Staatsoper Stuttgart Extends Music Director Contract
Cornelius Meister has extended his contract as General Music Director of the Staatsoper Stuttgart. Meister has been General Music Director of the Württemberg State Theater since the 2018-19 season and is set to continue with the company through 2026. As Music Director Meister has conducted new productions...
Dell’Arte Opera Ensemble Announces New Concert at Campos Community Gardens
Dell’Arte Opera Ensemble is set to present a concert on Oct. 9, 2022, at Campos Community Gardens in New York City. The showcase will feature soprano Monica Niemi, mezzo-soprano Stephanie Feigenbaum, baritone Christopher Fotis, and pianist Chris Fecteau. The first half, entitled “Canzone d’amore,” will present audience members with...
Opera North Announces Academic in Residence
(Credit: Ⓒ-University-of-Leeds-web) The U.K.’s Opera North has announced Professor Edward Venn of the School of Music, University of Leeds, as its new Academic in Residence. Venn will spend a year at the Company bringing together diverse voices from all areas of the performing arts and academia for a...
Heartbeat Opera Announces 2022-23 Season Featuring Adaptations of Beethoven, Puccini, and Verdi
New York’s Heartbeat Opera has announced its 2022-23 Season, which includes a video premiere and the company’s Spring Festival, featuring significant adaptions of Puccini’s “Tosca” and Verdi’s “Macbeth.”. The Season kicks off with a free video premiere of Beethoven’s “Fidelio” featuring over 100...
Festival Verdi Presents Orchestral Concert Featuring Anna Pirozzi
On Oct. 12, The Festival Verdi is set to present a concert conducted by Sebastiano Rolli. Rolli will conduct the Orchestra Filarmonica Italiana and Coro del Teatro Regio di Parma. The concert will also showcase soprano Anna Pirozzi. The program will include scenes from many Italian operas including “Don Carlo,”...
Mezzo-Soprano Anne Sofie von Otter to Give Recitals at Schubert Club’s International Artist Series
Swedish mezzo-soprano Anne Sofie von Otter will perform two recitals at the Schubert’s Club International Artist Series. Von Otter and pianist Kristian Bezuidenhout’s performances will feature both vocal and piano works by Franz Schubert, W.A. Mozart, and Swedish composer Adolf Fredrik Lindblad. Bezuidenhout will use the Graf(Rieger) piano from Schubert Club’s historic keyboard collection.
Ravenna Festival to Present Da Ponte Trilogy
The Ravenna Festival is set to celebrate its 10th anniversary with Mozart’s Da Ponte trilogy. The festival will present the trilogy from Oct. 31 through Nov. 6 at the Teatro Alighieri. The festival will join forces with two of Europe’s oldest theatres, the Swedish Drottningholms Slottsteater and the Opéra Royal de Versailles.
Guild Hall & Bel Canto Boot Camp Concludes Series with Michael Spyres
Guild Hall and Bel Canto Boot Camp’s 2022 Resident Artist series will conclude with a recital featuring baritenor Michael Spyres alongside resident artists soprano Teresa Castillo and tenor Samual Keeler. The concert, which is set to take place on Oct. 15, is part of a series that supports an...
New Opera West Announces 2022 Fright Festival
New Opera West is set to present “Fright Festival” on Oct. 28, 2022. The event, which will take place at Mimoda Studio in Los Angeles, California, will feature three mini-operas plus food and drinks. First up will be Timothy Peterson and Sara Fetherolf’s “Séance,” an opera about a...
Eric Owens & Singers From the Curtis Opera Theatre To be Performed at 92nd Street Y
The 92nd Street Y, New York is set to present Eric Owens and singers from the Curtis Opera Theatre. The concert, which is set to be presented on Oct. 25, will be performed at the Kaufmann Concert Hall. Additionally, audiences will be able to watch the performance online for 72 hours from the time of broadcast.
Portland Opera Announces Second Year of Ensemble Leaders Fellowship Program
Portland Opera has announced the second year of its Ensemble Leaders Fellowship Program, which aims to provide artistic and administrative career advancement opportunities to those from underrepresented backgrounds. The pilot fellowship took place last year, with Jasmine Johnson being named the first Ensemble Leaders Fellow. Johnson will return for the...
