BITS & BYTES: Lauren Clark exhibition; Clark Art Institute Indigenous Peoples’ Day; Cemetery Tours; 87th Annual Harvest Festival; Chamber music concert

Great Barrington — Rees Shad grew up in Manhattan where, at the tender age of four, he used his father’s Dictaphone to record his first song. Shad went on to absorb New York’s downtown music scene—from Gerde’s Folk City to CBGB’s—and ingesting the urban world, from its inherent rhythms to human electricity, was formative to his coming of age. Shad sharpened his instincts, both as a creator and performer, working as a sideman with a variety of bands before moving to Upstate New York to build a recording studio, immerse himself in rural culture, and start making music in earnest. Following a 20-year hiatus, the singer-songwriter-wordsmith’s recent return to the stage finds him exploring an improvisational approach to performing his meticulously crafted narratives—as evidenced by “Tattletale,” set for an October 7 release — slated for a live performance at The Miller Pub on Friday, October 14 at 8 p.m.

GREAT BARRINGTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO