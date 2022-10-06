Read full article on original website
Related
Abrams refutes criticism that she failed to concede 2018 election
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (Ga.) on Sunday refuted criticism that she failed to properly concede the 2018 election, arguing she had acknowledged Republican opponent Brian Kemp as the victor. Abrams, who is running in a rematch gubernatorial race against Kemp in November, told “Fox News Sunday” anchor Shannon Bream...
Pro-life students allege discrimination in lawsuit against Las Vegas high school
A pro-life group is suing a Las Vegas high school and school district for allegedly discriminating against their club by suppressing their message and materials.
Comments / 0