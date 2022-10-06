Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The historic Lewis Shaw Coleman House built in 1914 is still a remarkable homeCJ CoombsAurora, MO
The Ozark Courthouse Square Historic District in Ozark, Missouri has its history tooCJ CoombsOzark, MO
Unique restaurant chain set to open 4th Missouri location next monthKristen WaltersSpringfield, MO
Woman Sentenced to Federal Prison Without Parole For Embezzlement, Tax SchemeTaxBuzzSpringfield, MO
Missouri Woman Who Caught Extremely Rare ‘Gold’ Fish in Backyard Pond Speaks Out
A Missouri woman became the talk of her small town when she caught a rare gold fish while fishing in her backyard pond. According to reports, officials identified angler Holly Haddan’s unbelievable catch as a golden crappie. These species are born with a genetic condition that makes their scales a shiny, yellow color.
New Budweiser Clydesdale foals exploring their Missouri home
Anheuser-Busch announces the birth of two of the newest Budweiser Clydesdale foals at Warm Springs Ranch.
WATCH: Dozens of Blacktip Sharks Go on Feeding Frenzy in Florida’s Annual Fall Mullet Run
This week, Palm Beach, Florida resident Paul Dabill took his drone out to the coast and looked for some interesting animals to film. What he found was a group of blacktip sharks having a feeding frenzy in a huge school of migrating mullet. “It’s a very exciting and very dramatic...
Woman Loses Wedding Band Before Hurricane Ian, Finds It After Storm
When Hurricane Ian crashed onto the Florida coast recently one woman was certain her wedding ring was long gone. Shortly before Ian ravaged the southwest coast of the Sunshine State, Ashley Garner misplaced her wedding ring outside her Florida home. As the impending category four storm was making its way...
Michigan Cat Breaks World Record, Named ‘Tallest Domestic Cat’
A cat in Michigan named Fenrir was awarded a very special honor recently. He officially broke the Guinness World Record for the tallest living domestic cat. Fenrir stands 18.8 inches tall, surpassed only by his older brother, Arcturus, who stood more than 19 inches tall before his tragic death in a house fire in 2017.
Texas Woman Removes Colony of Bees With Zero Protective Gear: VIDEO
Bees are an integral part of our fragile ecosystem. And, while these insects do have a rather painful defense mechanism with their stinging capabilities, their goal is rarely to harm. Instead, the goal of the members in the average honey bee colony is to work outdoors, focusing on completing the task at hand and protecting the queen at all costs.
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D): Warrensburg, Missouri – October 7, 2022
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) made a stop to talk to voters today in Warrensburg on her RV campaign tour across central and west central Missouri. She made some prepared remarks, then she spent the majority of her time engaging in conversations and ilstening to voters. We haven’t seen Eric Schmitt...
PHOTO: Receding Hurricane Ian Floodwaters Reveal Grotesque Dinosaur-Like Fish Trapped in Fence
The remnants of Hurricane Ian left mountainous piles of debris and other catastrophic damages to Florida’s gulf coast. However, its receding floodwaters are also revealing something genuinely bizarre. Recently, news photographer Ulen Hodges captured an interesting photograph while surveying the flooding. While visiting Orange County’s Orlo Vista neighborhood, he...
4 Great Pizza Places in Missouri
What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a delicious pizza then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing pizza spots in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them serve truly delicious pizza. In fact, no matter how you prefer your pizza, you will most definitely something for your liking at any of these places.
Rare Red Wolves Heading From Ohio to South Carolina To Prevent Extinction
One of the world’s rarest animals is coming to South Carolina, and residents will have the chance to see them at Brookgreen Gardens in Murrells Inlet next spring. Three red wolves are coming from a zoo in Ohio to live new lives at Brookgreen Gardens. The move is part of an initiative to protect and revitalize endangered species in South Carolina and elsewhere.
Park drop tower will be taken down after Mo. teen's death
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A towering amusement ride in central Florida's tourism district where a Missouri teen fell to his death will be taken down because of the accident, the owner said Thursday. The decision to remove the more than 400-foot (122-meter) ride which opened last December in Orlando's...
Tennessee Officials Air-Dropping Marshmallow-Flavored Rabies Vaccines to Raccoons
Raccoons in Tennessee are in for a sugary surprise. According to the state’s officials, wildlife authorities plan to give raccoons a rabies vaccine with a sweet twist. The Department of Agriculture and Wildlife Services and the Tennessee Department of Health plans to airdrop marshmallow-flavored rabies vaccines to the animals wrapped in fishmeal.
Missing Horse Returns Home After Running With Wild Horses for Eight Years
Eight years ago, a horse named Mongo went missing from a Utah campsite. Now, the equine has returned with some stories to share. Initially, Shane Adams lost Mongo while camping in Utah’s West Desert, and understandably, he and his family were heartbroken over the loss. They assumed that the horse had opted for a wilder lifestyle and was gone forever. At the time, there was still snow on the ground when Mongo made a break for it. Adams had made sure to tie his steed to his tent, but not tight enough to resist the urge to run with a herd of wild mustangs. Sure enough, Mongo decided to go on his own adventure, leaving his owner half-dressed and in utter shock.
Unusual Animal Spotted in Wisconsin Yard (VIDEO)
Have you ever wondered what is lurking outside your house at night? A homeowner near La Crosse, Wisconsin wasn't actually wondering but they did have a pretty unusual animal visit their yard recently. And thanks to all of America having cameras absolutely everywhere, the animal was caught on camera!. Unusual...
State Officials Curiously Deny Lawton’s Mountain Lion Photos
It has been months since the pictures of a rumored mountain lion spotted in the middle of Lawton made the rounds on social media. Since nobody agrees on the internet, it kicked off a big debate on whether this big cat was a mountain lion or a common bobcat. Everyone...
Prominent St. Louis car wash operator sells most locations to Travis Kelce-backed company
ST. LOUIS — A Columbia, Missouri-based car wash chain partly owned by Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has acquired most of the locations of one of St. Louis’ most prominent car wash operators, in a deal that paid more than $5 million each for some sites.
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Missouri
If you happen to live in Missouri and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great choices for people of all ages, so no matter who you are traveling with, you are going to have a great time if you choose to spend a few days in any of these fantastic spots in Missouri.
Upstate South Carolina Police Surprised After Finding Baby Alligator Wandering the Streets
In upstate South Carolina on Thursday night, the police department stumbled upon an unusual surprise wandering the streets. The Greenville Police Department found a baby alligator roaming Palm Street. According to a report from WISTV, it was Officer Hamilton’s last call of the day, and there were reports of a loose baby alligator.
Empty the Shelters weekend at the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri
The Humane Society of Southwest Missouri is holding an Empty the Shelters initiative Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8.
kjfmradio.com
Union officer prevents raid on Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Mo. — A man known for his steel resolve saved Clarksville from a Confederate guerilla who once broke up a wedding to enlist recruits. Union Capt. William Teague and his men from Company C of the 37th Enrolled Missouri Militia ambushed rebels who were on their way to seize guns in the growing Pike County town.
Outsider.com
