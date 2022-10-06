ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Richard Sherman calls out Russell Wilson's performance

"On the final play, you gotta run the ball," began Sherman in his fiery postgame thoughts. Wilson had a disastrous end to the game, first throwing an interception on a third down deep in Colts' territory while up 9-6 in the fourth quarter. The interception led to Colts' game-tying field goal, and then after the Broncos' defense held the Colts to a field goal on the first drive of overtime, to end the game Wilson threw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-one to seal the victory for the Colts.
Yardbarker

49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo 'not completely healthy' after offseason surgery

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch essentially confirmed this summer that Jimmy Garoppolo would've been traded well before Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season had Garoppolo not undergone shoulder surgery in March. The 30-year-old later admitted he delayed surgery for as long as possible. Things may have worked...
Jimmie Ward
49erswebzone

Jimmy Garoppolo talks surprising surgery, 49ers requiring him to be local for rehab, not being 100 percent healthy yet

Everyone focused on Jimmy Garoppolo's thumb during the San Francisco 49ers' playoff run last season. However, it wasn't the thumb that was most concerning for the quarterback. Instead, Garoppolo was more concerned about his shoulder. "The thumb started as the top thing," Garoppolo told The Athletic on Tim Kawakami's podcast....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Texans' Jordan Akins: Elevated to active roster

The Texans elevated Akins on Saturday from their practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. With Brevin Jordan (ankle) still out, Akins will join the active roster for a third consecutive contest. Over his previous two appearances, the fifth-year tight end has caught five of six targets for 64 yards and a touchdown while playing 35 total offensive snaps. He figures to garner a similar role against Jacksonville in Week 5, but he'll be out of elevations following the contest, which means he'll have to be signed to the active roster if he's going to make any more appearances for Houston this season.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Panthers' Jeremy Chinn: Hopeful to return in Week 9

Chinn said he is dealing with a "really bad strain" in his injured hamstring and hopes to return quickly after his four-game hiatus on IR, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports. Chinn will not be eligible to return until at least Week 9 after being placed on injured...
CBS Sports

Texans' Dameon Pierce: On bench during crunch time

Houston offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton discussed the running back rotation, which has Pierce on the bench late in games, Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site reports. "Just like with any young player, it's not always in the best interest of the unit to put them in those situations," Hamilton said.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Colts' Kwity Paye: Suffers ankle injury

Paye sustained an ankle injury and wasn't able to return to Thursday's game against the Broncos,James Boyd of The Athletic reports. Paye was taken off the field on a cart due to an ankle injury he suffered in the fourth quarter of Thursday's contest against the Broncos. Dayo Odeyingbo and Ifeadi Odenigbo will likely see extended snaps if the defensive end's injury is serious.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Expected to play Sunday

Hurst (groin), who is listed as questionable, is expected to play Sunday against the Ravens, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Despite not practicing Friday due to a lingering groin issue, Hurst appears in line to suit up for Week 5. However, fantasy managers are still encouraged to confirm the tight end's status ahead of Sunday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Logan Ryan: Won't play Sunday

Ryan (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports. Ryan sustained a foot injury during last week's loss to Kansas City and was unable to practice this week. Keanu Neal should see increased playing time against Atlanta on Sunday.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Jets' Max Mitchell: Officially ruled out

Mitchell (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Coach Robert Saleh took a pessimistic tone when discussing Mitchell's ability to suit up for the Jets' Week 5 matchup earlier in the week, and he's now been officially ruled out. The team is shorthanded at both tackle spots, though Conor McDermott and Cedric Ogbuehi are likely to start.
CBS Sports

Bears' Ryan Griffin: Cleared for Week 5

Griffin doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Vikings. Griffin has missed back-to-back games due to an Achilles issue and was limited at practices throughout the week, but he'll still be good to go for Week 5. Across his first two appearances of the season, the veteran tight end caught one of three targets for 18 yards over 41 offensive snaps.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle: Practicing Thursday

Waddle (groin) participated in the media-access portion of Thursday's practice, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. Waddle was listed as a non-participant Wednesday, but his presence at Thursday's practice bodes well for his availability for Sunday's game against the Jets. The Dolphins' upcoming injury report will clarify the wideout's official participation level. In Miami's Week 4 loss to the Bengals, Waddle recorded an 86 percent snap share while catching two of his five targets for 39 yards.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Broncos' Russell Wilson: Comes up short in Week 5 loss

Wilson completed 21 of 39 passes for 274 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions while adding four rushes for 22 yards in the Broncos' 12-9 overtime loss to the Colts on Thursday night. He also fumbled once but recovered and was evaluated for a head injury following his first interception before returning without missing an offensive play, per Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Trending in wrong direction

Robinson (knee) is not practicing Friday and is trending toward being ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. Robinson's prospects appeared more optimistic after he practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, but it now looks like the rookie second-round pick may miss a fourth straight week. Friday's official injury report will reveal Robinson's actual initial designation for Sunday, but it's possible that a Giants receiving corps already without Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and Kenny Golladay (knee) could be further depleted versus Green Bay.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

