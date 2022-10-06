ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

The Opioid Crisis is Leaving Grandparents to Raise Their Grandchildren

A heartbreaking side effect of the opioid crisis is young kids growing up without their parents – either because they died of an overdose, or their dependency makes them no longer fit for child-rearing. When this happens, the child’s grandparents are often called upon to fill the void, even though it brings hardship – emotionally and financially.
NECN

A Three-Story Penthouse in Beacon Hill Is on the Market for $16M

This Beacon Hill penthouse is spacious, well-appointed and in a prime location. The jaw-dropping view from its high vantage point makes you feel like you hold everything from the Public Garden, Boston Common to the Longfellow Bridge in the palm of your hand. And it's got a price tag to...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Worker Injured in Construction Accident Released From Hospital

Wilson Ortega thought this day would never come. But with five months of intensive rehabilitation, a contagious smile, and perseverance, he walked out of the Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Charlestown on Saturday morning with two new prosthetic legs. The 34-year-old has been learning to walk again since he lost both...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

‘Fire Department Activity' Delays MBTA Commuter Rail Train in Hanson

The MBTA Commuter Rail says a train on the Kingston Line is delayed "due to fire department activity" in Hanson, Massachusetts. The train that left South Station at 3:33 p.m. was about an hour behind schedule, according to a tweet from commuter rail officials. The one that left an hour...
HANSON, MA
NECN

Woman Stabbed, Seriously Hurt Overnight in Boston

A woman was stabbed overnight in Boston, leaving her with serious injuries, according to the city's police department. Officers responded to the Centre Street and Lamartine Street intersection area just after midnight Friday, according to the Boston Police Department. The stabbing possibly happened at the Jackson Square MBTA station, police said.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Suspicious Car Fires Under Investigation in South Boston

After a couple of cars went up into flames in South Boston, police are looking into what could have caused the fires. The two cars were torched around the same time not far from each other, and police are considering both of the fires suspicious. One of the car fires...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Double Shooting Reported in Worcester

Two people were injured in a shooting in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Friday night, according to police. Worcester police said they were called to the area of Austin and Oxford streets around 8:55 p.m. Friday for a report of a shooting. When they arrived and searched the area, they were told that two gunshot victims had arrived at a local hospital.
WORCESTER, MA
NECN

Halifax Man Fatally Hit by SUV After Walking on I-495

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a car on I-495 near Plainville, Massachusetts after getting out of his own car early on Saturday morning, according to police. Police say the currently unnamed 41-year-old man from Halifax, Massachusetts was hit by a Volvo SUV on the northbound side of I-495 near Exit 36B around 5 a.m., close to where his empty vehicle was parked in the breakdown lane of the highway.
HALIFAX, MA
NECN

Some Orange Line Slow Zones Still in Place Two Weeks After Shutdown

Frustrations on the Orange Line remain with slowdowns still in place two weeks after the historic shutdown ended with promises of faster, more efficient services. “It’s slightly been improved. I mean there are parts where it goes slower and it can get annoying. You can miss your bus or get late to class or work,” one passenger said.
SOMERVILLE, MA
NECN

2 Officers Hurt in ‘Major' Motorcycle Crash in Waltham During Funeral Escort

A major crash involving police motorcycles has closed a portion of Main Street in Waltham, Massachusetts, police say. Waltham police said in Facebook post around 11:30 a.m. that that due to "a major motor vehicle crash in the area," Main Street is closed from Hill Road to Market Place Drive.
NECN

Building Destroyed by Fire in Duxbury

A building in Duxbury, Massachusetts was destroyed in a fire on Saturday evening that almost destroyed a neighboring building as well, said authorities. The Duxbury Fire Department says it received numerous 9/11 calls about a building fire on Gurnet Road. When firefighters arrived, the building was immersed in flames, and had even begun spreading to a building close by.
DUXBURY, MA
NECN

Preschool Employee Accused of Assaulting a Student in Norwood

An employee at a Norwood, Massachusetts preschool is accused of assaulting a student, the Norwood police department said Thursday. Police said they were called in to investigate the alleged assault at the Willet Early Childhood Center on Sept. 28. No criminal charges have been filed at this time, but a show cause hearing has been requested before the Clerk Magistrate at Dedham District Court, police said.
NORWOOD, MA
NECN

16-Year-Old High School Student Killed, 3 Other Teens Injured in Leominster Crash

A 16-year-old girl was killed and three other teens were hurt in a crash Thursday night on Interstate 190 in Leominster, according to Massachusetts State Police. State police responded to the crash shortly after 7 p.m. on the northbound side of the highway. A 2001 Ford Mustang that the four teens were riding in went off the highway, down an embankment and into the wood line, according to a preliminary investigation by state police.
LEOMINSTER, MA

