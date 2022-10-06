Read full article on original website
Elon Musk's SpaceX Just Carried A Russian Cosmonaut W/The Long-Term Space Station Crew, Raising Understandable QuestionsDOPE Quick ReadsCape Canaveral, FL
SpaceX Spotted Over the East Coast Saturday EveningThe Maine WriterMaine State
Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersWest Melbourne, FL
Florida Tech Scholar-Athlete Spotlight Recognizes Volleyball Player Kayla Mastin
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Being a scholar-athlete at Florida Tech takes an incredible amount of hard work and dedication to excel both in the classroom and on the field. In this Scholar-Athlete Spotlight, we are featuring Panther volleyball player Kayla Mastin, a senior who is majoring...
WESH
Evans High School student receives acceptance, scholarship to Bethune-Cookman University
ORLANDO, Fla. — Evans High School student Djahnel Reid was accepted to Bethune-Cookman University on the spot. She also received $75,000 in scholarship money Friday. It happened at the HBCU Week college fair at Walt Disney World Resort. "On behalf of the entire Bethune-Cookman Wildcats family, we want to...
SpaceX launches Galaxy satellites from Cape Canaveral after multiple delays
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The third time’s a charm. SpaceX launched Galaxy satellites from Florida’s Space Coast on Saturday. The Falcon 9 rocket carried the Intelsat G-33/G-34 missions from Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Station. The 70-minute launch window opened at 7:05 p.m....
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Zoo Invites Everyone to Name New Osceola Turkey Chicks Leading Up to Potluck on Oct. 14
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – We know it’s only October, but we’re gearing up for Thanksgiving with a special naming opportunity. From now until October 14, we’re inviting you to join us for a “potluck” and bring your best casserole-inspired names for our three Osceola turkey chicks.
vieravoice.com
Melbourne Fall Art & Craft Expo
Oct. 8 - 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Oct. 9 - 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. A celebration of the arts, crafts and the human spirit! 250+ booths of creativity and inspiration by exhibitors from all over Florida and the USA. Live music, food, adult beverages, and a kid zone.
islandernews.com
Coming to a FL train track near you… fastest train ever at 110 mph
In preparation for Brightline’s Miami to Orlando expansion next year, the company will be conducting tests at speeds above what Florida has likely ever seen in the past. Brightline announced it will test trains at maximum speeds of over 100 miles-per-hour, starting the week of October 17, 2022. The...
Disaster refugees expected in Central Florida, officials warn
ORLANDO, Fla. — It was two days ago when the first signs of another housing crisis began to form in the wake of Hurricane Ian. That’s when flooding at the Cypress Landing apartment complex displaced hundreds of families who are now looking for a new place to stay.
Tropical Storm Julia forms in the Caribbean
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Julia formed in the southern Caribbean on Friday with winds of 40 mph. Tropical Depression 13, which formed Thursday night in the Caribbean, developed into Julia. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Channel 9 meteorologist Rusty McCranie said as Tropical Storm Julia...
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: October 6, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
click orlando
Ian caused 7.2M-gallon sewage spill into Indian River Lagoon, Brevard leaders say
MELBOURNE, Fla. – Hurricane Ian led to sewage overflow seeping through manholes, flooding streets and a 7.2 million-gallon spill into the Indian River Lagoon. It’s a concern to local biologists who said the lagoon was just starting to show small improvements. Brevard County officials reported the spill out...
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH LIVE: SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launch Set Tonight from Cape Canaveral
ABOVE VIDEO: After being scrubbed Friday, SpaceX has rescheduled the launch for Saturday evening of a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral carrying the Galaxy 33 and Galaxy 34 commercial communications satellites for Intelsat. The launch team is targeting liftoff for 7:05 p.m. ET. After being scrubbed Friday, SpaceX has...
spacecoastdaily.com
OBITUARY: Warren ‘Bud’ Miles, 70, Passed Away Oct. 3, Moved to Melbourne in 1964
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Warren “Bud” Miles, 70, was born August 28, 1952, in Cincinnati, Ohio, and passed away October 3, 2022, in Melbourne, Florida. Bud moved to Melbourne in 1964 from Cincinnati and was co-owner of Warren and Sons Plumbing in Melbourne. He...
wqcs.org
Vero Beach Native Jeremy Scott Serving Aboard the USS Chancellorsville in the Philippine Sea
Philippine Sea - Sunday October 9, 2022: Vero Beach Native Jeremy Scott is serving in the Navy aboard the USS Chancellorsville, now patrolling in the Philippine Sea. Petty Officer Scott is a Fire Controlman (FC) aboard the Chancellorsville which has been forward-deployed to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Japan. Fire controlmen operate and maintain combat and weapons direction systems, surface-to-air and surface-to-surface missile systems and gun fire control systems aboard U.S. Navy ships.
spacecoastdaily.com
NOW UNDERWAY! Be the First to See the New 2023 Spyder RT Limited at Route 1 Motorsports Today
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Don’t miss your chance today to see the 2023 CAN-AM lineup of Rykers and Spyders at Route 1 Motorsports, located at 1300 Highway 1 in Malabar. Fall is here, so that means it’s time to hit the road. Route 1 Motorsports will welcome BRP for a limited event today when you can see the all-new 2023 Spyder RT Limited, as well as other new models.
spacecoastdaily.com
MSC Cruises Seashore to Homeport at Port Canaveral for 2023 Winter Season, Will Sail to Bahamas, Western Caribbean
BREVARD COUNTY • PORT CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – MSC Cruises has announced it will homeport one of its largest and most advanced cruise ships to Port Canaveral in 2023, offering new opportunities for guests to experience the cruise line’s latest vision for enhanced Caribbean cruising. The MSC Seashore...
vieravoice.com
Melbourne woman encourages others as she copes with Afib
Melbourne resident Teresa Christopher has struggled with heart troubles for many years. From heart surgery as a teenager to atrial fibrillation in recent years. Atrial fibrillation (Afib) is the most common type of heart arrhythmia. It causes accelerated, sluggish or irregular heartbeat. When the heartbeat in the upper two chambers (atria) is irregular, blood flow to the lower two ventricles is disrupted, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
positivelyosceola.com
Health Officials in Osceola County Issue Blue-green Algae Bloom Alert for Lake Marian
The Florida Department of Health in Osceola County has issued a Health Alert for the presence of harmful blue-green algal toxins in Lake Marian, near the pavilion. This is in response to water samples taken on 10/4/2022. The public should exercise caution in and around Lake Marian. Residents and visitors...
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH LIVE: SpaceX to Launch Intelsat G-33/G-34 Mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 7:07 p.m.
BREVARD COUNTY • CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION – SpaceX is targeting today, Thursday, October 6 for launch of the Intelsat G-33/G-34 mission to a geosynchronous transfer orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The 67-minute launch window opens at...
aroundosceola.com
Ian Update: East Lake Toho has peaked; boil water notices for certain addresses
During Thursday meetings with South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD), the water managers said water rise on East Lake Tohopekaliga in St. Cloud appears to have peaked, and that the rise of Lake Tohopekaliga in Kissimmee appears to be slowing down as well. SFWMD said lake levels at Lake Mary...
click orlando
Osceola County considers seizing senior community after flood from Ian
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The Good Samaritan Society in Kissimmee Village was still taped off on Friday because of the amount of standing water after Hurricane Ian. Osceola County manager, Don Fisher, said the senior living community is in a floodway and that they’ve seen three major floods since 2006. The community was built on the banks of Shingle Creek.
