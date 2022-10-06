ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

SFGate

California homicide arrest; body exhumed in Arizona desert

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police have arrested a suspect in a Southern California homicide after sheriff’s deputies exhumed a body in the Arizona desert about 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of Las Vegas. Garrett Cole, 31, was arrested on Friday in California’s Riverside County and booked into jail...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
SFGate

DA to file murder charges against Las Vegas stabbing suspect

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man who allegedly attacked a group of showgirls and then stabbed tourists and locals in a rampage on the Las Vegas strip, leaving two dead and six injured, will be charged with murder and possibly could face the death penalty, a top prosecutor said Friday.
LAS VEGAS, NV
SFGate

California updates tsunami hazard maps for 7 counties

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Geological Survey has released updated tsunami hazard maps for seven counties to help users determine whether they are in areas at risk for inundation and for planning. The revised interactive maps released Friday cover San Diego, Santa Cruz, Ventura, Marin, Sonoma, Solano and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Israel pays family of dead Palestinian-American detainee

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's Defense Ministry said Sunday that it had reached a settlement to compensate the family of a Palestinian-American man who died earlier this year after he was detained by Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank. The settlement marks a rare case of compensation in a...
MIDDLE EAST
SFGate

Florida school shooter may have been his own worst witness

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — It's possible Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz talked himself into a death sentence. Prosecutors played video last week at Cruz's penalty trial of jailhouse interviews he did this year with two of their mental health experts. In frank and sometimes graphic detail, he answered their questions about his massacre of 17 people at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018 — his planning, his motivation, the shootings.
PARKLAND, FL
SFGate

Trump speaks via video at rally of global far-right in Spain

MADRID (AP) — Former U.S. President Donald Trump threw his weight behind Spain’s far-right Sunday in a video shown at a rally in Madrid that also featured messages by the leading stars of Europe's populist right like Italy’s Giorgia Meloni and Hungary’s Viktor Orban. In a...
POTUS
SFGate

California tribes will manage, protect state coastal areas

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Five California tribes will reclaim their right to manage coastal land significant to their history under a first-in-the-nation program backed with $3.6 million in state money. The tribes will rely on their traditional knowledge to protect more than 200 miles of coastline in the state,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

California congressman apologizes to Jewish congregants for Nazi remark

When it comes to defending former President Donald Trump, there's no end of awful and obnoxious things his supporters will say and do. Whether ignoring his admitted sexual predations (see "Access Hollywood") or rioting at the Capitol to reverse the 2020 election (which Trump lost handily), there is apparently no bar too low for some of his slithering sycophants.
CALIFORNIA STATE

