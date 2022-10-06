ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsville, IL

Last Minute Touchdown Gives Maroa-Forsyth Massive Win Over Williamsville

Maroa-Forsyth trailed 20-10 heading into the fourth quarter. Mitch Williams caught a 40 yard touchdown from Kaiden Maurer with 1:03 to play to give the Trojans a four point lead. Maurer then intercepted a Bullet pass in the end zone as time expired to give Maroa-Forsyth a 24-20 victory over Williamsville in a battle of the final two undefeated teams in the Sangamo conference. Aiden Riser scored two rushing touchdowns for the Trojans, Jackson Workman caught two touchdowns from Jake Seman in the first half.
