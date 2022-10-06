Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Walmart Health expands to Fort Smith
‘Walmart Health' held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new health center in Fort Smith on Thursday, Oct. 6.
KATV
Avian influenza virus found on Arkansas poultry farm, Department of Agriculture says
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A case of avian influenza on an Arkansas poultry farm in Madison County has been confirmed by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Livestock and Poultry Division, in addition to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Veterinary Services. The USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratory has confirmed poultry...
MotorTrend Magazine
This $6.7 Million, 1.2-Mile Race Track Comes With 400 Acres of Land and a Free House On It
Down in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the sort of house that car enthusiasts dream of just happens to be for sale—and while it isn't cheap, every additional detail just adds to the appeal. The obvious attraction to anyone with a speed/adrenaline penchant is the 1.2-mile, custom-built asphalt track that snakes through the 393-odd acre lot. It's a simple affair, roughly a quadrangle with one hairpin-shaped section by the main gate to the property, but with the kind of funds you need to buy this place you're probably already eyeballing the satellite map and figuring out where the earthmovers could squeeze in an Eau Rouge or Laguna Seca Corkscrew analogue. With space to grow and the budget to match your vision, it's basically a blank slate.
Road & Track
This $6.7-Million Arkansas Mansion Has Its Own 1.2-Mile Race Track
If you've ever had to travel to a race track, you'll know it's not easy. Most tracks are located out in the middle of nowhere, several hours from the nearest major city. Do you risk driving your temperamental car to the track, or fork out for a trailer and a rig? The trip is always a hassle. But what if the track days came to you? That's the idea behind this massive property in northwestern Arkansas, complete with a mansion, endless room for car storage, and its own race track.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crews battle major fire at Latco Truss in Lincoln
Multiple fire departments are on scene battling a large fire at the Latco Truss plant in Lincoln, Arkansas Friday morning.
Springdale Police warn residents of water utility scam
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Springdale Police Department (SPD) is warning the public about an ongoing scam in Northwest Arkansas. According to Springdale Water Utilities (SWU), water residents in Northwest Arkansas have been receiving fake calls after-hours demanding payments. SWU says the calls look like they are from the local water utility department but assure residents these calls are a scam.
People Say This Small Arkansas Town Is Truly Wicked
If you ever traveled Hwy 71 North to Fort Smith, Arkansas chances are you had to go through a small community name Witcherville. I don't know about you but every time I passed through this town I would get creepy vibes and with Halloween around the corner, it just seems even creepier.
Rogers firefighter injured while responding to fire
ROGERS, Ark. — A firefighter with the Rogers Fire Department (RFD) was injured while responding to a fire, Friday, Oct 7, night. According to their Facebook page, the RFD responded to a fire at a large workshop in the 500 block of East Willow Street in downtown Rogers. RFD...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KHBS
History will come to life in Fort Smith Saturday
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Fall Festival on Oct. 8 plans to take you back in time, while offering family fun. The festival is taking place at several locations around town from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Those include Fort Smith National Historic Site, Fort Smith Trolley Museum, Fort Smith Museum of History, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, Judgment Town, Fort Smith Farmers Market, Clayton House, and Miss Laura's.
3 separate motorcycle crashes slow traffic on Arkansas Pig Trail
MADISON COUNTY, Arkansas — Emergency crews are working three separate motorcycle crashes on the popular Pig Trail route in Madison County, Arkansas. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), injuries have been reported. The extent of those injuries and those involved are not known at this time. All...
KHBS
Three motorcycle crashes slow traffic on Highway 23 in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Ark. — Three different motorcycle crashes have occurred on Highway 23 in Madison County on Friday afternoon, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation. The first accident happened at about 2:30 p.m. — a little more than a mile north of Highway 16 and just north of...
New recommendation for Arkansas school safety
The Arkansas School Safety Commission has submitted its final recommendations on how to keep schools safe.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KATV
'Step in the right direction:' Arkansas attorney reacts to Crawford Co deputies fired
Little Rock (KATV) — A video that went viral more than a month ago showed three police officers in Crawford County beating up a man during an arrest. On Thursday KATV learned that two Crawford County deputies have been fired. David Powell represents Randal Worcester believes the two deputies...
Tulsa man sentenced in Fayetteville for drug trafficking
A Tulsa man was sentenced to 100 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of distribution of heroin.
Pedestrian struck by two trucks in Springdale
Police found Sandra Holloway, 42 of Fayetteville, lying on the road and immediately began CPR. She was determined to be deceased, according to the release.
Fort Smith car crash leads to injuries and delays
Fort Smith Police Department reported a two-car accident with injuries on North 10th Street and H Street. Delays are expected for a few hours according to a press release.
Aggravated robbery in Fort Smith, armed suspect on the loose
The suspect was pursued on foot and has not been caught. He is considered to be armed and extremely dangerous.
Pedestrian dies after being hit by two vehicles in Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — On Friday, Oct. 7, Springdale Police Department says officers responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash at the intersection of Thompson and Southfield Avenue at around 9:48 p.m. According to the police report, when officers arrived they found an unconscious woman wearing dark clothes lying on...
Deputies fired more than a month after video surfaced of violent arrest in Arkansas
MULBERRY, Ark. — Two Crawford County Deputies have been fired over a month after an investigation was opened into a violent arrest in Mulberry, Arkansas. According to an administrative assistant with the Crawford County Sheriff's Office, deputy Zack King and corporal Levi White were both terminated from the department "maybe a week or so ago," but could not give an exact date.
5 arrested in connection to Rogers shooting that left 2 boys injured
ROGERS, Ark. — Two boys have been injured after a shooting in Rogers Thursday evening. According to the Rogers Police Department (RPD), officers responded to a shooting call in the 900 block of North B St. just before 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 6. When officers arrived, they found a...
Comments / 0