3d ago
Green is corrupt and is not an honorable Christian. He must be be fired.
8
WBIR
1 dead from shooting in East Knoxville, police say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department (KPD) is investigating a deadly shooting from Saturday, Oct. 8. According to a release from the department, officers responded to the 2800 block of Linden Avenue for a call of a shooting with a victim. Officers were able to find a man...
1450wlaf.com
Albright is target in search warrant; arrested by CCSO SWAT Team
JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – This news release is from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 136 Log Lane in the Jacksboro area on October 6, 2022. The Campbell County S.W.A.T. team made entry into the residence...
wvlt.tv
Man dies after shooting in East Knoxville; investigation ongoing
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man is dead after a shooting in East Knoxville Saturday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Officers responded to the 2800 block of Linden Avenue at around 10:55 a.m. on Oct. 8. Upon arrival, they located a man who had been shot, officials said.
One man dead after East Knoxville shooting
One man is dead after a shooting in East Knoxville according to the Knoxville Police Department.
Victim named in fatal wreck involving TN lawmaker
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A 42-year-old Tennessee man who was killed in an accident involving a state lawmaker in Hardeman County has been officially identified in a report. Marcus Cheairs, of Grand Junction, was killed Wednesday evening in a crash in the 2900 block of Highway 18 South in Hardeman County, the Tennessee Highway Patrol […]
Man indicted after woman killed in Gatlinburg rental cabin
A case of alleged murder is moving forward in Sevier County.
WSFA
Military veteran killed in attack while on island vacation, reports say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A military veteran was reportedly killed in an attack while vacationing in the Turks and Caicos Islands last weekend. The Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Chief Trevor Botting reported three people were killed, one being a tourist from the United States, and five others were injured in a string of “targeted attacks” in the area.
Teen charged in fatal Knoxville apartment shooting
The Knoxville Police Department on Thursday announced new charges brought against teen detained at the scene of a fatal shooting of a 16-year-old victim.
wvlt.tv
Detroit man arrested in ongoing overdose deaths investigation
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A fugitive wanted out of Ohio was arrested in an ongoing investigation into three overdose deaths in Knoxville, according to the Knoxville Police Department. A search warrant was executed at 1900 Dutch Valley Drive #23 on Monday, Oct. 3, by the AHIDTA Drug Related Death Task...
wvlt.tv
Fatal crash closed Tellico Parkway for hours in Loudon County
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol crews are investigating a fatal crash involving two cars on Tellico Parkway near the Clear Creek Boat Ramp in Loudon County. As of 8:00 p.m., all lanes of Tellico Parkway were closed as crews investigated. By...
Man accused of setting fire at Knoxville cell phone tower
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man has been arrested following an investigation into several fires at Knoxville cell phone tower sites. Gildardo Herrera Gonzalez, 36, of Knoxville is charged with one count of arson and one count of setting fire to personal property, according to a press release from the Knoxville Fire Department. Fire investigators […]
wvlt.tv
Sevierville Police Department participates in No-Shave November, October
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevierville Police Department announced its officers would participate in No-Shave November. This year, similar to last, they are extending the challenge into October to raise cancer awareness. “This marks the fifth year that the SPD has participated in the national program,” an SPD spokesperson said....
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: KPD undergoes major restructuring under Chief Noel
Knoxville’s new police chief is continuing his reorganization of the department by making numerous changes to his Command Staff and creating a new patrol district. Chief Paul Noel announced the changes Monday along with no fewer than 20 promotions at a ceremony held at the Civic Coliseum Auditorium. “This...
LCSO: Fatal traffic crash on Tellico Parkway causes lane closures
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — Loudon County Sheriff's Office deputies and Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal two-car crash, according to a Facebook post from LCSO. The crash happened on State Route 444 (Tellico Parkway) near the Clear Creek Boat Ramp, said LCSO. At this time, all lanes...
Man with ties to East Tennessee killed in ‘targeted attack’ in Turks and Caicos
CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — What was supposed to be a 40th birthday celebration in the Turks and Caicos Islands turned into a deadly mishap after who police said were armed gang members fired at a vehicle returning from an excursion. Inside that car was Kent Carter. He was born and raised in Anderson County before […]
wymt.com
East Tenn. sheriffs need one thing to recruit and keep staff
JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Money was the obvious solution to keeping staff at East Tennessee law enforcement agencies. The Sevier County Sheriff and Campbell County Sheriff know competitive salaries keep staff employed. Sevier Co. Sheriff Michael Hodges said a salary survey caused all Sevier Co. employees to get a raise...
Woman indicted on charges in 2021 fatal hit-and-run in Knoxville
A Lenoir City woman accused of leaving the scene of a deadly crash in September 2021 has been indicted by a grand jury on charges related to the case in Knox County.
East Tennessee native killed in Turks and Caicos shooting
A man with Knoxville area roots who worked as a realtor in Arlington, Va. has been killed in the Turks and Caicos Islands, a British Caribbean territory while returning from an excursion, according to reports.
Jacksboro left with 2 police officers after chief, others quit
The city of Jacksboro is left with only two police officers after the chief and several other officers quit, according to Town Attorney Steve Hurst.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville man with over 100 previous charges arrested
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man with over 100 previous charges and 21 children was arrested by Knoxville Police Department officers three times in the last month, according to records obtained by WVLT News. Desmond Hatchett, 43, of Knoxville, was arrested on Oct. 2 after he was spotted on...
