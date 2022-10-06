ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksboro, TN

okay alright
3d ago

Green is corrupt and is not an honorable Christian. He must be be fired.

WBIR

1 dead from shooting in East Knoxville, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department (KPD) is investigating a deadly shooting from Saturday, Oct. 8. According to a release from the department, officers responded to the 2800 block of Linden Avenue for a call of a shooting with a victim. Officers were able to find a man...
KNOXVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Albright is target in search warrant; arrested by CCSO SWAT Team

JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – This news release is from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 136 Log Lane in the Jacksboro area on October 6, 2022. The Campbell County S.W.A.T. team made entry into the residence...
JACKSBORO, TN
wvlt.tv

Man dies after shooting in East Knoxville; investigation ongoing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man is dead after a shooting in East Knoxville Saturday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Officers responded to the 2800 block of Linden Avenue at around 10:55 a.m. on Oct. 8. Upon arrival, they located a man who had been shot, officials said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Jacksboro, TN
Jacksboro, TN
Crime & Safety
WATE

Victim named in fatal wreck involving TN lawmaker

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A 42-year-old Tennessee man who was killed in an accident involving a state lawmaker in Hardeman County has been officially identified in a report. Marcus Cheairs, of Grand Junction, was killed Wednesday evening in a crash in the 2900 block of Highway 18 South in Hardeman County, the Tennessee Highway Patrol […]
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TN
WSFA

Military veteran killed in attack while on island vacation, reports say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A military veteran was reportedly killed in an attack while vacationing in the Turks and Caicos Islands last weekend. The Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Chief Trevor Botting reported three people were killed, one being a tourist from the United States, and five others were injured in a string of “targeted attacks” in the area.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Detroit man arrested in ongoing overdose deaths investigation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A fugitive wanted out of Ohio was arrested in an ongoing investigation into three overdose deaths in Knoxville, according to the Knoxville Police Department. A search warrant was executed at 1900 Dutch Valley Drive #23 on Monday, Oct. 3, by the AHIDTA Drug Related Death Task...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Fatal crash closed Tellico Parkway for hours in Loudon County

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol crews are investigating a fatal crash involving two cars on Tellico Parkway near the Clear Creek Boat Ramp in Loudon County. As of 8:00 p.m., all lanes of Tellico Parkway were closed as crews investigated. By...
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
WATE

Man accused of setting fire at Knoxville cell phone tower

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man has been arrested following an investigation into several fires at Knoxville cell phone tower sites. Gildardo Herrera Gonzalez, 36, of Knoxville is charged with one count of arson and one count of setting fire to personal property, according to a press release from the Knoxville Fire Department. Fire investigators […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Sevierville Police Department participates in No-Shave November, October

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevierville Police Department announced its officers would participate in No-Shave November. This year, similar to last, they are extending the challenge into October to raise cancer awareness. “This marks the fifth year that the SPD has participated in the national program,” an SPD spokesperson said....
SEVIERVILLE, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: KPD undergoes major restructuring under Chief Noel

Knoxville’s new police chief is continuing his reorganization of the department by making numerous changes to his Command Staff and creating a new patrol district. Chief Paul Noel announced the changes Monday along with no fewer than 20 promotions at a ceremony held at the Civic Coliseum Auditorium. “This...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wymt.com

East Tenn. sheriffs need one thing to recruit and keep staff

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Money was the obvious solution to keeping staff at East Tennessee law enforcement agencies. The Sevier County Sheriff and Campbell County Sheriff know competitive salaries keep staff employed. Sevier Co. Sheriff Michael Hodges said a salary survey caused all Sevier Co. employees to get a raise...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville man with over 100 previous charges arrested

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man with over 100 previous charges and 21 children was arrested by Knoxville Police Department officers three times in the last month, according to records obtained by WVLT News. Desmond Hatchett, 43, of Knoxville, was arrested on Oct. 2 after he was spotted on...
KNOXVILLE, TN

