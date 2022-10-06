Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned Massachusetts Psych Ward is One of the Eeriest Places in the StateTravel MavenMedfield, MA
Nearly Thirteen Years Ago, a Seemingly Unsuspecting Shooter Sought Revenge on University ColleaguesSavannah VillanuevaBraintree, MA
Brockton's 5th Annual Dogtoberfest Invites You to a Day of Fun!Dianna CarneyBrockton, MA
This Family-Owned Local Business Announced An Exciting Dog-Friendly Halloween Event!Dianna CarneyHingham, MA
4 Dog-Friendly Halloween Events Happening on the South Shore!Dianna CarneyPlymouth County, MA
Related
NECN
Doctors Expect Severe Flu Season, Urge People to Get Vaccinated
There is growing concern that this year's flu season has the potential to be severe. Health experts said it is hard to predict just how bad it could be, but they are worried more people are skipping the flu shot. According to a survey conducted by the National Foundation for...
NECN
The Opioid Crisis is Leaving Grandparents to Raise Their Grandchildren
A heartbreaking side effect of the opioid crisis is young kids growing up without their parents – either because they died of an overdose, or their dependency makes them no longer fit for child-rearing. When this happens, the child’s grandparents are often called upon to fill the void, even though it brings hardship – emotionally and financially.
NECN
COVID Risk Rising Across Mass.; Parts of NH, Maine Now Considered High Risk
Most of Massachusetts, including Boston, is now considered to be at medium risk for COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's a sharp reversal from just a month ago, when the entire state was in the low risk category. Essex County is...
NECN
Nonprofit Helps Salem Family With Wheelchair Makeover Fit for Halloween
For many parents Halloween can be a time to create tradition, a time to look forward to the costumes, revelry, and of course candy. But for parents of a child with a disability, it can be daunting to think about getting the perfect costume. That’s until a group known as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NECN
A Three-Story Penthouse in Beacon Hill Is on the Market for $16M
This Beacon Hill penthouse is spacious, well-appointed and in a prime location. The jaw-dropping view from its high vantage point makes you feel like you hold everything from the Public Garden, Boston Common to the Longfellow Bridge in the palm of your hand. And it's got a price tag to...
NECN
This Guy Flew From Mass. to Connecticut Just for Krispy Kreme Donuts
They say America runs on Dunkin’, but one Boston man flies on Krispy Kreme. His reputation supersedes his name. He goes by Chase but doesn’t mind being called "donut lover." Like many in Boston, he often needs his donut fix. "I just need something plain, sweet and simple,...
NECN
Worker Injured in Construction Accident Released From Hospital
Wilson Ortega thought this day would never come. But with five months of intensive rehabilitation, a contagious smile, and perseverance, he walked out of the Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Charlestown on Saturday morning with two new prosthetic legs. The 34-year-old has been learning to walk again since he lost both...
NECN
Days After Release Off Block Island, Shoebert the Seal Is Back on North Shore
A beloved seal who made his home at Shoe Pond in Beverly, Massachusetts, is back on the North Shore just days after he was released into the ocean south of mainland New England. Shoebert was first spotted swimming in Beverly last month. Despite being a little out of place, he...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NECN
‘Fire Department Activity' Delays MBTA Commuter Rail Train in Hanson
The MBTA Commuter Rail says a train on the Kingston Line is delayed "due to fire department activity" in Hanson, Massachusetts. The train that left South Station at 3:33 p.m. was about an hour behind schedule, according to a tweet from commuter rail officials. The one that left an hour...
NECN
Woman Stabbed, Seriously Hurt Overnight in Boston
A woman was stabbed overnight in Boston, leaving her with serious injuries, according to the city's police department. Officers responded to the Centre Street and Lamartine Street intersection area just after midnight Friday, according to the Boston Police Department. The stabbing possibly happened at the Jackson Square MBTA station, police said.
NECN
Woman Arrested in Boston Children Hospital Hoax Bomb Threat Faces New Charges
A federal grand jury issued a new indictment against a Massachusetts woman who has previously been charged with making a hoax bomb threat against Boston Children's Hospital this August. Catherine Leavy of Westfield now faces charges of making a false bomb threat and of sharing false or misleading information that...
NECN
Suspicious Car Fires Under Investigation in South Boston
After a couple of cars went up into flames in South Boston, police are looking into what could have caused the fires. The two cars were torched around the same time not far from each other, and police are considering both of the fires suspicious. One of the car fires...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NECN
Double Shooting Reported in Worcester
Two people were injured in a shooting in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Friday night, according to police. Worcester police said they were called to the area of Austin and Oxford streets around 8:55 p.m. Friday for a report of a shooting. When they arrived and searched the area, they were told that two gunshot victims had arrived at a local hospital.
NECN
Halifax Man Fatally Hit by SUV After Walking on I-495
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a car on I-495 near Plainville, Massachusetts after getting out of his own car early on Saturday morning, according to police. Police say the currently unnamed 41-year-old man from Halifax, Massachusetts was hit by a Volvo SUV on the northbound side of I-495 near Exit 36B around 5 a.m., close to where his empty vehicle was parked in the breakdown lane of the highway.
NECN
Some Orange Line Slow Zones Still in Place Two Weeks After Shutdown
Frustrations on the Orange Line remain with slowdowns still in place two weeks after the historic shutdown ended with promises of faster, more efficient services. “It’s slightly been improved. I mean there are parts where it goes slower and it can get annoying. You can miss your bus or get late to class or work,” one passenger said.
NECN
2 Officers Hurt in ‘Major' Motorcycle Crash in Waltham During Funeral Escort
A major crash involving police motorcycles has closed a portion of Main Street in Waltham, Massachusetts, police say. Waltham police said in Facebook post around 11:30 a.m. that that due to "a major motor vehicle crash in the area," Main Street is closed from Hill Road to Market Place Drive.
NECN
Building Destroyed by Fire in Duxbury
A building in Duxbury, Massachusetts was destroyed in a fire on Saturday evening that almost destroyed a neighboring building as well, said authorities. The Duxbury Fire Department says it received numerous 9/11 calls about a building fire on Gurnet Road. When firefighters arrived, the building was immersed in flames, and had even begun spreading to a building close by.
NECN
Preschool Employee Accused of Assaulting a Student in Norwood
An employee at a Norwood, Massachusetts preschool is accused of assaulting a student, the Norwood police department said Thursday. Police said they were called in to investigate the alleged assault at the Willet Early Childhood Center on Sept. 28. No criminal charges have been filed at this time, but a show cause hearing has been requested before the Clerk Magistrate at Dedham District Court, police said.
NECN
16-Year-Old High School Student Killed, 3 Other Teens Injured in Leominster Crash
A 16-year-old girl was killed and three other teens were hurt in a crash Thursday night on Interstate 190 in Leominster, according to Massachusetts State Police. State police responded to the crash shortly after 7 p.m. on the northbound side of the highway. A 2001 Ford Mustang that the four teens were riding in went off the highway, down an embankment and into the wood line, according to a preliminary investigation by state police.
NECN
Man Who Claims to be Inspiration for Ben Affleck's Character in ‘The Town' Charged With Bank Robbery
A Providence man who claims he's robbed at least 100 banks and that Ben Affleck's character in "The Town" was based on him was held without bail Thursday on charges of robbing two Boston banks and attempting to rob a third, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office said. William Sequeira,...
Comments / 0