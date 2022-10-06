Queen Elizabeth invited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Balmoral twice, but they declined, according to a new book. Vanity Fair royal editor Katie Nicholl talked about Prince Harry and Markle's exit from the firm and its lasting impact in her new book "The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and the Future of the Crown." According to her, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex received invitations from the Queen to join her in Balmoral twice, but they rejected them.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO