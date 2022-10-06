BITS & BYTES: Lauren Clark exhibition; Clark Art Institute Indigenous Peoples’ Day; Cemetery Tours; 87th Annual Harvest Festival; Chamber music concert

Read full article on original website
Related
Downtown Pittsfield… It’s Alive! A Halloween Festival
Downtown Pittsfield...It's Alive!, a Halloween Festival, will take place on Friday, October 21 from 4 to 8 p.m. The festival holds activities for all ages with vendors, music, performances, games, crafts, and an after-hours Zombie Pub Crawl.
theberkshireedge.com
BITS & BYTES: Hawthorne Valley’s 50th Anniversary; Spencertown Academy musical; Tauba Auerbach talk; OLANA events; Mahaiwe events
“Roots to Renewal” Celebrates Hawthorne Valley. Ghent — Hawthorne Valley’s “Roots to Renewal: A 50th Anniversary Celebration” is on Saturday, October 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Attend for panel discussions, poetry readings, food from local vendors, and musical performances. Events include “Roots to...
theberkshireedge.com
Raffle in support of The People’s Pantry
The following letter was written by clients of The People’s Pantry in Great Barrington. We are a group of people from the community which uses the Pantry regularly, and we feel strongly about giving back and claiming our place as part of the solution to scarcity in our county. The People’s Pantry has been such a gift for us. Now they are in need, and we want to be there for them.
theberkshireedge.com
Acclaimed songwriter celebrates release of new album in Great Barrington
Great Barrington — Rees Shad grew up in Manhattan where, at the tender age of four, he used his father’s Dictaphone to record his first song. Shad went on to absorb New York’s downtown music scene—from Gerde’s Folk City to CBGB’s—and ingesting the urban world, from its inherent rhythms to human electricity, was formative to his coming of age. Shad sharpened his instincts, both as a creator and performer, working as a sideman with a variety of bands before moving to Upstate New York to build a recording studio, immerse himself in rural culture, and start making music in earnest. Following a 20-year hiatus, the singer-songwriter-wordsmith’s recent return to the stage finds him exploring an improvisational approach to performing his meticulously crafted narratives—as evidenced by “Tattletale,” set for an October 7 release — slated for a live performance at The Miller Pub on Friday, October 14 at 8 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berkshire Residents Miss “The Chief” On The Small Screen
It's the end of an era: Veteran Chief Meteorologist extraordinaire Bob Kovachick has been absent from the airwaves in Berkshire county and eastern New York as he provided accurate forecasts in our backyard for over four decades. For yours truly, this was a bittersweet departure because I'm proud to call Bob my friend.
HGTV’s House Hunters Visited the Berkshires For an Episode This Week
When you're looking for a nice place to chill, there's definitely a lot worse places you can go instead of the Berkshires. So, why not go ahead and make your way to western Massachusetts? That where HGTV's 'House Hunters' headed for an episode over this past week. A 36-year old...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield, Hinsdale Featured in HGTV's House Hunters
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire County was recently featured on the popular HGTV show "House Hunters." In season 221, Episode 3 of the show titled "Big City to the Berkshires," "A professional musician looks to escape Boston city life for the tranquil existence in the Berkshires; he's torn between a family home for his young daughter and a quirky place with style."
“Very Scary”: Daring Black Bear Kills Miniature Donkey in Hudson
A family is devastated after a black bear attack left one of their beloved miniature donkeys dead. The scariest part, though, is what happened when the bear came back for the others. Black bear Attack Near Hudson, NY. "This morning a miniature donkey was attacked and killed in an enclosed...
RELATED PEOPLE
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Oct. 7-9
The weekend is almost here! From festivals to wrestling to quilting, there are quite a few things happening from October 7 to 9.
recordpatriot.com
Piece of furniture also a piece of Pike history
PITTSFIELD — A nearly 190-year-old sideboard owned by the man who named Pittsfield and founded the community of Atlas is coming home to Pike County. Pike County Historical Society will put a sideboard owned by Col. William Ross on display at the society's museum at Pittsfield East School. The furniture was donated by Stephen Clark, a descendant of Ross who lives in Bend, Oregon.
theberkshireedge.com
Berkshire Region Real Estate Sales
5 Turners Avenue: Koczela FT and Ruby A. Koczela of Adams to Gary Duranko and Gail Duranko, $200,000 on 09/20/2022. 22 Prospect Street: Cloud City Properties LLC of Adams to JP Parent Co LLC, $330,000 on 09/19/2022. Alford. 47 East Road: Stefanie Waldburger of Alford to Joyce Demoose, $1,600,000 on...
Italian Eatery Sets Opening Date At Old Van Dyck Location In Schenectady
A local pasta bar has announced its grand opening at the old Van Dyck building in Schenectady's Stockade neighborhood. Earlier this year we got the sad news that the Van Dyck, a legendary jazz music lounge that has hosted some legendary musicians like Dizzie Gillespie and Dave Brubeck, was closing its doors. While it is a bummer that this Schenectady Stockade staple was closing, it was nice to hear that a local eatery would be taking over that historical building.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Saratoga Senior Center in need of volunteers
The Saratoga Senior Center is seeking volunteers for both in-house and to go out in the community through their Community Connections program. Volunteers are linked with seniors in Saratoga County to help them remain independent for as long as possible and age in a place with grace and dignity.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Traffic Commission OKs Additional Signage at Elm & Holmes
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Traffic Commission last week supported adding signage to a problematic intersection at Elm Street and Holmes Road. This includes a blinking stop sign, a "stop sign ahead" reminder, and a sign reminding vehicles to go around the meridian at the intersection. Ward 3 Councilor Kevin...
Famous Cousins Maine Lobster Visits Massachusetts Winery This Weekend
While summer may be in the rearview, residents in Massachusetts are still holding onto the taste of the past season, well into the fall. Fall is in full swing here in the Berkshires but because it's October doesn't mean we want to let our favorite things about summer go. We're still embracing the sun, the green grass, the picnics, and of course, the best summer foods.
theberkshireedge.com
Berkshire Bounty continues crusade against hunger
Great Barrington — As the war against food insecurity continues, Berkshire Bounty remains on the front line. The nonprofit organization, whose focus is in South County, collects donated food and purchases food for food pantries and senior centers. The organization was co-founded by Jay Weintraub and Mark Lefenfeld back...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Capital Region City Is NY’s Most Overrated? 10 Reasons Why We Disagree
It's another clear case of don't believe everything you see on the internet. Don't believe everything you see online. Matt Surelee is known for putting hot takes via memes up on his Instagram account, many of them based on feedback from his followers. The account will hit on topics anywhere from wearing headphones at work to reasons people have a beard. It is truly a mix of random topics, including some internet opinions on certain aspects of every state in the Country.
Brimfield Auto Show draws hundreds of enthusiasts (photos)
BRIMFIELD -- What is considered by many to be the season-ending, mother-of-all car shows in Western Massachusetts drew hundreds of auto enthusiasts to the Brimfield Winery on Saturday. They were there for the annual Brimfield Auto Show, where almost anything on four wheels -- or two or three, in some...
Massachusetts Children Could be in for a Difficult Winter and Here’s Why
We recently published an article discussing how Massachusetts families are still facing food insecurity issues and how the number continues to rise. You can view that article by going here. Another major issue that Massachusetts families specifically children are facing is not having enough warm clothing for the winter. We...
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Property Transactions: October 7 - October 13, 2022
Eric LaFlamme sold property at 15 Sherwood Park Dr to Matthew Lotano for $290,000. Nicholas Trotta sold property at 55 Westside Dr to Richard Dominy for $359,000. Edward Lake sold property at 39 Lewis St to Nicholas Junkerman for $385,000. Michaels and Larway Holdings LLC sold property at 5 Summerhill...
Comments / 0