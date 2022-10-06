ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced County, CA

Missing Merced family of 4 found dead

By Rhett Rodriguez
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gPKJL_0iNvH7Mu00

MERCED COUNTY, Calif ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The bodies of the four missing family members who were kidnapped from their business have been found dead, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri were found dead in an orchard field that officials call “very very remote” near Dos Palos Wednesday evening.

‘I really hate y’all’: Mother of Major Sutton confronts son’s killers at sentencing

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call from a farmer around 5 p.m. telling them the location of the victims after finding them.

Details on how the victims died have not been released.

According to Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke, the suspect 48-year-old Jesus Manuel Salgado has been talking with officials.

The bodies were found near the area where deputies found the victim’s phones.

