KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A military veteran was reportedly killed in an attack while vacationing in the Turks and Caicos Islands last weekend. The Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Chief Trevor Botting reported three people were killed, one being a tourist from the United States, and five others were injured in a string of “targeted attacks” in the area.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO