U.S. Politics

The Hill

Abrams refutes criticism that she failed to concede 2018 election

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (Ga.) on Sunday refuted criticism that she failed to properly concede the 2018 election, arguing she had acknowledged Republican opponent Brian Kemp as the victor. Abrams, who is running in a rematch gubernatorial race against Kemp in November, told “Fox News Sunday” anchor Shannon Bream...
GEORGIA STATE

