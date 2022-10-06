ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville Daily Record

Regal River City Marketplace demolition approved

To prepare for construction of BJ’s Wholesale Club, the city approved a demolition permit for the closed Regal Cinemas in River City Marketplace in North Jacksonville. The city issued a permit Oct. 6 for Able Construction Inc. of Jacksonville to demolish the 63,810-square-foot Regal River City Marketplace, previously operated as Hollywood Theaters, at a job cost of $247,000.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Development Today

City of Jacksonville, 6014 Norwood Ave., contractor is Playmore Recreational Products and Services, Barney Browning Park playground equipment replacement, $53,575. Aventon JAX South, 11849 Palm Bay Parkway, contractor is Aventon Construction South LLC, 124,972 square feet, 17 permits for apartment, pool pavilion, dog pavilion, garage, maintenance, mail kiosk and trash enclosure buildings, $44.53 million.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

VyStar Credit Union: After the outage

For VyStar Credit Union’s chief executive, the summer 2022 online banking outage and canceled deal to buy a Georgia commercial bank were lessons learned. “An experience like this summer definitely humbles myself and others in our institution and makes sure that we slow down and check to make sure we’re doing what’s best for our members,” President and CEO Brian Wolfburg said in a Sept. 12 interview.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Breeze Airways adds new route from JAX to New York

Jacksonville, Fla. — Travelers from Jacksonville International Airport have a new option to get to New York’s Westchester airport. Breeze Airways is celebrating its new route there by offering $49 fares. The promotional rate is good through Oct. 30 for travel from Nov. 1 to Feb. 14. Breeze...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
James Foote
fernandinaobserver.com

Welcome to Fernandina Beach: A Kerfuffle Over the Sign

Those wanting to turn Amelia Island into the sort of mass-produced luxury destination for rich folks that other places have become will have to go through the Fernandina Beach mayor first. Mayor Mike Lednovich voiced his displeasure with actions by county officials, in a tourism and marketing capacity, discussing an...
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Job fair for veterans Oct. 13 at TIAA Bank Field

Military veterans, their spouses and dependents who are looking for a job can meet employers looking to hire at the Disabled American Veterans and RecruitMilitary hiring event 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 13 in the East Club at TIAA Bank Field. More than 60 employers seeking to attract employees...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

How to save and make money while consignment shopping

Amber Fuchs, owner/ founder of YOLO Luxury and Amber’s Turn joined us to chat about all things consignment. As a retail veteran and value lover, she knows how to find a good deal - and gives us her insider tips on how to best navigate consignment!. YOLO Luxury Consignment...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Florida

If you live in Florida or you love to go there on vacation, this article is for you because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are known their impeccable service and for making some truly delicious burgers. If you have never visited these places, add them to your list.
FLORIDA STATE
Jacksonville Daily Record

Baptist Health names new president of Wolfson Children’s Hospital

The leader of a children’s hospital in New York will be the next president of Wolfson Children’s Hospital of Jacksonville, Baptist Health announced Oct. 7. Starting in January, Allegra Jaros will succeed the retired Michael Aubin, who served as president from January 2011 to Oct. 3. Since 2014,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Windy Harbor Golf Course reopens after renovations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A popular golf course that has been closed all summer has finally reopened. A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Friday at Windy Harbor Golf Club, after renovations that have been ongoing since March. Many who came out, like Rita Hammerstad, couldn’t wait to tee off and see...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Two men arrested for stealing over 7,000 lbs of cooking oil

Two men were caught stealing over 7,000 pounds of used cooking oil, valued at almost $5,000, from a local restaurant in the early morning hours of Thursday Oct. 6. Rui Gen Lin, 48, of St. Johns, Florida and Rong Chen, 41, of Gainesville were both caught by a patrolling Flagler County Sheriff's Office deputy pumping used cooking oil out of a vat behind Woody's Bar-B-Que off of Highway 100 and Interstate 95. The two are currently being held at Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility on a $5,500 bond, each.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL

