With all of the changes taking place in WWE over the last few months you never know who might return as several former stars have been brought back to the company. It was recently reported that former NXT Tag Team Champion Oney Lorcan was spotted at the WWE Performance Center and it looks like he’s taken on a new role with the company. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Oney Lorcan has been working as a full-time coach at the WWE Performance Center for a while now.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO