ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

No. 4 Cabot takes first game before No. 2 Benton takes control of the match with three straight wins

By Jeff Halpern
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IAqKg_0iNvHdKn00

By Jeff Halpern | Photos by Braeden Botts

BENTON — The No. 4-ranked Cabot Lady Panthers won the first game, but the No. 2-Benton Lady Panthers recovered to take the final three and stay undefeated with a 23-25, 25-19, 25-12, 25-19 victory at the Benton High School Arena Wednesday night.

Abigail Lagemann led Benton (21-0) with 18 kills and 10 digs while Henley Hooks had 12 kills and 5 digs. Carys Shock led Cabot (12-6) with 12 digs and 10 kills. Jaycee Cook also had 12 digs for Cabot.

“In the first set, those points went by so quickly that we couldn’t get any transition going,” said Benton head coach Michelle Shoppach. “They were getting a lot of good serves and extending points and we missed five serves at one point. Normally, we miss three.”

Cabot jumped to a 5-1 lead in the first game and also led 9-3 and 12-7 before Benton started to rally and lead 18-17 when Abigail Lagemann had three kills and Isabella Lagemann and Khenedi Guest had one to put the home Lady Panthers up.

The first game went back and forth for the next few points with Benton leading 18-17, 19-18 and 20-18 before Cabot tied the game at 20-20 when Guest’s attack went long. Cabot took the lead for good at 21-20 when Laylah Reese had a kill. The game ended when McKinzee Haas had a kill to end it.

In the second game, Benton jumped out to a 6-1 lead with Guest getting three kills during that stretch and Abigail Lagemann getting two. Benton led 10-7 before Cabot went on a 5-1 spurt and led 12-11 with Shock getting a block and Cook getting a kill. The match was tied 13-13 before Benton went on an 8-1 run to lead 21-14 with Abigail Lagemann and Guest getting two kills during that stretch. Benton stayed in control the rest of the way, winning 25-19, evening the match at 1-1.

Benton jumped out to an 11-3 lead in the third game with Abigail Lagemann getting 2 kills and 1 ace during that stretch and taking advantage of several Cabot errors. Leading 15-6, Benton went on another run, outscoring Cabot 6-1 to lead 21-7, aided by four hitting errors by Cabot. The game ended with Benton wining 25-12 to take a 2-1 lead.

“Going into the fourth game, I told them we were letting them get control and we needed to get that back,” Cabot head coach Anna Robertson said. “We did some good things but let them get on a run.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uS1kf_0iNvHdKn00

Abigail Lageman started the fourth game by serving Benton to a 6-0 lead with 2 aces and Guest getting a kill in the process. Cabot rallied to tie the game at 7-7 with Margaret Addison Scott getting 3 kills and teaming up with Cook for a block. Leading 16-13, Benton pulled away, scoring 7 of the next 11 points. Lexi Mahan finished the match with a kill to end the game at 25-19.

“Once we got our transition going, things went so much better for us,” said Shoppach. “We started to get some serves going.”

One day after losing 3-1 to No. 2 Conway, Robertson liked the way her team competed but credited the dominant Benton club.

“I think we competed well, but when you play a team with those type of setters, it’s tough,” she said. “You can see why they are undefeated because they don’t make a lot of mistakes and they’re very hard to match up with.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YWoHH_0iNvHdKn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PVZZ3_0iNvHdKn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eThgX_0iNvHdKn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZW1kG_0iNvHdKn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eQlow_0iNvHdKn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sT9Qq_0iNvHdKn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NnTOo_0iNvHdKn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jw44T_0iNvHdKn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kBq9J_0iNvHdKn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vCfqo_0iNvHdKn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rVn2M_0iNvHdKn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L9ojC_0iNvHdKn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qyjGs_0iNvHdKn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rInRv_0iNvHdKn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DUeWc_0iNvHdKn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MZ8HU_0iNvHdKn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YsuNl_0iNvHdKn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P6fGb_0iNvHdKn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aknfx_0iNvHdKn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p0W7p_0iNvHdKn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09n8OZ_0iNvHdKn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4STRXh_0iNvHdKn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LY8NK_0iNvHdKn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sM3rD_0iNvHdKn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NKYU8_0iNvHdKn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cYN9v_0iNvHdKn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yEHpG_0iNvHdKn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01CiP9_0iNvHdKn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BH3nQ_0iNvHdKn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QEHEk_0iNvHdKn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ImqC6_0iNvHdKn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s3KF4_0iNvHdKn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BAgvF_0iNvHdKn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17PtIJ_0iNvHdKn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZXpRN_0iNvHdKn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BdeaL_0iNvHdKn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AVBeY_0iNvHdKn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11niXD_0iNvHdKn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fxfyr_0iNvHdKn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hYcQX_0iNvHdKn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IhLD9_0iNvHdKn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rdNat_0iNvHdKn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Ndgs_0iNvHdKn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iaE15_0iNvHdKn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ddrOg_0iNvHdKn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23kCjo_0iNvHdKn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21zr2u_0iNvHdKn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16WI4q_0iNvHdKn00

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Halpern
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The First Game#Henley Hooks#Khenedi Guest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy