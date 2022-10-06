Eight people have been injured in a four-vehicle crash on Route 29 near Taylorville, but all are expected to recover. State police say it happened in the noon hour Thursday as traffic was slowing in a construction zone just east of Taylorville. A box truck failed to slow down in time, rear-ending one vehicle and then striking a second, which was pushed into a third car.

TAYLORVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO