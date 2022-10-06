ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton, NC

Comments / 0

Related
wpde.com

5 Horry County schools exceed SC average AP exam pass rates

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The educational journey for many students can be competitive. The Horry County School District said they offer a variety of opportunities in the classroom to help students prepare for college, such as Advance Placement, or AP courses. Horry County Schools' overall pass rate for...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Nearly 30 homes acquired in Socastee Buyout, more eligible homeowners can apply

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County's special projects department is seeing some success with the first-of-its-kind flood home buyout in the Socastee area. The county received more than $13 million in HUD funding in community block mitigation grant funds. The focus is to allow people a chance to sell their flood-prone property in neighborhoods like Rosewood.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
The Robesonian

Principal seeks to be advocate for students, staff

Anthony Barton’s mission is to make a positive impact through the education of his students at the Public Schools of Robeson County Early College at Robeson Community College. Barton has about 15 years of experience in education and has recently taken the reins of PSRC Early College this year...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Staffer mistaken for suspicious person at Fayetteville schools

A student 'did the right thing' in reporting a concern to teachers. It ended up not being a threat at Seventy-First High School. A student 'did the right thing' in reporting a concern to teachers. It ended up not being a threat at Seventy-First High School. Reporter: Matt TalhelmPhotographer: Josie...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lumberton, NC
wpde.com

FBI investigating bomb threat at 2 UNC Pembroke buildings

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — UNC Pembroke received a bomb threat for the School of Business Friday morning. Immediately after receiving the threat, James A. Thomas Hall and the Business Administration Building were evacuated. All classes in James A. Thomas Hall and the Business Administration Building are canceled for...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Fair#Motion Industries#Robeson Community College#Int Harger Inc Harris#Inn Express Pembroke#Llc Pilkington Industries#Southern Heating#Ac Springhill#Hawks Employment Agency
Queen City News

NC judge suspends sheriff taped disparaging Black employees

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina judge has suspended a sheriff who was recorded calling Black employees by derogatory names and saying they should be fired. The suspension of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene on Tuesday comes after District Attorney Jon David sought his removal alleging that Greene engaged in racial profiling of employees […]
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Walmart
WMBF

UNC Pembroke buildings deemed safe, reopen after bomb threat

PEMBROKE, N.C. (WMBF) - Some classes at a local university were canceled after a bomb threat on Friday. In an announcement, UNC Pembroke said the threat was made to UNCP’s School of Business and the James A. Thomas Hall and the business administration building were both evacuated. Later in...
PEMBROKE, NC
WNCT

Duplin County road to close starting Monday for pipe replacement

PINK HILL, N.C. – A section of Panther Creek Road in Duplin County is scheduled to close through mid-October for maintenance. N.C. Department of Transportation crews will close the roadway near N.C. 11 between 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, through 5 p.m. Oct. 21. The closure will allow crews to safely remove an undersized crossline […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

Upcoming events in Richmond County

Hamlet Flea Market & Cruise In at Ideal Farms 9:00 pm- 4:00 pm. • Extension Open House at Sandhills AGInnovation Center 10:00 am- 2:00 pm. • Rockingham Fire Department: Fire Prevention Day in Tractor Supply parking lot 10:00 am. • MANCUP Dragbike Series at Rockingham Dragway. • NC E30 Oktoberfest...
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NC man scratches lottery ticket in store, wins $100,000

SAMPSON COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An avid North Carolina fisher recently reeled in a $100,000 prize from a $30 scratch-off ticket. Michael Montgomery is a landscaper from Autryville who bought his 200X The Cash ticket from the Lucky 7 Express on Goldsboro Road in Wade. He says he scratched...
AUTRYVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy