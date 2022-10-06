ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Billy Strings Plays ‘Hello City Limits’ at ACL Fest

If you’ve been listening to Billy Strings for a while, you know his repertoire is deep. When you look at his first releases with mandolinist Don Julin, browse videos of him playing on YouTube, or check out a live show, you’ll see that Strings has a massive songbook in his mind. Outside of his stack of original songs, Billy has been known to pick countless traditional tunes and has turned out covers of artists like Doc Watson, The Grateful Dead, George Jones, and countless others. This internal songbook ensures that he has the perfect song for just about any occasion.
AUSTIN, TX
‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Don Knotts Landed His Role Thanks to a Card Game

Who in the world would think that a card game would play a pivotal role in Don Knotts joining the classic TV show The Andy Griffith Show? It would be really big, to borrow an Ed Sulivan phrase from the old days. But the card game Knotts was playing happened to be with Pat Harrington Jr. You might remember his name from another sitcom. We’ll mention that in a minute. But here’s Knotts talking about that very important game of cards.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider Picks: Best Albums of September 2022

I don’t think many will argue when I say we got some of the best albums of the year in September. It was like some of the best independent country artists in the game conspired to drop a stack of bangers on us. Then, there were stellar rock, blues, and bluegrass albums. If you can’t find something that suits you in this list, you don’t enjoy music.
MUSIC
Keith Urban Pays Tribute to Loretta Lynn With 2 Songs During Nashville Show

Keith Urban paid tribute to the late Loretta Lynn in the most moving way possible. He performed a medley of some of her most meaningful songs. Urban did this Friday night, three days after Lynn passed away at her Tennessee home. She was 90. On Friday night, Urban was the headliner at a concert at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. He played a couple of the country music legend’s songs to honor her.
NASHVILLE, TN
