Melbourne, FL

vieravoice.com

Melbourne Fall Art & Craft Expo

Oct. 8 - 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Oct. 9 - 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. A celebration of the arts, crafts and the human spirit! 250+ booths of creativity and inspiration by exhibitors from all over Florida and the USA. Live music, food, adult beverages, and a kid zone.
MELBOURNE, FL
islandernews.com

Coming to a FL train track near you… fastest train ever at 110 mph

In preparation for Brightline’s Miami to Orlando expansion next year, the company will be conducting tests at speeds above what Florida has likely ever seen in the past. Brightline announced it will test trains at maximum speeds of over 100 miles-per-hour, starting the week of October 17, 2022. The...
MIAMI, FL
WDBO

Tropical Storm Julia forms in the Caribbean

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Julia formed in the southern Caribbean on Friday with winds of 40 mph. Tropical Depression 13, which formed Thursday night in the Caribbean, developed into Julia. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Channel 9 meteorologist Rusty McCranie said as Tropical Storm Julia...
ORLANDO, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: October 6, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

WATCH LIVE: SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launch Set Tonight from Cape Canaveral

ABOVE VIDEO: After being scrubbed Friday, SpaceX has rescheduled the launch for Saturday evening of a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral carrying the Galaxy 33 and Galaxy 34 commercial communications satellites for Intelsat. The launch team is targeting liftoff for 7:05 p.m. ET. After being scrubbed Friday, SpaceX has...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
wqcs.org

Vero Beach Native Jeremy Scott Serving Aboard the USS Chancellorsville in the Philippine Sea

Philippine Sea - Sunday October 9, 2022: Vero Beach Native Jeremy Scott is serving in the Navy aboard the USS Chancellorsville, now patrolling in the Philippine Sea. Petty Officer Scott is a Fire Controlman (FC) aboard the Chancellorsville which has been forward-deployed to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan. Fire controlmen operate and maintain combat and weapons direction systems, surface-to-air and surface-to-surface missile systems and gun fire control systems aboard U.S. Navy ships.
VERO BEACH, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

NOW UNDERWAY! Be the First to See the New 2023 Spyder RT Limited at Route 1 Motorsports Today

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Don’t miss your chance today to see the 2023 CAN-AM lineup of Rykers and Spyders at Route 1 Motorsports, located at 1300 Highway 1 in Malabar. Fall is here, so that means it’s time to hit the road. Route 1 Motorsports will welcome BRP for a limited event today when you can see the all-new 2023 Spyder RT Limited, as well as other new models.
MALABAR, FL
vieravoice.com

Melbourne woman encourages others as she copes with Afib

Melbourne resident Teresa Christopher has struggled with heart troubles for many years. From heart surgery as a teenager to atrial fibrillation in recent years. Atrial fibrillation (Afib) is the most common type of heart arrhythmia. It causes accelerated, sluggish or irregular heartbeat. When the heartbeat in the upper two chambers (atria) is irregular, blood flow to the lower two ventricles is disrupted, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
MELBOURNE, FL
click orlando

Osceola County considers seizing senior community after flood from Ian

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The Good Samaritan Society in Kissimmee Village was still taped off on Friday because of the amount of standing water after Hurricane Ian. Osceola County manager, Don Fisher, said the senior living community is in a floodway and that they’ve seen three major floods since 2006. The community was built on the banks of Shingle Creek.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL

