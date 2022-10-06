Read full article on original website
wpde.com
5 Horry County schools exceed SC average AP exam pass rates
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The educational journey for many students can be competitive. The Horry County School District said they offer a variety of opportunities in the classroom to help students prepare for college, such as Advance Placement, or AP courses. Horry County Schools' overall pass rate for...
wpde.com
Nearly 30 homes acquired in Socastee Buyout, more eligible homeowners can apply
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County's special projects department is seeing some success with the first-of-its-kind flood home buyout in the Socastee area. The county received more than $13 million in HUD funding in community block mitigation grant funds. The focus is to allow people a chance to sell their flood-prone property in neighborhoods like Rosewood.
The Robesonian
Principal seeks to be advocate for students, staff
Anthony Barton’s mission is to make a positive impact through the education of his students at the Public Schools of Robeson County Early College at Robeson Community College. Barton has about 15 years of experience in education and has recently taken the reins of PSRC Early College this year...
WRAL
Staffer mistaken for suspicious person at Fayetteville schools
A student 'did the right thing' in reporting a concern to teachers. It ended up not being a threat at Seventy-First High School. A student 'did the right thing' in reporting a concern to teachers. It ended up not being a threat at Seventy-First High School. Reporter: Matt TalhelmPhotographer: Josie...
newsfromthestates.com
ReBuild NC placed hurricane survivors at Fayetteville motel, which has now evicted some of them
Editor’s note: As of noon Friday, the woman and her son were relocated by ReBuildNC to a hotel in Lumberton. Policy Watch will continue to update this story as additional details become available. 2:33 p.m. The homeowner called Policy Watch and said the motel in Lumberton had no rooms...
wpde.com
Surfside Beach business recognized for over 60 years of service along the Grand Strand
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Surfside Beach Realty company is celebrating more than 60 years of business along the Grand Strand. Since 1962, EJ and Miriam Servant have owned Surfside Beach Realty, which is the oldest business in Surfside Beach. The Horry County Historic Preservation Commission recognized them with...
'Better for business': Fayetteville could soon have its own social district by the end of the year
Fayetteville may soon have its own social district--an area where people can openly consume alcohol in a designated area.
wpde.com
FBI investigating bomb threat at 2 UNC Pembroke buildings
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — UNC Pembroke received a bomb threat for the School of Business Friday morning. Immediately after receiving the threat, James A. Thomas Hall and the Business Administration Building were evacuated. All classes in James A. Thomas Hall and the Business Administration Building are canceled for...
FedEx makes $64M investment in Fantasy Harbour area of Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — FedEx will make a $64 million investment in the Fantasy Harbour area of Horry County, according to officials. A new facility is located at the site of the former Freestyle Music Park. The company will get a discounted tax rate of 6% for a 20-year period, according to documents presented […]
WRAL
Case of mistaken identity led to code red lockdown at two Fayetteville schools
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright told WRAL News that a student's report of a suspicious person on campus at Seventy-First High School and fears of an active shooter turned out to be unfounded Friday morning. The student saw someone in a hoodie and reported her concerns...
NC judge suspends sheriff taped disparaging Black employees
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina judge has suspended a sheriff who was recorded calling Black employees by derogatory names and saying they should be fired. The suspension of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene on Tuesday comes after District Attorney Jon David sought his removal alleging that Greene engaged in racial profiling of employees […]
25 NC counties, including Wake, become ‘unconventional warfare exercise’ site as Fort Bragg launches annual Special Forces test
Residents may hear ammunition sounds and see occasional flares as part of the Robin Sage test.
WMBF
UNC Pembroke buildings deemed safe, reopen after bomb threat
PEMBROKE, N.C. (WMBF) - Some classes at a local university were canceled after a bomb threat on Friday. In an announcement, UNC Pembroke said the threat was made to UNCP’s School of Business and the James A. Thomas Hall and the business administration building were both evacuated. Later in...
cbs17
Construction of $1B Fayetteville loop project continues as work shifts to Lumberton
LUMBERTON, N.C.(WNCN) – A four year project to widen eight miles of road on I-95 could start in a matter of weeks. The transportation department says the project is needed to reduce congestion, plan for anticipated growth in traffic volumes and improve safety. The project is part of the...
Student's suspicions led to lockdown at 2 Fayetteville high schools; no threat found
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Cumberland County Sheriff Ennis Wright told WRAL News that a student's report of a suspicious person on campus at Seventy-First High School turned out to be unfounded Friday morning. Both Seventy-First and Seventy-First Classical were locked down right after 9 a.m. as law enforcement investigated the...
wpde.com
Horry County councilman disapproves of proposed River Oaks Golf Club development
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A beloved Horry County golf course could soon be a residential neighborhood. A proposal is on the table to bring hundreds of new homes to the River Oaks Golf Club. Horry County Councilman Dennis DiSabato revealed Thursday that he disapproves of the project. After...
More lanes — and more construction — coming to Interstate 95 in North Carolina
NCDOT is now spending $1.7 billion to widen parts of I-95 by the end of 2026.
Duplin County road to close starting Monday for pipe replacement
PINK HILL, N.C. – A section of Panther Creek Road in Duplin County is scheduled to close through mid-October for maintenance. N.C. Department of Transportation crews will close the roadway near N.C. 11 between 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, through 5 p.m. Oct. 21. The closure will allow crews to safely remove an undersized crossline […]
Upcoming events in Richmond County
Hamlet Flea Market & Cruise In at Ideal Farms 9:00 pm- 4:00 pm. • Extension Open House at Sandhills AGInnovation Center 10:00 am- 2:00 pm. • Rockingham Fire Department: Fire Prevention Day in Tractor Supply parking lot 10:00 am. • MANCUP Dragbike Series at Rockingham Dragway. • NC E30 Oktoberfest...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NC man scratches lottery ticket in store, wins $100,000
SAMPSON COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An avid North Carolina fisher recently reeled in a $100,000 prize from a $30 scratch-off ticket. Michael Montgomery is a landscaper from Autryville who bought his 200X The Cash ticket from the Lucky 7 Express on Goldsboro Road in Wade. He says he scratched...
