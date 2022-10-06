ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MotorTrend Magazine

This $6.7 Million, 1.2-Mile Race Track Comes With 400 Acres of Land and a Free House On It

Down in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the sort of house that car enthusiasts dream of just happens to be for sale—and while it isn't cheap, every additional detail just adds to the appeal. The obvious attraction to anyone with a speed/adrenaline penchant is the 1.2-mile, custom-built asphalt track that snakes through the 393-odd acre lot. It's a simple affair, roughly a quadrangle with one hairpin-shaped section by the main gate to the property, but with the kind of funds you need to buy this place you're probably already eyeballing the satellite map and figuring out where the earthmovers could squeeze in an Eau Rouge or Laguna Seca Corkscrew analogue. With space to grow and the budget to match your vision, it's basically a blank slate.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Road & Track

This $6.7-Million Arkansas Mansion Has Its Own 1.2-Mile Race Track

If you've ever had to travel to a race track, you'll know it's not easy. Most tracks are located out in the middle of nowhere, several hours from the nearest major city. Do you risk driving your temperamental car to the track, or fork out for a trailer and a rig? The trip is always a hassle. But what if the track days came to you? That's the idea behind this massive property in northwestern Arkansas, complete with a mansion, endless room for car storage, and its own race track.
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springdale, AR
Local
Arkansas Business
Springdale, AR
Business
5NEWS

Springdale Police warn residents of water utility scam

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Springdale Police Department (SPD) is warning the public about an ongoing scam in Northwest Arkansas. According to Springdale Water Utilities (SWU), water residents in Northwest Arkansas have been receiving fake calls after-hours demanding payments. SWU says the calls look like they are from the local water utility department but assure residents these calls are a scam.
SPRINGDALE, AR
Power 95.9

People Say This Small Arkansas Town Is Truly Wicked

If you ever traveled Hwy 71 North to Fort Smith, Arkansas chances are you had to go through a small community name Witcherville. I don't know about you but every time I passed through this town I would get creepy vibes and with Halloween around the corner, it just seems even creepier.
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Rogers firefighter injured while responding to fire

ROGERS, Ark. — A firefighter with the Rogers Fire Department (RFD) was injured while responding to a fire, Friday, Oct 7, night. According to their Facebook page, the RFD responded to a fire at a large workshop in the 500 block of East Willow Street in downtown Rogers. RFD...
ROGERS, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tyson Foods#Dakota Dunes#Tyson Fresh Meats#Hillshire Brands
KHBS

History will come to life in Fort Smith Saturday

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Fall Festival on Oct. 8 plans to take you back in time, while offering family fun. The festival is taking place at several locations around town from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Those include Fort Smith National Historic Site, Fort Smith Trolley Museum, Fort Smith Museum of History, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum, Judgment Town, Fort Smith Farmers Market, Clayton House, and Miss Laura's.
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

3 separate motorcycle crashes slow traffic on Arkansas Pig Trail

MADISON COUNTY, Arkansas — Emergency crews are working three separate motorcycle crashes on the popular Pig Trail route in Madison County, Arkansas. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT), injuries have been reported. The extent of those injuries and those involved are not known at this time. All...
MADISON COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Walmart
5NEWS

Pedestrian dies after being hit by two vehicles in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — On Friday, Oct. 7, Springdale Police Department says officers responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash at the intersection of Thompson and Southfield Avenue at around 9:48 p.m. According to the police report, when officers arrived they found an unconscious woman wearing dark clothes lying on...
SPRINGDALE, AR
5NEWS

Deputies fired more than a month after video surfaced of violent arrest in Arkansas

MULBERRY, Ark. — Two Crawford County Deputies have been fired over a month after an investigation was opened into a violent arrest in Mulberry, Arkansas. According to an administrative assistant with the Crawford County Sheriff's Office, deputy Zack King and corporal Levi White were both terminated from the department "maybe a week or so ago," but could not give an exact date.
MULBERRY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy