Sports Desk: Two quarterback system for the Lobos?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – During the Lobos game against UNLV, CJ Montes took multiple snaps snaps at quarterback. Using multiple qbs is something that the Lobos could do more of moving forward.

“I think all three of the kids that are in that rotation between Justin and CJ and Miles can all throw the ball successfully,” coach Gonzales said. “So, they just can’t put ten guys up there in the box if were going to put one of those guys in and do something different and it takes a little bit off of Miles.”

Story continues below:

In other news, Cibola student Derek Barreras has a special moment on Tuesday night during the Cougars freshman game against Volcano Vista. Barreras took the opening handoff of the game 45 yards in to the end zone for his first ever touchdown.

“It was amazing,” he said. “For it to be my first time here, I was pretty nervous. Now I’m here and got a touchdown. Simple.”

Also, NMSU believes their non-conference schedule will make the team battle tested in the first year under head coach Greg Heir.

“This schedule is going to be definitely challenging, but it’s what they wanted,” Heir said. “I asked the guys what type of schedule you want to play and they were like coach we want to play the best. I’m with them.”

