We have wandering teenagers in Lake Park; stealing things and scoping out homes by peeking in windows. Mobs of kids destroying private property during the summer. Be mindful of your children and keep them safe at home out of trouble.
it needs to be a community effort parents, community leaders, and police. Get together make a plan and be consistent. Throwing these kids in jail, fines are not going to solve the problems. These kids need help something to do. instead of fines put them to work, trash pickup, painting, helping in nursing homes, etc instead of parents having to pay money they dont have. MAKE THE CHILD WHO IS DISOBEYING pay for their choice. And this all coming the youth are home alone parents are working all the time trying to provide. the kids are left to the internet, tv etc to raise them. So they seek attention elsewhere. Nothing more dangerous then a child with nothing to do.
The incidents didn’t occur within these hours but it’s nice to see the city trying to address the issue.
