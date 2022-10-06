Read full article on original website
Which countries still have Covid travel restrictions?
As Barbados, Japan and Samoa all ease various long-standing Covid-19 rules for tourists, the list of holiday destinations still insisting on tests, proof of vaccination or quarantine is shrinking fast.While travel sections used to round up the places removing travel restrictions, scrapping Covid admin is now so common that it is becoming easier to list countries which do demand pandemic-related documentation.From October, Japan will allow individual tourists for the first time since 2020, although they will have to test, while China and Hong Kong have made small moves by shortening their strict quarantine period for incoming visitors. Canada, meanwhile, will...
Hong Kong is giving away 500,000 free airline tickets to tempt tourists back, following the pandemic travel slump, reports say
Visitor numbers to the city-state have plummeted as a result of the government's strict COVID-19 travel restrictions, which have now been loosened.
A Major Airline Just Launched A 17-Hour (And World's Fourth-Longest) Flight
During those bad early days of the pandemic, restrictions and stay-at-home orders made it difficult to drive a few hours to the next town over. Flying for 16 hours might as well have been a trip to the moon. With airlines suspending flights and most countries closing borders to non-citizens,...
A traveler who took a carry-on to avoid losing her bag says American Airlines checked it after she boarded, then lost it
A passenger said American Airlines checked her cabin bag after she'd boarded her flight, then lost it. She said she'd packed hand luggage only to avoid her bag being lost amid the summer's travel chaos. More than three weeks later, she still hasn't been reunited with her bag, she said.
The World’s Worst Airline
A recent analysis reveals that a carrier from one of the world’s poorest nations has the worst customer service in the world.
travelnoire.com
This East Coast Airport Is The Most Dreaded In North America
Travel is back. More people are traveling, but passenger satisfaction is down. A study by the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study released last week, shows a 25-point decline from the 2021 score. Newark Liberty International Airport came in as the lowest-ranked airport in North America. Out of...
‘Offensive as all hell’: Airline CEO gets $287,000 pay raise despite summer of flight cancellations
Alan Joyce, chief executive officer of Qantas Airways Ltd., speaks during a news conference in Sydney, Australia, on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Qantas said travel has roared back, allowing it to cut debt and buy back shares, even as Australias flag airline posted its third consecutive annual loss. Travel chaos...
JANET STREET-PORTER: Sorry Mr Branson, but airline staff can wear whatever they like for all I care - as long as we don't have to endure another tortuous summer of cancelled flights, passport chaos and lost luggage
Let's give three cheers for Virgin Atlantic, who want their staff to ‘be their true selves at work’ and claim to be the first airline on the planet to offer ‘gendered uniform options’. In other words, if the person in the cockpit wants to wear a skirt, it’s fine. In the gender-fluid world of Virgin, staff happiness is paramount.
Routes: Buying airline tickets is about to get a lot simpler
A weekly roundup of air travel and airport news.
Indian visa nightmare wrecks holiday plans for thousands
“Our dream holiday to India, booked in 2019, has just collapsed in tatters.” That is how one of thousands of British travellers summed up how a red tape tangle has ruined plans for an October escape to Goa. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the vast majority of UK visitors to...
Hong Kong will pay for your plane ticket to visit in 2023
Hot on the heels of Japan reopening to travel, another Asian travel hotspot has started welcoming visitors again – and it’s got a very tempting scheme to get you to visit. The Hong Kong tourist board plans to give away half a million free plane tickets to encourage tourism in 2023.
Are visa approval delays keeping free-spending international tourists from visiting L.A.?
Are delays in visa approvals keeping international travelers — and their tourism spending — from the U.S.?
'Our currency, your problem': The dollar's surge to 20-year highs is causing headaches around the world, a Goldman FX chief says
The US dollar has soared to a 20-year high against other major currencies this year. Goldman Sachs' foreign-exchange research chief cited the Fed's rapid rate hikes as a key driver. Kamakshya Trivedi said the dollar could rise another 5% to 7% if US inflation proves stubborn. The US dollar has...
The world's most spectacular airport is about to double in size
This week in travel: The world's most spectacular airport is about to double in size. The wreckage of the ship that tried to warn the Titanic has been found. And the United States has been bracing for Hurricane Ian's onslaught.
airlive.net
A British Airways Boeing 787 #BA195 to Houston made it all the way to Greenland before deciding to come back to Heathrow
A British Airways Boeing 787 made it all the way to Greenland before deciding they didn’t want to go to Houston so came back to Heathrow instead. British Airways flight #BA195 almost reached Greenland heading to Houston then turned back to London Heathrow Airport. The Boeing 787-9 (reg. G-ZBKE)...
Home prices in the world’s most expensive housing market could fall 30%, predicts Goldman Sachs
Hong Kong has long been one of the world's most expensive housing markets. Dale De La Rey—AFP via Getty Images) Hong Kong’s housing market has survived political change and the COVID pandemic to remain the world’s most expensive. But there’s one thing it can’t escape: rising interest rates.
Lufthansa is telling passengers to turn off AirTags in their checked luggage, rendering them useless, report says
Lufthansa is banning activated AirTags from passengers' luggage, per German media. The airline said the tags were classed as "dangerous goods" and needed to be turned off. Travellers turned to trackers amid a summer of chaotic scenes at airports and lost luggage. Lufthansa is telling passengers to switch off tracking...
travelnoire.com
The Cost Of U.S. Tourist Visas Is Deterring International Travelers From Visiting
The cost of tourist visas in the United States is deterring some travelers from entering the country. Visiting the United States as a non-U.S. citizen can be difficult. International visitors have to get permission, in the form of a visa, to visit any destination in the country. Americans can travel to most countries visa-free. U.S. citizens often forget about the process travelers from other countries have to go through.
Under-the-radar Italian region to pay tourists’ train fares
An under-the-radar Italian region is attempting to kill two birds with one stone: attract more tourists and promote more sustainable travel options. Friuli Venezia Giulia, a northeast Italian region bordering Austria, Slovenia and the Adriatic Sea, has announced it will pay for tourists’ train fares when they travel there from elsewhere in Italy.
BBC
Ukraine war round-up: Strikes kill seven and Russians flee to Alaska
A series of Russian rocket attacks on the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia has killed at least seven people, local officials have said. They said rockets hit residential buildings before dawn and then again several hours later. Rescue workers are now combing through the shattered remains of an apartment building,...
