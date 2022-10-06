ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

Comments / 17

Dawna Spell
3d ago

We have wandering teenagers in Lake Park; stealing things and scoping out homes by peeking in windows. Mobs of kids destroying private property during the summer. Be mindful of your children and keep them safe at home out of trouble.

Reply(1)
3
Ventura Harris
3d ago

it needs to be a community effort parents, community leaders, and police. Get together make a plan and be consistent. Throwing these kids in jail, fines are not going to solve the problems. These kids need help something to do. instead of fines put them to work, trash pickup, painting, helping in nursing homes, etc instead of parents having to pay money they dont have. MAKE THE CHILD WHO IS DISOBEYING pay for their choice. And this all coming the youth are home alone parents are working all the time trying to provide. the kids are left to the internet, tv etc to raise them. So they seek attention elsewhere. Nothing more dangerous then a child with nothing to do.

Reply(1)
2
Peach
3d ago

The incidents didn’t occur within these hours but it’s nice to see the city trying to address the issue.

Reply(1)
4
Related
WALB 10

2 arrests made in Valdosta homicide

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man was shot and killed on Thursday night after getting into an argument with his neighbor, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Police said Timothy Harrison, 36, of Valdosta got into an argument with two of his neighbors, Cameron Loveday 27, and Jeremiah...
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Brooks Co. felon convicted of distributing drugs

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Brooks County felon was found guilty by a federal jury on two charges related to his drug distribution activities out of a Valdosta apartment complex, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. Barry Kiya Daise, 44, was convicted of...
BROOKS COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Former Olive Garden employee arrested in Valdosta arson

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A former Olive Garden employee was charged with arson after setting another employee’s car on fire, according to the Valdosta Police Department. Darien Brooks, 27, was arrested for second-degree arson. On Oct. 2, at around 1:15 p.m., Valdosta officers and Valdosta firefighters responded to Olive...
VALDOSTA, GA
wfxl.com

2 arrested after Valdosta man fatally shot at The Gables

A man has died following a shooting late Thursday night. Just after 10:45 p.m., Valdosta police responded to the The Gables, located in the 1400 block of North St. Augustine Road, after several calls to E911 about a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they found citizens providing first...
VALDOSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Valdosta, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
City
Valdosta, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WCTV

Man wounded in Valdosta shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 38-year-old man was shot early Tuesday morning around 1:00 a.m. on the 700 block of East Brookwood Drive, according to Valdosta Police. Officers say the victim is in stable condition after arriving at a local hospital to be treated. VPD says the investigation revealed the...
VALDOSTA, GA
douglasnow.com

Jarmal Jackson, out on bond on aggravated assault charges, arrested after another fight

Jarmal "Chris Rock" Jackson, who was arrested on aggravated assault charges in August after a video was posted of him choking a man in a car, has been arrested again for allegedly engaging in another fight, this time with a different victim. During the investigation, Douglas police officers arrested a second individual, Malik Mobley, who had an active warrant. Mobley was not involved in the fight that led to Jackson’s arrest.
DOUGLAS, GA
WALB 10

Funeral arrangements set for Cook Co. fallen deputy

ADEL, Ga. (WALB) - The Cook County Sheriff’s Office announced that funeral arrangements have been set for Captain Terry Arnold, who died of a heart attack earlier this week, after breaking up a school fight at Cook County High. Funeral services will be held Monday, Oct. 10, at 11:00...
ADEL, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Williams
41nbc.com

Two arrested after 11lbs of meth found in car

FORSYTH, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Two people are behind bars in Monroe County and charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine. According to a post on the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, on Monday, October 3rd around 4pm, a Monroe County deputy pulled over a 2022 Chevrolet Camaro for a traffic violation. The deputy said they detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Financial literacy event hosted in Tifton

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A financial literacy event was hosted in Tifton on Friday, in collaboration with FHL Bank of Atlanta. The lunch event was held at the Leroy Rogers Senior Center in Tifton and featured remarks from Tifton Mayor Julie Smith, FHLBank Atlanta Director of Community Investment Services, Arthur Fleming, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of the Georgia Municipal Association, Larry Hanson, and Director of Enterprise Learning for Money Management International, Tara Alderete.
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

Saturday morning homicide investigation underway in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that happened on Saturday morning, according to the agency. On Oct. 1, at approximately 11:34 a.m., officers responded to a home in the 500 block of Hudson Street after receiving reports that a person had been shot. When...
VALDOSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Curfew#The Police Department
shelterforce.org

CDCs Are Having a Moment. Can the Momentum Last?

Thomasville, Georgia, has a population of about 18,500 and sits about 10 miles from the Florida border. Like many small towns, its inner core—a four-block area known as “The Bottom”—had been disinvested for decades. In the early 20th century, the area served as the heart of the town’s Black community, and many of the businesses and homes in the neighborhood were owned by Black families. But by 2008, most of the businesses had closed, and only six homes were owner-occupied. The rest were either “dilapidated flop houses or exploitative rental properties,” says Alston Watt, director of the Williams Family Foundation of Georgia, a private grant-making nonprofit based in Thomasville.
THOMASVILLE, GA
WALB 10

Tifton couple uses historic home to give back to the community

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The owners of the Camellia House in Tifton, Mike and Susan Raeder, tell WALB they moved into the home about a year ago. They say its historic value was the cherry on top of their move. They wanted to preserve the home and give back to the community, at the same time.
TIFTON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
ecbpublishing.com

From the superintendent’s desk: Safety First

We should all feel blessed that Hurricane Ian did not knock on our doors last week. Like you, our school district family sends up prayers and good wishes for all our Florida neighbors to the south. When a hurricane heads our way, there are many things for districts across Florida...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta 5K raises over $33,000 for suicide prevention

VALDOSTA – United2Prevent raised over $33,000 for the Run to Prevent 5K and 1-mile run to benefit suicide prevention and awareness. United2Prevent is proud to announce that it has raised more than $33,000 through generous donations made by individuals and businesses for the Run to Prevent 5K and 1-mile run which was held on Sept. 24. This money will go toward the continued awareness and prevention efforts of United2Prevent in the Valdosta-Lowndes community.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

LCS enforces student attendance policy for home football games

LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County Schools are enforcing the student attendance policies for home football game for everyone’s safety. In order to ensure an orderly and safe environment for our team, participants and fans Lowndes County Schools will be strictly enforcing our student attendance policies for all home football games.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy