start, and it appears that the program is now taking its football program very seriously.
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lawrence, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Health
Local
Kansas Sports
Lawrence, KS
College Basketball
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Basketball
Lawrence, KS
Basketball
Lawrence, KS
Health
Local
Kansas College Basketball
City
Lawrence, KS
Lawrence, KS
College Sports
KSNT News

What to expect with Gameday in Lawrence

KSNT (LAWRENCE)- College Gameday is in Lawrence and there are multiple festivities planned throughout the day. The show officially starts at 8:00 AM, but the hill is already filled. Students have been lined up at the College Gameday set since yesterday, so by the time the show actually starts, there may be no room left. […]
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Washburn Volleyball hosts Central Missouri in Lee Arena

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Washburn University volleyball team hosted the University of Central Missouri Jennies, on Saturday in Lee Arena. The 2022 Washburn Volleyball team is 15-3 on the season and is currently ranked No. 12 in the AVCA Top-25 poll. Final score of Saturday’s match, Washburn University, 3 Central Missouri, 0
TOPEKA, KS
FanSided

Major Kansas football announcement coming from AD Travis Goff

The good news surrounding Kansas football appears to be growing as Kansas Athletic Director Travis Goff announced Thursday that a major announcement would be coming regarding the future of the program. While appearing as a guest on the ESPNU radio show on SiriusXM Thursday morning, Goff hinted at a lofty...
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Chalmers
Person
Bill Self
Person
Mike Matheny
Person
Cal Eldred
Sporting News

What channel is Kansas vs. TCU on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 6 college football game

Two undefeated, ranked Big 12 teams will face off on Saturday in a game that could have huge ramifications for the conference. And it's not Texas-Oklahoma. Sonny Dykes' 17th-ranked TCU team (4-0) will travel to Lawrence, Kansas to face off against Lance Leipold and No. 19 Kansas for the Week 6 "College GameDay" game of the week. It's the first time the teams have met as ranked opponents dating back at least to the 1952 season, when No. 17 Kansas beat No. 9 TCU 13-0.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Washburn dominates Fort Hays in Saturday night game

HAYS (KSNT) – Both the Ichabods’ offense and defense started strong and stayed strong. Washburn beat Fort Hays State, 45-14, Saturday night. The Ichabods scored 24 points in the first half, then added 21 in the third quarter. The ‘Bods took the opening kickoff and marched 81 yards on six plays. Kellen Simoncic capped the […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KU wide receiver gets aggravated assault case dismissed

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Jayhawks wide receiver Trevor Wilson is no longer facing charges. Douglas County judge Stacey Donovan found no probable cause to bind Wilson’s case over for trial, dismissing the case. Wilson was arrested on Aug. 25 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and has been suspended from the football team since.
LAWRENCE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Lawrence For Coaches#Kansans#Nba
KAKE TV

Kansas family fights to stay together

GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) -- John and Nicole DeHaven are bracing for heartbreak. Every day is a fight for the Gardner couple. Any day, the state could take away the little girl they’ve been trying to adopt for the last three years. It’s a heartbreaking journey that began shortly after their marriage in 2015.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
College Basketball
KSNT News

T-Rell finishes latest tour in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A beloved Topeka performer returns home for the final concert of the “Dedication to R/B Tour”. In his homecoming, the artist performed in the capital city for the first time in four years. The lineup included Derez Deshon, Sleazy World Go, Famous Amos, and of course, T-Rell. If the music wasn’t enough, […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy