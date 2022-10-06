Read full article on original website
Police: 1 woman dead, 5 injured after car crashes into Sarasota home
SARASOTA, Fla. — One woman is dead and five others are injured after a car crashed into a garage Friday night in Sarasota, according to the police. The agency says around 11:30 p.m Jorge Luis Williams Denis, 29, crashed into a home located in the 3100 block of Courtland Street.
Driver arrested for DUI after crashing into a Pinellas deputy assigned to agency DUI unit
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a crash involving a deputy. The crash occurred at approximately 10 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, 2022. The crash occurred at the intersection of US-19 and 70th Avenue N in Pinellas Park. The crash led to the arrest of Michael Belizario,...
Funeral services announced for Florida deputy Blane Lane, 21, killed in line of duty
LAKELAND, Fla. - A funeral will be held this week for 21-year-old Polk County Deputy Blane Lane, who was killed by gunfire from a fellow deputy's gun while helping to serve a warrant in Polk City. The memorial service will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 10 a.m at...
Arson investigation underway in Palmetto after abandoned home burns
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - An abandoned home caught fire in Palmetto early Friday morning and now an arson investigation is underway. The home, on 11th Street, is frequently occupied by the homeless, police noted. North River Fire District responded, put the flames out quickly but the damage is significant. The homeowner was in the process of tearing down the structure.
Car catches fire in Riverview garage, HCFR says
RIVERVIEW, Fla. — A car caught on fire at a garage inside a home in Riverview at 4:18 p.m. Saturday, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said in a news release. When units arrived at the home on Laurel Ledge Drive, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the garage, HCFR says.
Arcadia Man Fatally Struck While On Bicycle
ARCADIA — A man on a bicycle was fatally injured when he was struck by an SUV on Friday morning. Florida Highway Patrol reported that at about 6:50 a.m. Friday, a 40-year-old Arcadia man was driving his SUV on Northwest Owens Avenue near Northwest Crestwood Street just west of Arcadia when he collided with the man.
Teenage boy among 3 hospitalized in Sarasota shooting
Sarasota police are investigating a shooting that sent three people to the hospital on Saturday, including a teenage boy.
St. Pete police used ankle monitor data to link man to burned body found in alley: records
A man charged for his alleged involvement in the death and burning of a St. Petersburg woman was already on bond for murder, according to a search warrant.
Polk City crash: 2 people hurt, including juvenile
POLK CITY, Fla. — Two people, including a juvenile, are being taken to the hospital following a crash Friday morning in Polk City, according to the sheriff's office. The crash happened near the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Tavares Road. Only one car is involved, a Polk County Sheriff's...
Report: Hurricane Ian victim last seen clinging to a tree as floodwaters rose
HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. — Family members are remembering a man who died as Hurricane Ian bore down on Hardee County. Loved ones told WFTS that Craig Markgraff was always "someone that you were kind of drawn to." April Rudolph said he was the big brother that was always there...
Partial lanes of I-4 WB before SR-33 in Lakeland closed after car hauler catches fire
LAKELAND, Fla. — Two lanes of I-4 westbound before SR-33 are closed after a car hauler caught on fire in Lakeland, authorities say. At one point during the closure, all lanes were reportedly closed. Only one lane remains open, but cameras show there is still heavy traffic in the...
Hurricane Ian death toll rises in Hardee County: local officials
"Craig’s father and friend left the area and reported seeing Craig holding onto a tree limb with flood waters rising," the sheriff's office said on Facebook. "Craig’s father was unable to reach his son by phone after leaving."
Capsized kayakers refused rescue, trashed sailboat, Gulfport police say
Two Pinellas County kayakers who were reported missing after getting swept up in a current following Hurricane Ian have been charged with burglary.
One Woman Killed, Five Others Injured When Drunk Driver Plows Through A Garage
SARASOTA, Fla. – The Sarasota Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating a fatal traffic crash that happened just before 11:30 pm on Friday, October 7, 2022. Sarasota Police officers were dispatched to the 3100 block of Courtland Street, Sarasota, for a report of a vehicle
Pinellas County diaper bank brings thousands of supplies to SW Florida after Ian
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — Families affected by Hurricane Ian are getting more help thanks to a diaper bank organization in Pinellas County. Babycycle traveled to Ft. Myers and Arcadia this past week to distribute supplies to those in need. "The devastation is much worse than you can possibly imagine,"...
Memorial service arrangements announced for fallen Polk County deputy
Memorial service arrangements were announced for fallen Polk County Deputy Blane Lane.
Body found in thick brush at St. Petersburg park
A body was found in thick brush at a St. Petersburg park on Thursday, police said.
21-year-old man linked to shooting at car containing family of 5, police say
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department says they have arrested a 21-year-old man who is responsible for shooting at a car that a family of five was sleeping in on Oct. 5., including a pregnant woman. Detectives say Christopher Stamat Jr. owned the 2012 BMW captured on multiple...
3 people seriously hurt in crash near broken stop sign in Port Charlotte
Three people are seriously hurt, and another has minor injuries after a crash at a Port Charlotte intersection on Friday. Florida Highway Patrol says a car was traveling North on Forrest Nelson Boulevard toward Peachland Boulevard when it failed to yield at the intersection and was hit by a van traveling west on Peachland. FHP says the crash happened around 10 a.m.
Decomposed Body Found In A St. Petersburg Park
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – A decomposed body has been found in St. Petersburg and police are investigating the death as suspicious. On Thursday, Patrol Officers were called to Dell Holmes Park regarding a decomposed body in the park. It was found in heavy brush in
