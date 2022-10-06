Bob’s Bodacious BBQ To Sell Bags Of Their Signature Meats Frozen And Sliced During Special Thursday Evening Sale

Read full article on original website
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Community Winds Planning For Annual Holiday Prism Concert
The Los Alamos Community Winds is beginning to plan for its annual Holiday Prism Concert. The performance will be held at 7:00 p.m. Saturday, December 3 at Crossroads Bible Church. As always, LACW would like to feature a diverse set of performers from the greater Los Alamos community. We have spots open on the program for soloists and ensembles of any kind. The only requirement is that the musical presentation must have a holiday or winter theme. In the past we have had a wide variety of offerings from vocalists and handbell choir to more exotic instruments like Chinese Harp and Theremin. If you are interested in joining us for the annual holiday celebration, please contact LACW at info@lacw.org. Courtesy photo.
tablemagazine.com
Santa Fe Pizza Primer: Part 1
Nobody is unhappy while they are eating pizza. Lucky for us, Santa Fe has become quite the pizza town, and if you look closely, some of the best local food is coming at you from inside a pizza box. Here's a less-than-exhaustive list, part one, of some pizza you should enjoy tonight (or whenever) with some local suds.
rrobserver.com
Pumpkin Patch opens near Rio Rancho events Center
At Galloping Goat Pumpkin Patch, there’s a pumpkin with your name on it. The festive Halloween event runs through the month of October. It includes multiple chances to see (and pet) some farm animals, goats, cows, ducks, chickens and alpacas. But you have to be careful of the alpacas....
losalamosreporter.com
Thoughts From The Farm: Celebrating National 4-H Week With 4-H Exhibitor Wyatt Braithwaite
Wyatt Braithwaite is presented with his awards at the New Mexico Fair for Senior Showmanship, 3rd in Class 1 for Blackface Lambs, 6th in Class 2 for Blackface Lambs and 1st in Class 3 Blackface Lambs. Courtesy photo. Wyatt Braithwaite receives the Fifth Overall Award for his Market Lamb at...
losalamosreporter.com
What’s Happening In Los Alamos For Halloweekend Oct. 28-30?
If you’re looking for Fall activities in Los Alamos, Los Alamos MainStreet has a list of activities both during Los Alamos Halloweekend (Oct. 28-30) as well as throughout the month. Check out this link, which continues to be updated with a host of activities from the County, community organizations, businesses and more: https://www.losalamosmainstreet.com/halloweekend.
Shelter in place lifted at Balloon Fiesta Park Friday
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A shelter-in-place was ordered Friday night during the Balloon Fiesta’s planned Special Shapes Glowdeo. The order lasted until about 8:10 p.m. A lightning storm sent thousands of visitors scrambling for cover. “We didn’t think the storm was that big at first,” said visitor Ivan Madrid. “We just felt a little bit of […]
tablemagazine.com
Santa Fe Wine & Chile Fiesta
TABLE Magazine New Mexico was proud to sponsor the 31st Annual Santa Fe Wine and Chile Fiesta in September. We had a great time interviewing and photographing participating chefs and their beautiful dishes. We will miss sharing Wine & Chile content! Still, there was much fun to be had over five days, and we especially loved the Grand Tasting event. The signature event took place on the beautiful grassy lawn at Magers Field near downtown Santa Fe. It is the only time and place where guests can sample, sip, and savor over 90 world-class wineries paired with more than 50 of Santa Fe’s finest restaurants. A full list of Grand Tasting participants can be found here.
Agriculture Online
More than 47 million birds lost to avian influenza
Bird flu was discovered in a backyard flock in the Albuquerque area, making New Mexico the 42nd state where the viral disease has been confirmed this year, said the Agriculture Department on Thursday. More than 47 million birds in domestic flocks, mostly chickens and turkeys, have died or were culled in efforts to stop the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza since early February.
KOAT 7
Vendors hit hard by Balloon Fiesta cancellations
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Cancellations at the 50th Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta has caused an impact for vendors. According to Balloon Fiesta officials, five out of 10 sessions have been cancelled due to weather. Melody Krob, manager of Reflections in Metal in Colorado, said her family-owned business of 20 years...
losalamosreporter.com
Scooter, Sky And Peanut Are Waiting For You At The Los Alamos Animal Shelter
Los Alamos Animal Shelter Public Safety Aide Miki Moreno is anxious to see her canine wards adopted out. So much so that she is using some creative posts to get the word out about them and Scooter, seen here, can’t wait to meet his new family.The shelter hours are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Tuesday, closed Wednesday. For more information, call (505) 662-8179. Courtesy Los Alamos Animal Shelter.
Customers see hiccup in Park and Ride service during Balloon Fiesta’s first weekend
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After getting complaints that people waited two hours for buses at the Coronado Center Park and Ride last weekend and arrived late for Balloon Fiesta, KRQE decided to check out the system Friday morning. “I think it’s moving really fast. I’m very happy with it,” said Melissa, a visitor waiting in line. […]
losalamosreporter.com
Engagement Announcement: Geisik/Nesmith
Paula and Carl Geisik of Los Alamos are happy to announce the engagement of their son Paul to Laura Nesmith, daughter of the late Jim and Jamie Nesmith. Both Paul and Laura are graduates of Los Alamos High School, where they met in 2009. Paul is an attorney, and Laura is a veterinary assistant. The couple have planned a June 2023 wedding. Courtesy photo.
Tesla opening store on Santa Ana Pueblo
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tesla is opening its second store in New Mexico, this time in the Pueblo of Santa Ana. New Mexico law prohibits the direct sale of cars from manufacturers. Tesla, however, has found they can open stores on tribal land. Along with car sales, the store will serve as a service and delivery […]
rrobserver.com
Gallery: Balloon goes down in Rio Rancho
(Garrison Wells/Observer) Listen to Lance Frances, crew member describe things as the balloon went down. A balloon running low on fuel crash-landed in Rio Rancho in a neighborhood at about Westside Blvd. and Golf Course Road Friday morning. Here’s a slide show of the crash area after first responders arrived....
Green flag is up at Balloon Fiesta Park
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Balloon Fiesta officials have raised the green flag. Friday features the Special Shape Rodeo and the Remote Control Balloon Exhibition in the morning and the Special Shape Glowdeo in the evening. Planned events for Thursday are listed below: 6 a.m. – Dawn Patrol 7 a.m. – Special Shape Rodeo 7:30 a.m. – […]
losalamosreporter.com
Wedding Announcement: Christopher Weir And Olivia Cumbo
Chris Weir and Olivia Cumbo were married on September 30, 2022 at Embassy Suites by Hilton in Albuquerque. The bride is the daughter of David and Marsha Cumbo of Danville, Virginia. The groom is the son of Shannan Diffey of Los Alamos, and Gary Stimson. Chris Weir is a graduate of Los Alamos High School, Class of 2010, and served in the Marine Corps from 2011-2016 while Olivia Cumbo is a graduate of George Washington High School in Danville, Virginia. The couple met in Niagara Falls, NY. Olivia moved to New Mexico in 2019. Later this year, you will find the couple living at their home in Los Alamos with their three cats; Coors, Noel, and Butters. Courtesy photo.
losalamosreporter.com
Saying Goodbye To The Hilltop House
Robert Waterman stands before the Hilltop House Hotel. Date unknown. Los Alamos Historical Society Photo. The Hilltop House during the winter of 1983-84. Photo from Waterman Collection of Los Alamos Historical Society Archives. BY WENDY HOFFMAN. Fixing food for firefighters. Housing a film crew. Hosting wedding receptions. Providing a productive...
losalamosreporter.com
On The Teddy Warner – Gary Stradling Exchange
I’m following the Teddy Warner-Gary Stradling exchange with interest, and thought I’d weigh in with a third-party observation, because why not?. Stradling chides Warner for pulling out of context some narrow phrases from his Facebook post, but in fairness to Warner the original letter included a screenshot of Stradling’s full post, so all of the context was there to read.
rrobserver.com
Santa Ana Pueblo opens doors to electric vehicle business
Four Tesla cars lined for charging. (Google Creative Commons) Sen. Martin Heinrich and Santa Ana Pueblo leaders Friday (Oct. 7) will make an important business announcement. The Pueblo, according to a press release from Heinrich’s office, will announce a new electric vehicle partnership. The partnership will be headed by...
KRQE News 13
Widespread rain Saturday throughout New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The beat goes on for us with our continued cool, damp, and cloudy pattern. In addition, we’ll see widespread rain showers throughout the day. The steadier rain is south in Socorro County currently but is moving northwards towards the ABQ metro this morning. This could impact Balloon Fiesta in the next couple of hours. Otherwise, wind speeds are fairly light. Heavier rain will develop over central New Mexico through the afternoon as well. It’ll be the soggier of the two weekend days. High temps will rise only into the middle 60s again for Albuquerque, upper 50s for Santa Fe, and upper 60s for Roswell.
