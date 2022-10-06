Howard Mullen, long-time servant of Meigs County, dies at age 94

POMEROY — A long-time servant of Meigs County has died.

Howard B. Mullen, 94, formerly of Pomeroy, died Oct. 2. He was the longest serving member of the Pomeroy Fire Department, and the longest serving serving officer in Ohio as a member of the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.

The Pomeroy native joined the fire department on Nov. 10, 1952, and was approaching his 70th consecutive year of membership, according to the department in a Facebook post.

“Howard’s service spanned nearly half of the time of the department’s existence, serving under many fire chiefs and in the department’s ward system prior to the consolidation of the department into the Butternut Avenue station in 1973,” the department said.

Unit 18, as Mullen is known as around the fire and law enforcement community, dedicated his life to public safety.

"His 70 years of active duty service is a remarkable feat that will probably never be matched. He exemplified the basic beliefs of our department, service, integrity, pride and commitment," said Pomeroy Fire Chief Derek Miller. "Our department and communities were a better place because of Howard’s service and dedication. His legacy will continue to live on through those he served with, and going forward with our station which was recently renamed in his honor."

In 2019, he was recognized as the longest serving officer in Ohio after serving 67 years with the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office. He also served on the Pomeroy Emergency Squad.

According to an article by the Ohio Attorney General’s office, Mullen worked at the sheriff’s office part-time. In later years, he’d visit several days a a month to keep deputies company or help direct traffic, protect crime scenes or do front office tasks.

In the article, Mullen shared a few stories about his time as a sheriff’s deputy. One included the time he was almost shot at.

One night, he and deputies were advancing across a field during a raid, unaware that there was an electrified fence. Mullen made a noise when he walked into it and felt a jolt.

His reaction startled deputies, who aimed their guns at him.

“I heard click, click, click, click,” he said in the interview. “Now that was back in the old days; they didn’t use semiautomatics. It was the sound of the officers going from double-action to single-action.

“So I said: ‘Hold it, boys! This is me.’”

Mullen said the raid ended up being canceled. Out-of-county officers accidentally alerted the suspects after taking a wrong turn and driving onto their property.

Mullen also served as a bank examiner for the State of Ohio and then in the private industry before retiring from full-time work.

He also had a winter home in Florida, and volunteered with the North Fort Myers Fire Department.

According to his obituary, Mullen received many awards, such as EMT of the Year, Meigs County Distinguished Citizen and Hocking Valley Regional Fire School Honorary Dean.

Perhaps one of his highest honors was the naming of the Pomeroy Fire Department’s Butternut Avenue headquarters as the Howard B. Mullen Fire Station, for his 70 years of dedicated service.

According to the agency, his only remarks were: “I was never a great firefighter, so to speak. But I always wanted to help. The honor really belongs to everyone who volunteers here”.

Columbia Township Volunteer Fire Department noted on its Facebook page that “Meigs County lost one of our most beloved servants. Howard was an amazing person, a truly dedicated volunteer and mentor to so many. His service to our county may be done, but his impact will carry on.”

According to his obituary, graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, at the Beech Grove Cemetery in Pomeroy, where military services will be conducted by the Middleport American Legion. A firefighters last call also will be performed by the Pomeroy Fire Department members.

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday at the Ewing-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Pomeroy.

The guestbook is available at ewingfuneralhome.net online.

Mullen’s full obituary can be found on Page A2.