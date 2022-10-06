ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardee County, FL

Comments / 4

Related
Mysuncoast.com

Arson investigation underway in Palmetto after abandoned home burns

PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - An abandoned home caught fire in Palmetto early Friday morning and now an arson investigation is underway. The home, on 11th Street, is frequently occupied by the homeless, police noted. North River Fire District responded, put the flames out quickly but the damage is significant. The homeowner was in the process of tearing down the structure.
PALMETTO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Zolfo Springs, FL
Hardee County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Hardee County, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Car catches fire in Riverview garage, HCFR says

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — A car caught on fire at a garage inside a home in Riverview at 4:18 p.m. Saturday, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said in a news release. When units arrived at the home on Laurel Ledge Drive, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the garage, HCFR says.
RIVERVIEW, FL
classiccountry1045.com

Arcadia Man Fatally Struck While On Bicycle

ARCADIA — A man on a bicycle was fatally injured when he was struck by an SUV on Friday morning. Florida Highway Patrol reported that at about 6:50 a.m. Friday, a 40-year-old Arcadia man was driving his SUV on Northwest Owens Avenue near Northwest Crestwood Street just west of Arcadia when he collided with the man.
ARCADIA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hannah Storm
10 Tampa Bay

Polk City crash: 2 people hurt, including juvenile

POLK CITY, Fla. — Two people, including a juvenile, are being taken to the hospital following a crash Friday morning in Polk City, according to the sheriff's office. The crash happened near the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Tavares Road. Only one car is involved, a Polk County Sheriff's...
POLK CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kayak
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WINKNEWS.com

3 people seriously hurt in crash near broken stop sign in Port Charlotte

Three people are seriously hurt, and another has minor injuries after a crash at a Port Charlotte intersection on Friday. Florida Highway Patrol says a car was traveling North on Forrest Nelson Boulevard toward Peachland Boulevard when it failed to yield at the intersection and was hit by a van traveling west on Peachland. FHP says the crash happened around 10 a.m.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
35K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy