Tyler, TX

KTRE

Newton and Hemphill face-off on the football field

Longview and Forney faced off Friday and Longview was pulling way ahead. During Friday’s game against Hallsville, Nacogdoches’ Lajarian Leadon takes off for the end zone, catching a long catch to score a touchdown. Lindale and Kilgore battle it out in Friday game. Updated: 12 hours ago. Lindale...
LONGVIEW, TX
State
Texas State
Tyler, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Tyler, TX
Tyler, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
#World Teachers Day
KTRE

Mark in Texas History: The Ramey House showcases turn-of-the-century architecture

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Created in 1903, the home of Thomas Brown and Mary Josephine Ramey sits on the corner of South Broadway Avenue and West Houston Street in Tyler. According to the verbiage on the historical marker, it is considered an important example of turn-of-the-century architecture, being made of virgin cypress and southern heart pine. It is typical of the revival interest in colonial American history and the late 19th century classical movement.
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Security specialist gives insight into sports, entertainment safety planning

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A security consultant speaks with KLTV Sports Director Michael Coleman about the recent LA Rams field breach and security at the Academy Awards. Security Specialist Anthony Burnside of Kansas City has handled security for many major live events. Today, he addresses how people manage to “get through the cracks” like the men who made it to the field at a recent LA Rams game.
TYLER, TX
KSST Radio

Venda Wright Named 2022 Ms. Texas Senior Classic

Venda Wright recently was named 2022 Ms. Texas Senior Classic in Tyler, making her at least the third Hopkins County resident to earn the state title. The pageant winner is excited for the new adventures that being the pageant winner will afford her, and plans to use it to help lift others spirits.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
accesswdun.com

Football: Lumpkin County scores late to down Gilmer, 31-28

ELLIJAY, Ga. — A touchdown with 35 seconds to go gave Lumpkin County its first and only lead of the night as the Indians held on to beat Gilmer, 31-28. The Indian defense held the Bobcats to just 54 second half rushing yards after giving up 300 in the first half, holding Gilmer to just seven points after the halftime break.
GILMER, TX
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
KTRE

Red Zone weather forecast for Week 7

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Expect dry skies and mild temperatures for all area football games this Friday. Some cloud cover will likely stick around through the evening which will lead to a slower cooldown. Temperatures will start off in the lower 80s by kickoff, but will steadily drop into the...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Former Yantis ISD coach arrested following ‘allegations’

YANTIS, Texas (KETK) — A former Yantis ISD assistant baseball and assistant basketball coach was arrested on Friday, the district said. According to YISD, the arrest of Christopher McIntosh resulted from an internal investigation led by the superintendent and administration that was then turned over to the Yantis ISD police chief following the learning of […]
YANTIS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

New speakeasy set to open in downtown Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Culture ETX in downtown Tyler is just a restaurant for now, but in a few weeks, there will be a secret hangout hiding behind the restaurant. “Tyler needs a speakeasy, everywhere needs a speakeasy,” said owner Lance McWhorter with a chuckle. McWhorter also owns Culture ETX and says he plans to […]
TYLER, TX
ketk.com

SMALL TOWN SALUTE: Lone Star was once called ‘Skin Tight”

LONE STAR, Texas (KETK) — Lone Star is a town located in Morris County. It’s north of Longview with Highway 259 running right through it. In the early 1830s, the area was once called “Skin Tight”. Visitors called it that because one of the first settlers there, Henry Reeves and his partner, who was a man only known as “Ball,” built a store there and held a tight grip on business.
LONE STAR, TX
KTRE

‘Dyslexia Day’ aims to empower East Texas students who have disorder

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas students were celebrated and empowered today at the Region 7 Education Service Center for their very first Dyslexia Day. There were activities for the students to take part in as they gained an appreciation of their learning differences. About 140 students from 17 districts were there.
KILGORE, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

This is Not a Ghost Story, This is True Evil in Trinity County, Texas

Many East Texans were horrified when they came to the conclusion of this story out of Trinity County. Its a story that would usually be found in the scenes of a gory Hollywood horror movie. This tale isn't a ghost story, either, it is a true tale of evil that has come from the piney woods of deep East Texas. It involves a son and his wife killing his own mother and her husband and cremating them in a backyard fire pit.
KTRE

Crawfish chowder by Dudley’s Cajun Cafe in Longview

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Our friend Dudley Lang joins us to make a Cajun specialty: crawfish chowder!. Add the chopped vegetables and saute them until they are soft. Add the remaining ingredients, and simmer for 20 minutes. Season to taste with Tony Chachere’s Cajun seasoning. Serve with garlic bread.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

East Texas neighborhood comes together for one garage sale

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - While spring and summer are the most common times to have a garage sale, they’re not the only seasons for setting up shop on the driveway. A group of houses in East Texas are coming together for the season of neighborhood sales. From clothes to...
TYLER, TX