Festival Ópera Villera Announces 2022 Edition
The second Festival Ópera Villera at Buenos Aires in Argentina is set to open on Oct. 13 and runs through the 23rd. The festival opens with Juventus Lyrica’s production of “Carmen,” which features alumni from Asociación Civil Centro Artístico Solidario Argentino. Performance Date: Oct....
Sarasota Opera Celebrates General Director Richard Russell 10 Year Anniversary
In celebration of Sarasota Opera’s General Director Richard Russell’s 10-year anniversary, the company will open its 2022-23 season with its Curtain Raiser Dinner on Oct.16. The event features a three-course meal, cocktails, highlights about the upcoming season, and reminiscences of Richard Russell’s history with the company. Also, Sarasota...
Lisa Bielawa to Curate Residency at The Stone at The New School
Composer, vocalist, and producer Lisa Bielawa is set to return to The Stone at The New School in New York. From Nov. 2 to Nov. 5, 2022, Bielawa will take up her third residency. The vocalist will sing in several of the concerts with additional performers including The Parhelion Trio on Nov. 2; soprano Ariadne Greif, baritone Peter Stewart, and pianist Andrea Christie, with Bielawa on Nov. 3; mezzo-soprano Leandra Ramm, pianist Michael Delfin, and violist Oriana Hawley with Bielawa on voice and piano on Nov. 4; and violinist and vocalist Rebecca Fischer, Anthony Hawley doing recitation, violist Oriana Hawley, and flutist Ilaria Hawley, with Bielawa on November 5.
Annenberg Center to Present West Coast Premiere of Golijov’s ‘Falling Out of Time’
The Grammy-winning composer Osvaldo Golijov’s new song cycle “Falling Out of Time” will make its west coast premiere at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Oct. 27. The concert will take place at the Wallis’ Bram Goldsmith Theater in Beverly Hills, beginning at 7:30...
Sidney Outlaw to Showcase ‘LAMENT’ at MSM
Baritone Sidney Outlaw and pianist Warren Jones will present “LAMENT” live at the Manhattan School of Music on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. The showcase will explore the legacy of black composers in opera and art song and features works by Ricky Ian Gordon, Robert Owens, Dorothy Rudd Moore, and Harry T. Burleigh.
Taylor Raven, Christian Van Horn, Sara Gartland, Matthew Cairns Headline Des Moines Metro Opera’s 2023 Season
Des Moines Metro Opera has announced its 2023 Festival season. The season opens with “Carmen.” Taylor Raven stars in the title role alongside tenor Matthew Cairns. Kelly Kuo conducts. Performance Dates: June 30 – July 23, 2023. Christian Van Horn and Sara Gartland star in “Bluebeard’s Castle.”...
Christine Goerke Leads Washington National Opera’s ‘Elektra’
The Washington National Opera is set to present Richard Strauss’ “Elektra.”. The opera, which is set to run between Oct. 29 and Nov. 12, 2022, will be directed by Artistic Director Francesca Zambello in her first staging of the work, and led by Principal Conductor Evan Rogister. In...
Metropolitan Opera 2022-23 Review: Tosca
Aleksandra Kurzak, Michael Fabiano & Luca Salsi are Outstanding in Met revival of ‘Tosca’. (Credit: KarenAlmond/Metropolitan Opera) A “shabby little shocker.” That’s how musicologist Joseph Kerman described Puccini’s “Tosca.” Shabby? No. A little shocker? No. It’s a big shocker. Perhaps we’ve become inured to how dark and violent “Tosca” is with scenes of rape, murder, torture, and suicide. There was no mistaking the grittiness of Puccini’s fast-paced thriller at the Metropolitan Opera. The October 4, 2022, show was “Tosca’s” season premiere and performance number 944 of Puccini’s potboiler at the Met.
Semperoper Dresden to Revive ‘Les Huguenots’
The Semperoper Dresden is set to stage Meyerbeer’s “Les Huguenots” in a production by Peter Konwitschny. The opera, which opens on Oct. 16 and runs through the 31st for a total of four performances will star Elena Gorshunova, Štĕpánka Pučalková, Jennifer Rowley, Tilmann Rönnebeck, Sergey Romanovsky, and Dimitris Tiliakos.
