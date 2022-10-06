Fixing Division II football should be TSSAA priority

Thank you for reading The Bootleg, where you'll find The Tennessean's top high school football stories each Thursday and Saturday. I'm Tom Kreager, the high school sports editor.

We discovered a glaring issue this week when looking at the state's high school enrollment numbers.

In the state's largest classification of private schools, Division II, there are only eight schools in that entire classification after Pope John Paul II and St. Benedict dropped down a class due to 2022 enrollments.

Think about it this way: A state champion will be crowned of only eight schools. Granted, these are some of the top football teams in the state year in and year out and could be considered the toughest league in the state. But it's still just eight teams. Contrast that in public schools where there are about 50 schools vying for state championships in each classification.

Granted, all three classes of private schools have relatively low numbers. There are just over 15 schools in Class A and about 25 in Class AA. But eight? Yikes!

WEEK 8 GAMES:Tennessee high school football schedule for Week 8, 2022 TSSAA season

Now, this may end up working itself out. Schools will have an opportunity to move up in classification, and Brentwood Academy and Ensworth have historically asked to play in Class AAA. And with Lipscomb Academy's surge into the national rankings, the Mustangs may also ask to move up. That would give us 11 schools, down one from past years.

But as former Ensworth headmaster David Braemer pointed to the TSSAA's Board of Control in June, the high school association shouldn't rely on member schools to fill out a classification and fix a significant flaw in that class.

There are many ways that can be fixed in two years when the TSSAA addresses classification again. It could divide Division II schools equally into all three classes like the association does with public schools. Or it could decide that any school that has an enrollment of 451 or more move to Division II-AAA. That would create a league of 16 teams. Or it could adopt a success factor plan where teams move up or down in class depending on a number of factors, including regular-season wins and success in the playoffs.

These are all options the Board of Control could have discussed in August, instead punting and keeping things status quo. At the time, board members said they wanted time to develop a plan where it didn't need adjusted. Sometimes, though, tough decisions must be made and not delayed.