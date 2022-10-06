Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Lanphier edges out Eisenhower to earn their first win of the season
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- Lanphier and Eisenhower met up on Saturday afternoon. Each team, looking for their first win of the season. The Lions would edge out the Panthers in a close game, 30-18.
channel1450.com
Last Minute Touchdown Gives Maroa-Forsyth Massive Win Over Williamsville
Maroa-Forsyth trailed 20-10 heading into the fourth quarter. Mitch Williams caught a 40 yard touchdown from Kaiden Maurer with 1:03 to play to give the Trojans a four point lead. Maurer then intercepted a Bullet pass in the end zone as time expired to give Maroa-Forsyth a 24-20 victory over Williamsville in a battle of the final two undefeated teams in the Sangamo conference. Aiden Riser scored two rushing touchdowns for the Trojans, Jackson Workman caught two touchdowns from Jake Seman in the first half.
WAND TV
Millikin falls to Augustana in homecoming game at Frank M. Lindsay Field
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- It was homecoming for Millikin University, as the Big Blue hosted Augustana. Entering today, Millikin owned a 2-2 overall record. Augustana brought their "A" game. Cole Bhardwaj threw for 300 yards and two touchdowns. Four different Augustana players had at least one rushing touchdown as they...
25newsnow.com
25 Sports Football Friday Week 7: Big Schools Highlights
(25 News Now) - Pekin football just keeps on rolling. On Friday night, the state-ranked Dragons beat Canton 63-18 to move to 7-0 on the season. Dragons senior running back Kanye Tyler had 7 first-half touchdowns for Pekin. Elsewhere in the Mid-Illini, Washington beat Dunlap 24-7 to grab ahold of second place in the conference. Metamora was also a winner in week 7 with a 42-7 victory over Limestone.
WAND TV
SHG finishes in 8th place during the 2A Girls Golf State Final Tournament
FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND) -- The 2A Girls Golf State Final Tournament was happening at Hickory Point Golf Course. Sacred Heart-Griffin was the only local team that made the cut.
WEB EXTRA: Illinois Basketball Media Day
URBANA (WCIA) — Illinois basketball has media day at their newly renovated practice facility. Hear from men’s head coach Brad Underwood, women’s head coach Shauna Green as well as players from the men’s basketball team.
WAND TV
National Roller Skating Month: Skating rink staple in Champaign community
SAVOY, Ill. (WAND) - Since 1976, Skateland Savoy has been a go-to spot for families and kids in the Champaign area. Bob and Jeanne Housholder, owners, have owned Skateland since Jan. 2001. Throughout the years, they've seen generations of families come in and out enjoying a day or evening of skating and fun.
WAND TV
Illini's Terrence Shannon Jr. named to Preseason All-Big Ten Team
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini start their season with an exhibition game on October 28th. Today, one of their players received a big time honor. Texas Tech transfer Terrence Shannon Jr. was named to the Preseason All-Big Ten Team. He's the only honoree who is not a returning Big...
WAND TV
Truck submerged at Springfield Marina
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37 reported a truck submerged at the Springfield Marina. The driver of the vehicle had evacuated the cabin by the time firefighters arrived on the scene. No injuries were reported. Engine 11 remained on the scene to assist in removing the vehicle from the water. The driver was not injured.
wmay.com
Eight Hurt In Route 29 Crash Near Taylorville
Eight people have been injured in a four-vehicle crash on Route 29 near Taylorville, but all are expected to recover. State police say it happened in the noon hour Thursday as traffic was slowing in a construction zone just east of Taylorville. A box truck failed to slow down in time, rear-ending one vehicle and then striking a second, which was pushed into a third car.
Bed Bath & Beyond in Champaign closing by Christmas
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — If you are wanting something from Bed Bath & Beyond, hurry. The store on Marketview Drive off of Neil Street will be closed by Christmas. Bed Bath & Beyond is closing at least 150 stores across the country. The chain is moving quickly to avoid bankruptcy as it has lost shoppers […]
State Police: Route 29 shut down by crash
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police are actively responding to a crash on Illinois Route 29 east of Taylorville. Captain Jody Huffman, Commander of Districts 9 and 20, said the crash involved several vehicles, including a commercial one, and resulted in a lane blockage. Drivers are advised to avoid the area as troopers […]
Greyhound to join SMTD Transfer Center
DALLAS, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon Mass Transit District (SMTD) Transfer Center is welcoming its first national intercity transit provider. Greyhound will join the station in November. The new partnership aims to seamlessly connect local and intercity bus services. Each stop will include one arriving and departing schedule every day. Passengers can connect to over […]
WAND TV
Police investigate armed robbery at Hardee's in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Decatur Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Hardee's on Eldorado Street. Police say the incident occurred around 8 p.m. Friday evening. No injuries have been reported. At this time no other information has been released. Police are actively investigating. WAND will continue to update this...
WAND TV
How to prepare for higher heating costs this winter
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A new report from the National Energy Assistance Directors Association says home heating costs will jump about 17% this year. Dove Inc. facilitates the Warm Neighbors Cool Friends program for Macon, Piatt, and Dewitt counties. This program matches energy payments in a 45-day period up to $350.
theoldmotor.com
Peoria Illinois: The First Midwestern Sandy’s Drive-In Restaurant
This Sandy’s Drive-In photographed in the early-1960s is reported to be in Peoria, Illinois. It was the first in a chain of Sandy’s midwestern drive-ins and built circa 1957. Later the number of other locations grew to include a total of thirty-five in the state. Although the story...
A family honors their daughter with memorial show
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday, the Piatt County Trail Blazers hosted the seventh annual Jorden Austin Memorial Fun Show. This show started for Renee Austin to honor her daughter’s legacy after she died during her reign as the rodeo queen in 2012. In 2013 her mother, Renee, said her life was cut short after […]
WAND TV
Decatur teen shot in the hand
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur teenager is recovering after being shot in the hand. Decatur police were called to the 2200 block of N. Monroe Wednesday around 4 p.m. The 15-year-old boy said he was walking when he heard one to two shots and felt pain in his hand.
Herald & Review
Wall Street Journal mischaracterizes Decatur schools as 'failing,' officials say
DECATUR — A recent editorial in the Wall Street Journal rebuked Illinois schools, and Decatur in particular, for low state test results in 2019, prior to the closures and remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. The opinion piece, credited to the publication's editorial board, referred to “an epidemic of...
