operawire.com

Staatsoper Stuttgart Extends Music Director Contract

Cornelius Meister ⁩ has extended his contract as General Music Director of the Staatsoper Stuttgart. Meister has been General Music Director of the Württemberg State Theater since the 2018-19 season and is set to continue with the company through 2026. As Music Director Meister has conducted new productions...
operawire.com

Festival Ópera Villera Announces 2022 Edition

The second Festival Ópera Villera at Buenos Aires in Argentina is set to open on Oct. 13 and runs through the 23rd. The festival opens with Juventus Lyrica’s production of “Carmen,” which features alumni from Asociación Civil Centro Artístico Solidario Argentino. Performance Date: Oct....
operawire.com

Ravenna Festival to Present Da Ponte Trilogy

The Ravenna Festival is set to celebrate its 10th anniversary with Mozart’s Da Ponte trilogy. The festival will present the trilogy from Oct. 31 through Nov. 6 at the Teatro Alighieri. The festival will join forces with two of Europe’s oldest theatres, the Swedish Drottningholms Slottsteater and the Opéra Royal de Versailles.
operawire.com

Mezzo-Soprano Anne Sofie von Otter to Give Recitals at Schubert Club’s International Artist Series

Swedish mezzo-soprano Anne Sofie von Otter will perform two recitals at the Schubert’s Club International Artist Series. Von Otter and pianist Kristian Bezuidenhout’s performances will feature both vocal and piano works by Franz Schubert, W.A. Mozart, and Swedish composer Adolf Fredrik Lindblad. Bezuidenhout will use the Graf(Rieger) piano from Schubert Club’s historic keyboard collection.
operawire.com

Guild Hall & Bel Canto Boot Camp Concludes Series with Michael Spyres

Guild Hall and Bel Canto Boot Camp’s 2022 Resident Artist series will conclude with a recital featuring baritenor Michael Spyres alongside resident artists soprano Teresa Castillo and tenor Samual Keeler. The concert, which is set to take place on Oct. 15, is part of a series that supports an...
operawire.com

New Opera West Announces 2022 Fright Festival

New Opera West is set to present “Fright Festival” on Oct. 28, 2022. The event, which will take place at Mimoda Studio in Los Angeles, California, will feature three mini-operas plus food and drinks. First up will be Timothy Peterson and Sara Fetherolf’s “Séance,” an opera about a...
operawire.com

Opera North Announces Academic in Residence

(Credit: Ⓒ-University-of-Leeds-web) The U.K.’s Opera North has announced Professor Edward Venn of the School of Music, University of Leeds, as its new Academic in Residence. Venn will spend a year at the Company bringing together diverse voices from all areas of the performing arts and academia for a...
operawire.com

Australian Brandenburg Orchestra Unveils 2023 Season

The Australian Brandenburg Orchestra has announced its 2023 season. The ensemble will feature a total of six showcases at the City Recital Hall in Sydney and Melbourne Recital Centre. “It is exciting to launch the Brandenburg’s striking new look for our 2023 subscription season – the company’s 34th – and...
operawire.com

Portland Opera Announces Second Year of Ensemble Leaders Fellowship Program

Portland Opera has announced the second year of its Ensemble Leaders Fellowship Program, which aims to provide artistic and administrative career advancement opportunities to those from underrepresented backgrounds. The pilot fellowship took place last year, with Jasmine Johnson being named the first Ensemble Leaders Fellow. Johnson will return for the...
operawire.com

Lisa Bielawa to Curate Residency at The Stone at The New School

Composer, vocalist, and producer Lisa Bielawa is set to return to The Stone at The New School in New York. From Nov. 2 to Nov. 5, 2022, Bielawa will take up her third residency. The vocalist will sing in several of the concerts with additional performers including The Parhelion Trio on Nov. 2; soprano Ariadne Greif, baritone Peter Stewart, and pianist Andrea Christie, with Bielawa on Nov. 3; mezzo-soprano Leandra Ramm, pianist Michael Delfin, and violist Oriana Hawley with Bielawa on voice and piano on Nov. 4; and violinist and vocalist Rebecca Fischer, Anthony Hawley doing recitation, violist Oriana Hawley, and flutist Ilaria Hawley, with Bielawa on November 5.
operawire.com

Semperoper Dresden to Revive ‘Les Huguenots’

The Semperoper Dresden is set to stage Meyerbeer’s “Les Huguenots” in a production by Peter Konwitschny. The opera, which opens on Oct. 16 and runs through the 31st for a total of four performances will star Elena Gorshunova, Štĕpánka Pučalková, Jennifer Rowley, Tilmann Rönnebeck, Sergey Romanovsky, and Dimitris Tiliakos.
operawire.com

Christine Goerke Leads Washington National Opera’s ‘Elektra’

The Washington National Opera is set to present Richard Strauss’ “Elektra.”. The opera, which is set to run between Oct. 29 and Nov. 12, 2022, will be directed by Artistic Director Francesca Zambello in her first staging of the work, and led by Principal Conductor Evan Rogister. In...
operawire.com

Sarasota Opera Celebrates General Director Richard Russell 10 Year Anniversary

In celebration of Sarasota Opera’s General Director Richard Russell’s 10-year anniversary, the company will open its 2022-23 season with its Curtain Raiser Dinner on Oct.16. The event features a three-course meal, cocktails, highlights about the upcoming season, and reminiscences of Richard Russell’s history with the company. Also, Sarasota...
operawire.com

Asian Opera Alliance Names First Executive Director

The Asian Opera Alliance has announced Melody Chang Heaton as its first-ever Executive Director. In her new role, the mezzo-soprano and Director of Marketing at Inland Northwest Opera will organize and monitor daily activities and provide planning for fundraising and growth. She will also work with the Asian Opera Alliance’s Board of Directors.
