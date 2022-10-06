ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

operawire.com

Portland Opera Announces Second Year of Ensemble Leaders Fellowship Program

Portland Opera has announced the second year of its Ensemble Leaders Fellowship Program, which aims to provide artistic and administrative career advancement opportunities to those from underrepresented backgrounds. The pilot fellowship took place last year, with Jasmine Johnson being named the first Ensemble Leaders Fellow. Johnson will return for the...
PORTLAND, OR
operawire.com

Opera North Announces Academic in Residence

(Credit: Ⓒ-University-of-Leeds-web) The U.K.’s Opera North has announced Professor Edward Venn of the School of Music, University of Leeds, as its new Academic in Residence. Venn will spend a year at the Company bringing together diverse voices from all areas of the performing arts and academia for a...
EDUCATION
operawire.com

Festival Ópera Villera Announces 2022 Edition

The second Festival Ópera Villera at Buenos Aires in Argentina is set to open on Oct. 13 and runs through the 23rd. The festival opens with Juventus Lyrica’s production of “Carmen,” which features alumni from Asociación Civil Centro Artístico Solidario Argentino. Performance Date: Oct....
FESTIVAL
BBC

Oxford's Christ Church College celebrating diversity with portraits

An Oxford University college is exhibiting new portraits of women who have attended or worked there to better represent its community. Christ Church College, Oxford, welcomed its first women undergraduates in 1980-81 and commissioned Women of the House: Portraits of Christ Church to celebrate the recent anniversary. Students, staff and...
VISUAL ART
operawire.com

⁦Rolando Villazón Extends Contract with Salzburg Mozarteum Foundation

⁦Rolando Villazón has extended his contract as artistic director of the Salzburg Mozarteum Foundation for five more years. In a statement, the festival said that tenor will continue in his position until 2028. The festival said, “Villazón has been responsible for running the Mozart Week Festival since 2019, taking over as overall artistic director of the International Mozarteum Foundation in the summer of 2021.”
ENTERTAINMENT
operawire.com

Dell’Arte Opera Ensemble Announces New Concert at Campos Community Gardens

Dell’Arte Opera Ensemble is set to present a concert on Oct. 9, 2022, at Campos Community Gardens in New York City. The showcase will feature soprano Monica Niemi, mezzo-soprano Stephanie Feigenbaum, baritone Christopher Fotis, and pianist Chris Fecteau. The first half, entitled “Canzone d’amore,” will present audience members with...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
operawire.com

Asian Opera Alliance Names First Executive Director

The Asian Opera Alliance has announced Melody Chang Heaton as its first-ever Executive Director. In her new role, the mezzo-soprano and Director of Marketing at Inland Northwest Opera will organize and monitor daily activities and provide planning for fundraising and growth. She will also work with the Asian Opera Alliance’s Board of Directors.
PERFORMING ARTS
The Independent

Oldest public library in the Americas has Catholic origins

It is, according to UNESCO, the oldest public library in the Americas, tucked away from the street front at a cultural center in the historic heart of this Mexican city. Those who enter the Palafoxiana Library for the first time — seeing the high, vaulted ceiling and gold-framed painting of the Virgin Mary — might think they’ve arrived at a chapel. Indeed, the library owes its existence to one of Puebla’s early Catholic bishops, Juan de Palafox y Mendoza, who in 1646 donated his private library of 5,000 volumes to a local religious college — with the hope that...
RELIGION
operawire.com

Mezzo-Soprano Anne Sofie von Otter to Give Recitals at Schubert Club’s International Artist Series

Swedish mezzo-soprano Anne Sofie von Otter will perform two recitals at the Schubert’s Club International Artist Series. Von Otter and pianist Kristian Bezuidenhout’s performances will feature both vocal and piano works by Franz Schubert, W.A. Mozart, and Swedish composer Adolf Fredrik Lindblad. Bezuidenhout will use the Graf(Rieger) piano from Schubert Club’s historic keyboard collection.
SAINT PAUL, MN
ARTnews

In West Africa, a Budding Gallery Scene and a Thriving Fair Nurture Collectors

West Africa is now home to one of the most exciting art scenes on the continent—and with its rise comes that of a number of collectors based there. From Ghana to Nigeria to Senegal, these collectors actively support artists in their respective countries and invest in the local art ecosystem. What is most impressive about the area’s art-buying culture is the pace of its progress: there were not many active collectors of note there until recently. Some date the beginnings of that vibrant growth to the past 10 years, with the opening of commercial spaces like Gallery 1957 in Accra, Ghana;...
VISUAL ART
operawire.com

Australian Brandenburg Orchestra Unveils 2023 Season

The Australian Brandenburg Orchestra has announced its 2023 season. The ensemble will feature a total of six showcases at the City Recital Hall in Sydney and Melbourne Recital Centre. “It is exciting to launch the Brandenburg’s striking new look for our 2023 subscription season – the company’s 34th – and...
WORLD

