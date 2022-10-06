Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Restaurant inspections: Orange Park restaurant cited for trail of antsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Veterans Memorial at Magnolia Cemetery in Orange Park gets new pavers with community’s helpDebra FineOrange Park, FL
New trail announced for Jennings State Forest in MiddleburgZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Oakleaf Knights lose in final seconds to Creekside, 49-48Anthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
Related
Jacksonville Daily Record
Regal River City Marketplace demolition approved
To prepare for construction of BJ’s Wholesale Club, the city approved a demolition permit for the closed Regal Cinemas in River City Marketplace in North Jacksonville. The city issued a permit Oct. 6 for Able Construction Inc. of Jacksonville to demolish the 63,810-square-foot Regal River City Marketplace, previously operated as Hollywood Theaters, at a job cost of $247,000.
Construction project around TIAA Bank Field near completion
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Ongoing construction and a new traffic pattern around TIAA Bank Field has affected many who travel through the area and to Jacksonville Jaguars football games over the last year, but the end is near. The city says the project is expected to be mostly completed by...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Development Today
City of Jacksonville, 6014 Norwood Ave., contractor is Playmore Recreational Products and Services, Barney Browning Park playground equipment replacement, $53,575. Aventon JAX South, 11849 Palm Bay Parkway, contractor is Aventon Construction South LLC, 124,972 square feet, 17 permits for apartment, pool pavilion, dog pavilion, garage, maintenance, mail kiosk and trash enclosure buildings, $44.53 million.
Jacksonville Daily Record
VyStar Credit Union: After the outage
For VyStar Credit Union’s chief executive, the summer 2022 online banking outage and canceled deal to buy a Georgia commercial bank were lessons learned. “An experience like this summer definitely humbles myself and others in our institution and makes sure that we slow down and check to make sure we’re doing what’s best for our members,” President and CEO Brian Wolfburg said in a Sept. 12 interview.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New trail announced for Jennings State Forest in Middleburg
Jennings State Forest in Middleburg is unveiling a new hiking trail in honor of October State Forest Awareness Month. The new trail, “Sandridge Trail” will be open to the public Oct. 22.
Dock assessment, repairs begin in Fernandina after Hurricane Ian damage
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Damage assessment started on Thursday at the Fernandina Harbor Marina after the remnants of Hurricane Ian left their mark. This comes at the same time some street improvement projects will also be kicking off, which will lead to some closures and a lot of movement in the area.
Breeze Airways adds new route from JAX to New York
Jacksonville, Fla. — Travelers from Jacksonville International Airport have a new option to get to New York’s Westchester airport. Breeze Airways is celebrating its new route there by offering $49 fares. The promotional rate is good through Oct. 30 for travel from Nov. 1 to Feb. 14. Breeze...
Breeze Airways opens a new route from Jacksonville to New York’s Westchester
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Breeze Airways is expanding with a one-way route to Westchester, New York, on sale for $50 until Oct. 30, for travel from Nov. 1 to Feb. 14. Breeze Airways began service in May 2021 from 16 destinations, primarily in the east and southeast of the United States.
RELATED PEOPLE
Veterans Memorial at Magnolia Cemetery in Orange Park gets new pavers with community’s help
The Veterans Memorial at Magnolia Cemetery in Orange Park is getting an update. The Orange Park Historical Society is replacing the pavers that honor veterans. The memorial was completed in 2012. Over the past 10 years, sun and rain have caused the painted letters to fade.
fernandinaobserver.com
Welcome to Fernandina Beach: A Kerfuffle Over the Sign
Those wanting to turn Amelia Island into the sort of mass-produced luxury destination for rich folks that other places have become will have to go through the Fernandina Beach mayor first. Mayor Mike Lednovich voiced his displeasure with actions by county officials, in a tourism and marketing capacity, discussing an...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Job fair for veterans Oct. 13 at TIAA Bank Field
Military veterans, their spouses and dependents who are looking for a job can meet employers looking to hire at the Disabled American Veterans and RecruitMilitary hiring event 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 13 in the East Club at TIAA Bank Field. More than 60 employers seeking to attract employees...
Beaches Oktoberfest: Florida’s Largest Oktoberfest & Annual Festival Is Back
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Beaches Oktoberfest, Florida’s Largest Oktoberfest, is coming back to Jacksonville Beach this weekend after a nearly three year hiatus because of the pandemic. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Thousands are expected to attend the 6th annual festival happening Friday & Saturday, October 7...
IN THIS ARTICLE
usf.edu
Gullah/Geechee families fight to protect burial sites in Nassau County’s Wildlight development
Deep in the woods of Nassau County, on Rayonier-owned logging land near the St. Marys River, is a fenced-in area with a few dozen stakes in the ground. Each one marks a likely grave site. A “No trespassing” sign hangs on the gate. This historic Gullah/Geechee cemetery, known...
News4Jax.com
How to save and make money while consignment shopping
Amber Fuchs, owner/ founder of YOLO Luxury and Amber’s Turn joined us to chat about all things consignment. As a retail veteran and value lover, she knows how to find a good deal - and gives us her insider tips on how to best navigate consignment!. YOLO Luxury Consignment...
Multiple crashes tie up I-95 through St. Augustine
Jacksonville, Fl — Multiple crashes have tied up traffic I-95 southbound through St. Augustine. Three semi trucks are involved in the crash near SR 207. No one was hurt in the crash. Listen to 104.5 FM for First Alert Traffic updates every 6 minutes during Jacksonville’s Morning News.
4 Great Burger Places in Florida
If you live in Florida or you love to go there on vacation, this article is for you because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Florida that are known their impeccable service and for making some truly delicious burgers. If you have never visited these places, add them to your list.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jacksonville Daily Record
Baptist Health names new president of Wolfson Children’s Hospital
The leader of a children’s hospital in New York will be the next president of Wolfson Children’s Hospital of Jacksonville, Baptist Health announced Oct. 7. Starting in January, Allegra Jaros will succeed the retired Michael Aubin, who served as president from January 2011 to Oct. 3. Since 2014,...
Talking the Tropics With Mike: Caribbean wave soon to organize/strengthen... T.D. #12 weakening
Jacksonville, Fl. — The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide. STAY INFORMED: Get the * FREE * First Alert Weather app. FREE NEWS UPDATES, ALERTS: Action News Jax app for Apple | For Android. WATCH...
Windy Harbor Golf Course reopens after renovations
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A popular golf course that has been closed all summer has finally reopened. A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Friday at Windy Harbor Golf Club, after renovations that have been ongoing since March. Many who came out, like Rita Hammerstad, couldn’t wait to tee off and see...
palmcoastobserver.com
Two men arrested for stealing over 7,000 lbs of cooking oil
Two men were caught stealing over 7,000 pounds of used cooking oil, valued at almost $5,000, from a local restaurant in the early morning hours of Thursday Oct. 6. Rui Gen Lin, 48, of St. Johns, Florida and Rong Chen, 41, of Gainesville were both caught by a patrolling Flagler County Sheriff's Office deputy pumping used cooking oil out of a vat behind Woody's Bar-B-Que off of Highway 100 and Interstate 95. The two are currently being held at Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility on a $5,500 bond, each.
Comments / 4