ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jacksonville Daily Record

Regal River City Marketplace demolition approved

To prepare for construction of BJ’s Wholesale Club, the city approved a demolition permit for the closed Regal Cinemas in River City Marketplace in North Jacksonville. The city issued a permit Oct. 6 for Able Construction Inc. of Jacksonville to demolish the 63,810-square-foot Regal River City Marketplace, previously operated as Hollywood Theaters, at a job cost of $247,000.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

VyStar Credit Union: After the outage

For VyStar Credit Union’s chief executive, the summer 2022 online banking outage and canceled deal to buy a Georgia commercial bank were lessons learned. “An experience like this summer definitely humbles myself and others in our institution and makes sure that we slow down and check to make sure we’re doing what’s best for our members,” President and CEO Brian Wolfburg said in a Sept. 12 interview.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Job fair for veterans Oct. 13 at TIAA Bank Field

Military veterans, their spouses and dependents who are looking for a job can meet employers looking to hire at the Disabled American Veterans and RecruitMilitary hiring event 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 13 in the East Club at TIAA Bank Field. More than 60 employers seeking to attract employees...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Henry Cook remembered as a statesman and artist

Former Jacksonville City Council President and Duval County Clerk of Courts Henry Winfred Cook, 93, died Sept. 17 at Mayo Clinic Florida after a brief illness. His memorial service was Oct. 4 at North Jacksonville Baptist Church, followed by burial in Evergreen Cemetery. Born Feb. 22, 1929, in Moultrie, Georgia,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Jacksonville Daily Record

Baptist Health names new president of Wolfson Children’s Hospital

The leader of a children’s hospital in New York will be the next president of Wolfson Children’s Hospital of Jacksonville, Baptist Health announced Oct. 7. Starting in January, Allegra Jaros will succeed the retired Michael Aubin, who served as president from January 2011 to Oct. 3. Since 2014,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy