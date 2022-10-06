ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

The Independent

Which countries still have Covid travel restrictions?

As Barbados, Japan and Samoa all ease various long-standing Covid-19 rules for tourists, the list of holiday destinations still insisting on tests, proof of vaccination or quarantine is shrinking fast.While travel sections used to round up the places removing travel restrictions, scrapping Covid admin is now so common that it is becoming easier to list countries which do demand pandemic-related documentation.From October, Japan will allow individual tourists for the first time since 2020, although they will have to test, while China and Hong Kong have made small moves by shortening their strict quarantine period for incoming visitors. Canada, meanwhile, will...
travelnoire.com

This East Coast Airport Is The Most Dreaded In North America

Travel is back. More people are traveling, but passenger satisfaction is down. A study by the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study released last week, shows a 25-point decline from the 2021 score. Newark Liberty International Airport came in as the lowest-ranked airport in North America. Out of...
Daily Mail

JANET STREET-PORTER: Sorry Mr Branson, but airline staff can wear whatever they like for all I care - as long as we don't have to endure another tortuous summer of cancelled flights, passport chaos and lost luggage

Let's give three cheers for Virgin Atlantic, who want their staff to ‘be their true selves at work’ and claim to be the first airline on the planet to offer ‘gendered uniform options’. In other words, if the person in the cockpit wants to wear a skirt, it’s fine. In the gender-fluid world of Virgin, staff happiness is paramount.
Time Out Global

Hong Kong will pay for your plane ticket to visit in 2023

Hot on the heels of Japan reopening to travel, another Asian travel hotspot has started welcoming visitors again – and it’s got a very tempting scheme to get you to visit. The Hong Kong tourist board plans to give away half a million free plane tickets to encourage tourism in 2023.
travelnoire.com

The Cost Of U.S. Tourist Visas Is Deterring International Travelers From Visiting

The cost of tourist visas in the United States is deterring some travelers from entering the country. Visiting the United States as a non-U.S. citizen can be difficult. International visitors have to get permission, in the form of a visa, to visit any destination in the country. Americans can travel to most countries visa-free. U.S. citizens often forget about the process travelers from other countries have to go through.
The Independent

Under-the-radar Italian region to pay tourists’ train fares

An under-the-radar Italian region is attempting to kill two birds with one stone: attract more tourists and promote more sustainable travel options. Friuli Venezia Giulia, a northeast Italian region bordering Austria, Slovenia and the Adriatic Sea, has announced it will pay for tourists’ train fares when they travel there from elsewhere in Italy.
BBC

Ukraine war round-up: Strikes kill seven and Russians flee to Alaska

A series of Russian rocket attacks on the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia has killed at least seven people, local officials have said. They said rockets hit residential buildings before dawn and then again several hours later. Rescue workers are now combing through the shattered remains of an apartment building,...
