If you’ve been listening to Billy Strings for a while, you know his repertoire is deep. When you look at his first releases with mandolinist Don Julin, browse videos of him playing on YouTube, or check out a live show, you’ll see that Strings has a massive songbook in his mind. Outside of his stack of original songs, Billy has been known to pick countless traditional tunes and has turned out covers of artists like Doc Watson, The Grateful Dead, George Jones, and countless others. This internal songbook ensures that he has the perfect song for just about any occasion.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO