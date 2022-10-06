ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Variety

Alejandro González Iñárritu on Re-Cutting ‘Bardo’ Into a ‘Tightened’ Film and Why Some Modern Cinema ‘Lacks Soul’

Alejandro González Iñárritu has bemoaned modern cinema’s prioritization of style over substance. Taking to the stage in London for a wide-ranging discussion about his career so far, the two-time best director Oscar winner said: “I don’t care about the quality of things. When I see young filmmakers, I’m very connected to the way they express themselves. Nowadays, a lot of things look beautiful but there’s a lack of soul.” The filmmaker expressed that audience expectations have shifted, too, saying he believes it is unlikely his “demanding” 2003 film “21 Grams” could be made today. “I don’t know if we could have made...
operawire.com

Metropolitan Opera 2022-23 Review: Tosca

Aleksandra Kurzak, Michael Fabiano & Luca Salsi are Outstanding in Met revival of ‘Tosca’. (Credit: KarenAlmond/Metropolitan Opera) A “shabby little shocker.” That’s how musicologist Joseph Kerman described Puccini’s “Tosca.” Shabby? No. A little shocker? No. It’s a big shocker. Perhaps we’ve become inured to how dark and violent “Tosca” is with scenes of rape, murder, torture, and suicide. There was no mistaking the grittiness of Puccini’s fast-paced thriller at the Metropolitan Opera. The October 4, 2022, show was “Tosca’s” season premiere and performance number 944 of Puccini’s potboiler at the Met.
operawire.com

Festival Ópera Villera Announces 2022 Edition

The second Festival Ópera Villera at Buenos Aires in Argentina is set to open on Oct. 13 and runs through the 23rd. The festival opens with Juventus Lyrica’s production of “Carmen,” which features alumni from Asociación Civil Centro Artístico Solidario Argentino. Performance Date: Oct....
operawire.com

New Opera West Announces 2022 Fright Festival

New Opera West is set to present “Fright Festival” on Oct. 28, 2022. The event, which will take place at Mimoda Studio in Los Angeles, California, will feature three mini-operas plus food and drinks. First up will be Timothy Peterson and Sara Fetherolf’s “Séance,” an opera about a...
operawire.com

George & Nora London Foundation 2022-23 Review: Raehann Bryce-Davis

Mezzo-soprano Raehann Bryce-Davis is a soulful voice of triumph, transformation, and timeless wisdom. With notable house and role debuts, including the Met Opera, as Baba the Turk in Stravinsky’s “The Rake’s Progress,” she is a 2018 recipient of the prestigious George London Award at the George London Competition. Her recital on Sunday, October 2nd, 2022 at The Morgan Library & Museum in New York City highlighted her award-winning voice as a legacy that must be heard by all, right now.
operawire.com

Ravenna Festival to Present Da Ponte Trilogy

The Ravenna Festival is set to celebrate its 10th anniversary with Mozart’s Da Ponte trilogy. The festival will present the trilogy from Oct. 31 through Nov. 6 at the Teatro Alighieri. The festival will join forces with two of Europe’s oldest theatres, the Swedish Drottningholms Slottsteater and the Opéra Royal de Versailles.
operawire.com

Staatsoper Stuttgart Extends Music Director Contract

Cornelius Meister ⁩ has extended his contract as General Music Director of the Staatsoper Stuttgart. Meister has been General Music Director of the Württemberg State Theater since the 2018-19 season and is set to continue with the company through 2026. As Music Director Meister has conducted new productions...
operawire.com

Guild Hall & Bel Canto Boot Camp Concludes Series with Michael Spyres

Guild Hall and Bel Canto Boot Camp’s 2022 Resident Artist series will conclude with a recital featuring baritenor Michael Spyres alongside resident artists soprano Teresa Castillo and tenor Samual Keeler. The concert, which is set to take place on Oct. 15, is part of a series that supports an...
operawire.com

Sidney Outlaw to Showcase ‘LAMENT’ at MSM

Baritone Sidney Outlaw and pianist Warren Jones will present “LAMENT” live at the Manhattan School of Music on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. The showcase will explore the legacy of black composers in opera and art song and features works by Ricky Ian Gordon, Robert Owens, Dorothy Rudd Moore, and Harry T. Burleigh.
Variety

Harvey Weinstein, Already Behind Bars, Faces Sprawling L.A. Trial

The second trial of Harvey Weinstein will get underway this week in a Los Angeles courtroom, in a case that figures to be more sprawling and complex than his first trial in New York. The trial is expected to last up to two months, as Weinstein faces testimony from nine sexual assault accusers — up from six in New York. Jury selection begins on Monday and is expected to take at least two weeks, as both sides seek to screen out jurors who may be prejudiced by ubiquitous pre-trial publicity. Weinstein, 70, is already serving a 23-year sentence after being convicted of...
operawire.com

Gramophone Awards Announces 2022 Winners

Gramphone has announced its 2022 awards. The Bayerische Staatsoper won the Recording of the Year for its DVD of “Die Tote Stadt.” The recording also won Opera Award. The company also took home the Orchestral award from Kirill Petrenko and the Bayerisches Staatsorchester’s recording of Mahler’s Seventh Symphony while Cornelius Meister and the Bayerische Staatsoper’s DVD and Blu-Ray recording of Hans Abrahamsen’s The Snow Queen, directed by Andreas Kriegenburg won Gramophone’s 2022 Contemporary Award.
operawire.com

Lisa Bielawa to Curate Residency at The Stone at The New School

Composer, vocalist, and producer Lisa Bielawa is set to return to The Stone at The New School in New York. From Nov. 2 to Nov. 5, 2022, Bielawa will take up her third residency. The vocalist will sing in several of the concerts with additional performers including The Parhelion Trio on Nov. 2; soprano Ariadne Greif, baritone Peter Stewart, and pianist Andrea Christie, with Bielawa on Nov. 3; mezzo-soprano Leandra Ramm, pianist Michael Delfin, and violist Oriana Hawley with Bielawa on voice and piano on Nov. 4; and violinist and vocalist Rebecca Fischer, Anthony Hawley doing recitation, violist Oriana Hawley, and flutist Ilaria Hawley, with Bielawa on November 5.
operawire.com

Semperoper Dresden to Revive ‘Les Huguenots’

The Semperoper Dresden is set to stage Meyerbeer’s “Les Huguenots” in a production by Peter Konwitschny. The opera, which opens on Oct. 16 and runs through the 31st for a total of four performances will star Elena Gorshunova, Štĕpánka Pučalková, Jennifer Rowley, Tilmann Rönnebeck, Sergey Romanovsky, and Dimitris Tiliakos.
operawire.com

Dell’Arte Opera Ensemble Announces New Concert at Campos Community Gardens

Dell’Arte Opera Ensemble is set to present a concert on Oct. 9, 2022, at Campos Community Gardens in New York City. The showcase will feature soprano Monica Niemi, mezzo-soprano Stephanie Feigenbaum, baritone Christopher Fotis, and pianist Chris Fecteau. The first half, entitled “Canzone d’amore,” will present audience members with...
operawire.com

Mezzo-Soprano Anne Sofie von Otter to Give Recitals at Schubert Club’s International Artist Series

Swedish mezzo-soprano Anne Sofie von Otter will perform two recitals at the Schubert’s Club International Artist Series. Von Otter and pianist Kristian Bezuidenhout’s performances will feature both vocal and piano works by Franz Schubert, W.A. Mozart, and Swedish composer Adolf Fredrik Lindblad. Bezuidenhout will use the Graf(Rieger) piano from Schubert Club’s historic keyboard collection.
