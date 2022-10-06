Melbourne resident Teresa Christopher has struggled with heart troubles for many years. From heart surgery as a teenager to atrial fibrillation in recent years. Atrial fibrillation (Afib) is the most common type of heart arrhythmia. It causes accelerated, sluggish or irregular heartbeat. When the heartbeat in the upper two chambers (atria) is irregular, blood flow to the lower two ventricles is disrupted, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

MELBOURNE, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO