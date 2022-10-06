Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Millikin falls to Augustana in homecoming game at Frank M. Lindsay Field
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- It was homecoming for Millikin University, as the Big Blue hosted Augustana. Entering today, Millikin owned a 2-2 overall record.
WAND TV
Illini's Terrence Shannon Jr. named to Preseason All-Big Ten Team
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini start their season with an exhibition game on October 28th. Today, one of their players received a big time honor. Texas Tech transfer Terrence Shannon Jr. was named to the Preseason All-Big Ten Team. He's the only honoree who is not a returning Big...
WAND TV
Former Symetra Tournament champ returns to Decatur as girls golf coach
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Nicole Jeray won the 1998 and 2000 Symetra Tour Tournament hosted by Hickory Point. She returns to Decatur as a girls golf coach with Nazareth Academy. Her team will be competing in the IHSA state tournament at Red Tail Run.
WAND TV
SHG finishes in 8th place during the 2A Girls Golf State Final Tournament
FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) -- The 2A Girls Golf State Final Tournament was happening at Hickory Point Golf Course. Sacred Heart-Griffin was the only local team that made the cut.
WAND TV
Ohio residents arrested in Urbana with large amount of drugs
URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- Three individuals from Ohio were arrested in Urbana and found with a large amount of drugs. According to the Urbana Police Department, on Thursday, October 6, at approximately 5:38 PM, officers responded to Tatman’s Towing at 810 Perkins Rd. in reference to a suspicious activity call regarding a vehicle stored there.
WAND TV
National Roller Skating Month: Skating rink staple in Champaign community
SAVOY, Ill. (WAND) - Since 1976, Skateland Savoy has been a go-to spot for families and kids in the Champaign area. Bob and Jeanne Housholder, owners, have owned Skateland since Jan. 2001. Throughout the years, they've seen generations of families come in and out enjoying a day or evening of skating and fun.
WAND TV
How to prepare for higher heating costs this winter
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A new report from the National Energy Assistance Directors Association says home heating costs will jump about 17% this year. Dove Inc. facilitates the Warm Neighbors Cool Friends program for Macon, Piatt, and Dewitt counties. This program matches energy payments in a 45-day period up to $350.
WAND TV
Decatur teen shot in the hand
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur teenager is recovering after being shot in the hand. Decatur police were called to the 2200 block of N. Monroe Wednesday around 4 p.m. The 15-year-old boy said he was walking when he heard one to two shots and felt pain in his hand.
WAND TV
Police investigate armed robbery at Hardee's in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Decatur Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Hardee's on Eldorado Street. Police say the incident occurred around 8 p.m. Friday evening. No injuries have been reported. At this time no other information has been released. Police are actively investigating. WAND will continue to update this...
WAND TV
Second arrest made in Decatur murder case
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A second arrest has been made in the investigation into the shooting death of Antwane McClelland, Jr. According to the Decatur Police Department, on Oct. 6, 2022 an arrest warrant was obtained for former Decatur resident, Kaylen M. Smith, 26, for first degree murder. Smith was located...
WAND TV
Library is collecting costumes for children
WESTVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A central Illinois library will be accepting gently used costumes to give to kids in the community. On Friday morning, the Westville Public Library announced it will be collecting used Halloween costumes until Oct. 31. The Halloween costume giveaway will be from Oct. 14 through Oct....
WAND TV
Danville man killed in crash
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Danville man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Vermilion County Wednesday night. The crash happened around 4 p.m. on US Highway 50, just east of Olmstead Rd. near Oakwood. Police said a 68-year-old man from Danville was driving east on US Highway 50,...
WAND TV
Conservative speaker draws protesters at U of I campus
CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- A clash at the University of Illinois Thursday night after a conservative student group invited documentarian Matt Walsh to screen his recently released film "What is a Woman?". Walsh drew crowds of supporters and protesters to the film screening and a Question and Answer session. LGBTQ+ advocates...
WAND TV
Coroner identifies man killed in head-on crash
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man was killed in a head-on crash, according to the Vermilion County Coroner. The coroner said, Thomas M. Ferraro, Jr., 68, of Danville died in a head-on crash that happened Wednesday in Oakwood. The crash happened on U.S. Route 150 at 4 p.m. According...
WAND TV
Shelbyville man accused of strangling family member, injuring police officer
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Shelbyville man was charged with aggravated domestic battery and aggravated resisting a peace officer. Nicholas Lamar, 43, was charged on Thursday. Police said on Wednesday, he strangled a family or household member and resisted arrest, causing injury to a Shelbyville police officer. The case was...
WAND TV
Fire crews respond to car crashing into Mt. Zion Subway
MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND)- Mt. Zion Fire crews responded to a report of a car crashing into a Subway and catching fire Thursday morning. According to Battalion Chief Chris Schroth, crews were called out to the Subway off of highway 121 around 10:15 a.m. upon arrival, crews discovered the vehicle was not actually on fire; instead, dust from the deployed airbag was mistaken for smoke.
