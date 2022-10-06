If you want a laptop for just the basics like checking your email, browsing the web, streaming shows and movies and not too much else, you're really better off with a Chromebook. They're simple, affordable and user-friendly, and right now you can shop some models at a discount. Right now, Woot is offering deals on a selection of refurbished HP, Lenovo and Samsung Chromebooks, with all prices ranging from just $50 to $90. These deals are only available until 9:59 p.m. ET (12:59 a.m. ET) on Oct. 11, and some models may sell out before then. Get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these discounts.

