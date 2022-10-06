Read full article on original website
Related
These male politicians are pushing for women who receive abortions to be punished with prison time
A faction of self-proclaimed "abolitionists" are seeking to make abortion laws more restrictive and the consequences of having the procedure more punitive than ever before.
The white, conservative Southern women who asked me to keep their abortions secret
The day one of my closest childhood friends got married, she asked me to keep two secrets: The first was her high school abortion. "It was so long ago," she said in a terrified whisper, "I can't tell him; it doesn't even matter anymore." She was peeking down the hall, where everything was draped in rented white satin—a traditional, Southern wedding, officiated by an odious Calvinist preacher. She frowned at her family, who were busy decorating. "Nobody except you understood."
In states where abortion is banned, children and families already face an uphill battle
Some proponents of abortion bans and restrictions say they are concerned about “supporting not just life,” but what they call “quality of life worth living,” saying they want to promote laws and policies that help families. Three authors from Brigham Young University, for instance, have noted that the overturning of Roe v. Wade provides a “genuine opportunity for pro-lifers to work with people of diverse political persuasions to seek a more just and compassionate world. This world would be not only pro-life, but also pro-child, pro-parent and pro-family.” U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah is one of three Republicans in the...
Satanic Temple challenges abortion bans in Idaho and Indiana
The Satanic Temple filed lawsuits in federal court challenging abortion bans in Indiana and Idaho, arguing that the laws violate their members' rights.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Doctors say Graham’s abortion ban would force women to have transvaginal ultrasounds
WASHINGTON — Sen. Lindsey Graham's national 15-week abortion ban would likely force many women to undergo invasive transvaginal ultrasounds before terminating pregnancies, according to doctors. Under the bill, which Graham introduced last week, physicians could be prosecuted for terminating pregnancies after 15 weeks, except in a handful of scenarios:...
The new Miss USA says she was 'extremely disappointed' when her home state of Texas banned abortions
The new Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel is speaking out about abortion laws in her home state of Texas. Texas banned abortion except to save the mother's life after Roe v. Wade was overturned. Gabriel told Insider she was extremely disappointed and thinks abortion should be a woman's choice.
Opinion: This Texas Republican is the perfect metaphor for his party's stand on abortion
Republicans are running from abortion -- sometimes literally," writes Jill Filipovic. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton reportedly fled his home to avoid being served with a subpoena in a case filed by abortion rights groups seeking to expand access in his state, where abortion is almost entirely criminalized. It's a metaphor for Republican politicians on abortion rights: "Many of them are running away from the very scenario they created and the very laws they've promoted
Report: Mom of Walker's child says he paid for her abortion
A woman who said Herschel Walker paid for her 2009 abortion is the mother of one of his children, according to a new report Wednesday, undercutting the Georgia Republican Senate candidate's claims that he didn't know who she was.The Daily Beast, which first reported Monday on the abortion, said it had agreed not to reveal details of the woman's identity to protect her privacy. But Walker, who has expressed support for a national abortion ban without exceptions, vehemently denied the story, calling the abortion allegation a “flat-out lie,” threatening a lawsuit against the outlet he has yet to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
msn.com
University Of Idaho Warns Employees Could Face Felony Charges If They Promote Abortion Or Contraception
The University of Idaho sent a warning to employees Friday that promoting abortion or contraception while on the job could be a felony — and stating the university will no longer make birth control available — multiple outlets report, citing state laws that prohibit public funds from being used on abortion and the advertisement of any contraceptive or abortion-related drugs.
Stimulus Payments Are Coming to These States in October
When the last of three Economic Impact Payments (EIP) was issued by the IRS to qualified Americans, many individual states stepped in and used surplus budget funds to provide additional relief to...
AOC says abortion bans ‘conscript’ the poor to work. Research shows restrictions have devastating economic impacts
In the US Supreme Court’s landmark ruling to revoke a constitutional right to abortion care, Justice Samuel Alito suggested that the “attitudes about the pregnancy of unmarried women” have changed.“Modern developments” like medical leave for pregnancy and childbirth are “guaranteed by law” in many cases, medical care is “covered” by insurance, and “safe haven laws” allow people to drop off babies anonymously to give them up for adoption.But such “modern developments” fail to reflect that the US has some of the worst economic and health outcomes for women and families, while only a fraction of workers get anything close...
How The Supreme Court Roe Ruling Has Changed Birth Control Trends Among Teens
The recent Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade has caused many teens across the country to make a mad dash to their gynecologists for contraception.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Abortions in Arizona and Ohio are legal after separate court rulings
Abortions in Arizona and Ohio are legal after separate court rulings in each state put laws limiting abortions on pause while lawsuits are heard.
‘Pro-Life’ Herschel Walker Paid for Girlfriend’s Abortion
Herschel Walker, the football legend now running for Senate in Georgia, says he wants to completely ban abortion, likening it to murder and claiming there should be “no exception” for rape, incest, or the life of the mother.But the Republican candidate has supported at least one exception—for himself.A woman who asked not to be identified out of privacy concerns told The Daily Beast that after she and Walker conceived a child while they were dating in 2009 he urged her to get an abortion. The woman said she had the procedure and that Walker reimbursed her for it.She supported these...
‘What century are we in?’ Biden asks of University of Idaho ban on abortion counseling
The federal law prohibiting sex discrimination also bars colleges and universities from denying counseling and other services to abortion patients and contraception to all students—even in states where abortion is now severely restricted, the U.S. Education Department said Tuesday. The guidance, which clarifies the longstanding rules for federal Title IX funding that virtually all colleges and […] The post ‘What century are we in?’ Biden asks of University of Idaho ban on abortion counseling appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Judge denies state’s request to delay trial over Georgia’s heartbeat abortion law
ATLANTA — A Superior Court judge has ruled that there is no need to delay the upcoming trial over the state’s heartbeat abortion law. The law says it is illegal to have an abortion or to provide one after six weeks of pregnancy in most cases. Gov. Brian...
At least 66 clinics across 15 states have stopped providing abortions since the Supreme Court overturned Roe V Wade ruling 100 days ago
Dozens of clinics around the country have stopped providing abortions since the Supreme Court overturned the Roe v Wade ruling in June, according to a new report. Analysis shows that 66 clinics across 15 states have stopped offering abortions in the hundred days that passed since the June 24 Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision that removed the constitutional right to an abortion.
At least 66 abortion clinics in 15 red states have scrapped procedures since Roe v Wade was overturned... so what's the law in YOUR state?
At least 66 clinics in 15 states have stopped providing abortions since the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, according to an analysis. The number of clinics providing the procedure in the states dropped from 79 on June 24, the day of the decision, to 13 on October 2, the Guttmacher Institute found.
Abortions Can Resume In Arizona (For Now) After An Appeals Court Blocked The 121-Year-Old Abortion Ban
The Arizona Court of Appeals has agreed to put the pre-statehood abortion ban on hold.
Arizona abortion ban halted by appeals court order
An Arizona appeals court blocked the enforcement of a nearly 150-year-old abortion ban Friday, per court documents. Driving the news: A three-judge panel of the Arizona Court of Appeals granted Planned Parenthood's request for an emergency stay of a Sept. 23 ruling that lifted an injunction on the state’s abortion ban, which includes a 15-week ban.
Comments / 0