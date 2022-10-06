Read full article on original website
Watching Loretta Lynn & Willie Nelson’s “Lay Me Down” Music Video Brought Me To Tears Today
Simple, moving, profound, haunting, sad….the first words that come to mind describing the music video for “Lay Me Down,” by Loretta Lynn and Willie Nelson. But, today it carries more weight. The Coal Miner’s Daughter, Loretta Lynn, was called home this morning at the age of 90....
Connie Smith Looks Back on Longtime Friendship With Loretta Lynn
Tributes continue to pour in for Loretta Lynn days after the country music icon passed away at the age of 90. Now her longtime friend and fellow influential female voice Connie Smith has commented on Lynn’s life and memory. “I’m pretty good other than losing my friend,” Smith said...
Blake Shelton Posts Heartfelt Message to Loretta Lynn’s Family After Country Icon’s Death
On Tuesday (October 4th), The Voice coach and country music star Blake Shelton posted a heartfelt message to Loretta Lynn’s family after the music icon passed away at the age of 90. “Terrible news about Loretta Lynn passing away…” Blake Shelton wrote on Twitter. “Prayers to her family.”...
WATCH: Billy Strings Plays ‘Hello City Limits’ at ACL Fest
If you’ve been listening to Billy Strings for a while, you know his repertoire is deep. When you look at his first releases with mandolinist Don Julin, browse videos of him playing on YouTube, or check out a live show, you’ll see that Strings has a massive songbook in his mind. Outside of his stack of original songs, Billy has been known to pick countless traditional tunes and has turned out covers of artists like Doc Watson, The Grateful Dead, George Jones, and countless others. This internal songbook ensures that he has the perfect song for just about any occasion.
‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Don Knotts Landed His Role Thanks to a Card Game
Who in the world would think that a card game would play a pivotal role in Don Knotts joining the classic TV show The Andy Griffith Show? It would be really big, to borrow an Ed Sulivan phrase from the old days. But the card game Knotts was playing happened to be with Pat Harrington Jr. You might remember his name from another sitcom. We’ll mention that in a minute. But here’s Knotts talking about that very important game of cards.
John Fogerty Poses With Alligator in Epic ‘Born on the Bayou’ Pic
It looks like John Fogerty is back on the bayou. The Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman posted a photo on Friday of himself in a boat near an alligator. Check out the post below. “Born on the Bayou” was released on Creedence Clearwater Revival’s second album, Bayou Country. The album dropped...
Outsider Picks: Best Albums of September 2022
I don’t think many will argue when I say we got some of the best albums of the year in September. It was like some of the best independent country artists in the game conspired to drop a stack of bangers on us. Then, there were stellar rock, blues, and bluegrass albums. If you can’t find something that suits you in this list, you don’t enjoy music.
Keith Urban Pays Tribute to Loretta Lynn With 2 Songs During Nashville Show
Keith Urban paid tribute to the late Loretta Lynn in the most moving way possible. He performed a medley of some of her most meaningful songs. Urban did this Friday night, three days after Lynn passed away at her Tennessee home. She was 90. On Friday night, Urban was the headliner at a concert at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. He played a couple of the country music legend’s songs to honor her.
