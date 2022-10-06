As Barbados, Japan and Samoa all ease various long-standing Covid-19 rules for tourists, the list of holiday destinations still insisting on tests, proof of vaccination or quarantine is shrinking fast.While travel sections used to round up the places removing travel restrictions, scrapping Covid admin is now so common that it is becoming easier to list countries which do demand pandemic-related documentation.From October, Japan will allow individual tourists for the first time since 2020, although they will have to test, while China and Hong Kong have made small moves by shortening their strict quarantine period for incoming visitors. Canada, meanwhile, will...

TRAVEL ・ 4 DAYS AGO