Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
California homicide arrest; body exhumed in Arizona desert
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police have arrested a suspect in a Southern California homicide after sheriff’s deputies exhumed a body in the Arizona desert about 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of Las Vegas. Garrett Cole, 31, was arrested on Friday in California’s Riverside County and booked into jail...
Map shows where Stockton serial killer has attacked their victims
The Stockton killer has shot six men and one woman.
SFGate
Sheriff: Killing of kidnapped California family 'pure evil'
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The suspect in the kidnapping and killings of an 8-month-old baby, her parents and an uncle had worked for the family’s trucking business and had a longstanding feud with them that culminated in an act of “pure evil,” a sheriff said Thursday.
SFGate
DA to file murder charges against Las Vegas stabbing suspect
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man who allegedly attacked a group of showgirls and then stabbed tourists and locals in a rampage on the Las Vegas strip, leaving two dead and six injured, will be charged with murder and possibly could face the death penalty, a top prosecutor said Friday.
RELATED PEOPLE
SFGate
California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning. The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and...
Map shows where California family was kidnapped and later found dead
Members of a missing family were found dead in an orchard, 30 miles south of where they were kidnapped, officials said.
SFGate
Israel pays family of dead Palestinian-American detainee
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's Defense Ministry said Sunday that it had reached a settlement to compensate the family of a Palestinian-American man who died earlier this year after he was detained by Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank. The settlement marks a rare case of compensation in a...
SFGate
Florida school shooter may have been his own worst witness
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — It's possible Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz talked himself into a death sentence. Prosecutors played video last week at Cruz's penalty trial of jailhouse interviews he did this year with two of their mental health experts. In frank and sometimes graphic detail, he answered their questions about his massacre of 17 people at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018 — his planning, his motivation, the shootings.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SFGate
Trump speaks via video at rally of global far-right in Spain
MADRID (AP) — Former U.S. President Donald Trump threw his weight behind Spain’s far-right Sunday in a video shown at a rally in Madrid that also featured messages by the leading stars of Europe's populist right like Italy’s Giorgia Meloni and Hungary’s Viktor Orban. In a...
Trump in Arizona: Former president back for 17th visit since 2015
Former President Donald Trump returns to Arizona for the third time this year with an eye to pushing his preferred Republican picks over the top in the upcoming midterms. Follow coverage by Republic reporters of Trump and the Republican campaign rally in Mesa here. 9 a.m.: 17 visits and counting ...
Rising gas prices: Local news headlines across the nation highlight pain at the pump
Local newspapers, TV and radio stations across the country are highlighting the soaring gas prices hitting their communities, something that could impact the midterm elections.
SFGate
California tribes will manage, protect state coastal areas
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Five California tribes will reclaim their right to manage coastal land significant to their history under a first-in-the-nation program backed with $3.6 million in state money. The tribes will rely on their traditional knowledge to protect more than 200 miles of coastline in the state,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
SFGate
California congressman apologizes to Jewish congregants for Nazi remark
When it comes to defending former President Donald Trump, there's no end of awful and obnoxious things his supporters will say and do. Whether ignoring his admitted sexual predations (see "Access Hollywood") or rioting at the Capitol to reverse the 2020 election (which Trump lost handily), there is apparently no bar too low for some of his slithering sycophants.
Comments / 0