Read full article on original website
Related
KVIA
ABC-7 First Alert: More rain through Monday
Happy Saturday everyone! There are a lot of events going on this weekend, but unfortunately, those rain chances aren't going anywhere. For today, expect many more rounds of rain to move through the area. You can expect some rain by lunchtime, and another big patch of rain around 8 PM this evening. We are up to a 60% chance of rain today, and 70% for tomorrow.
El Paso News
Weather Watcher of the day
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Check out this photo by Weather Watcher Henry Delgado! Rainbow over Ascarate Park Wednesday afternoon. If you want to send them to our Chief Meteorologist Monica Cortez, send it to her email mcortez@ktsm.com or through her social media platforms:. Facebook: MonicaCortezKTSM. For local and...
Why El Paso’s star on the mountain is shining red this month
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you’ve been driving around El Paso lately, you might have noticed the iconic star on the mountain is lit up in the color red; that’s because there are several important messages behind it. Since October 1, 2022 the star on the mountain was shining red for the month in […]
El Paso Corvette Club hosts Shine Car Show for Salvation Army
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – The El Paso Corvette Club had their annual Shine Car Show on Saturday, Oct. 8. The car show took place at Applebee’s on George Dieter Drive. The club raised donations and funds for The Salvation Army at El Paso. The El Paso Corvette Club is not a nonprofit organization as they contribute […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
When the El Paso Rain Pours It Creates Terrible Road Conditions
El Paso being a desert city means some El Pasoans praise when we expect a little rain. But even then, sometimes a little rain can really do some damage. It's sad because not a lot of people get excited about the rain like some of us do. Instead of being...
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Possible heavy rainfall Wednesday
El Paso is expecting to see an increase in moisture Wednesday, increasing the possibility of heavy rainfall is that afternoon. Rain chances will continue in the forecast for the rest of the week as moisture lingers in our area. This will cause afternoon highs to drop to the low 70s...
The Central El Paso Hidden Gem for Those Who Absolutely Love Roses
El Pasoans looking to surround themselves with nature without getting out of the city need only pay our Municipal Rose Garden a visit. Although it's been around since 1958, the outdoor amenity is still an undiscovered treasure to many El Pasoans -- even some life-long residents are surprised to learn there is such a beautiful public area within our city limits.
Why Is Parking At The El Paso County Coliseum Such A Huge Pain
Getting in and out of the coliseum parking lot is tough, especially the "getting in" part. Along with a zillion other people, we inched our way into the El Paso County Coliseum for Disney On Ice last night. Literally, inched. "Family" shows always draw huge crowds and last night was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Do You Know Why El Paso Is In The Mountain Time Zone?
The short answer is, basically, because El Pasoans don't like being told what to do. Ain't that the truth? We are an independent bunch around El Chuco and when the United States Government initially established the four time zones, (1921), El Paso was placed in the central time zone along with the rest of Texas.
Share the El Paso Area You Advise Future Movers Not to Move to
Sometimes our curiosity gets the best of us when we scroll through social media. By that, I mean you read something that is asking for other opinions on a certain topic. The other day I was scrolling through Facebook and came across something on the Facebook page for Stuff To Do In Dallas regarding someone moving. A person was going to move to Dallas, Texas, and wanted to know what area NOT to move to.
DACC to host Halloween Fest
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Kids and adults of all ages are invited to Doña Ana Community College (DACC)’s Halloween Festival for an evening of trick-or-treating and spooky activities. The Halloween Festival will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the DACC East Mesa campus, 2800 Sonoma Ranch Blvd., inside […]
The EV Drivers In El Paso Feel the Struggle After Reading This
If you are considering buying an electric vehicle, maybe you should hold off on that. The only reason I say that is because of something I came across the other day. Since gas prices started going up there have been people trading in their gas vehicles for electric ones. Despite driving a gas guzzler I personally couldn't switch to electric but that's just me.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
There’s Nothing Like A Beautiful Rainbow After An El Paso Storm
El Paso sunsets are in fact, a work of art. They’re beautiful and sometimes they make the sky look like it’s on fire, and they can also make for a great postcard if postcards are still a thing. However, an El Paso rainbow after a rainstorm just might...
El Paso County observes Indigenous Peoples’ Day
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – In observance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day, all El Paso County Administrative Offices will be closed on Monday, Oct 10th. Regular business hours will resume Tuesday, Oct. 11th. The El Paso County Commissioners Court will not meet on Monday and will resume County business the following Monday, Oct. 17. CLOSED• All […]
4 El Paso Bars Proudly Owned By El Paso Musicians
We love getting a drink around El Paso; some bars allow open mic nights or concerts every week. But did you know some bars are owned BY El Paso musicians?. 1. The Lucky Boy Bar & Grill, 2706 N Piedras St. The Lucky Boy is owned by Nando Gallardo. You...
E.P.C.S.O Celebrates National Coffee with a Cop Day
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Deputies say they got to celebrate National Coffee with a Deputy Day at three locations throughout El Paso County. Deputies say their mission during the event is to break down the barriers between law enforcement officers and the citizens they […]
KVIA
Motorcycle crash in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are responding to a crash in central El Paso involving a motorcycle. The crash happened at Louisville and Piedras. One person has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The police notification came out at 10:45 a.m. on Friday. This is a...
EPPD investigating suspicious package in east side El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police department found a ‘suspicious item’ at the 11000 block of Montana Ave. The area is being blocked off. No additional information was provided. This is an ongoing situation and will be updated as soon as information comes into our newsroom. For local and breaking news, sports, weather […]
Why does cold air make your tire pressure go low?
EL PASO, Texas -- As the weather goes from hot to cold, the air molecules begin to slow and move closer together in cold weather. Cold air is denser; it takes up less space in objects like a car tire. For every 10-degree drop in air temperature, the pressure in a car tire will fall The post Why does cold air make your tire pressure go low? appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso News
Study: El Pasoans don’t swear much compared to other cities
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It turns out that El Pasoans don’t have that much of a dirty mouth after all, at least according to a new study conducted by Preply.com. In fact, El Paso was tied for fourth on a list of major U.S. cities that swear the least throughout the course of the day. El Paso shared the fourth spot with New York and Chicago.
Comments / 0