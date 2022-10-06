Read full article on original website
recordpatriot.com
Meet Your Neighbor: Linda Kennan retired after 33 years as a silicone chemist
Linda Kennan lives in Midland with her husband, John. They’ve been married for 34 years. They have two sons, David and James. Linda’s a graduate of Naperville North High School in Illinois. She earned a bachelor’s in chemistry from the University of Illinois and master’s from Central Michigan University. John’s from Long Island in New York. He’s a retired chemist from Dow Corning.
One-way traffic could end on historic downtown Flint street
FLINT, MI -- Parts of a major artery in downtown Flint’s street system could soon be converted from one-way to two-way traffic. The City Council could give final approval to a conversion plan for Beach Street -- from Fifth to Ninth streets and from 10th to 12th streets -- at its meeting on Monday, Oct. 10.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Try Mulligan’s signature sandwich and sizzler steak
BAY CITY, MI — The signature Mulligan’s sandwich and sizzler steak are two of the most popular dishes at Mulligan’s Pub in downtown Bay City. Restaurant owner Rick Revette said the sizzler steak is always a good choice, and customers love the Mulligan’s sandwich, too. “It’s...
Detroit News
MI Dream Home: Grand Blanc European villa-style house has 7 acres
A contemporary, European villa-style home a stone's throw from a renowned Genesee County golf course is on the market. The house in Grand Blanc is located at 9082 South Saginaw Road across the street from the Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club and minutes from Interstate 75. The club hosted the legendary Buick Open for 51 years and currently hosts the annual PGA Tour’s Ally Tournament.
recordpatriot.com
SEEN: Marching for Midland High Homecoming
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Midland High School students, parents and alumni gather to march in the school's homecoming parade on Oct. 7, 2022 on Eastlawn Drive and Washington Street in Midland.
WNEM
Embarking on a new career: Dog in viral post lands himself a job
Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. The City of Saginaw is receiving a federal grant worth nearly $350K to help reduce violent crime.
recordpatriot.com
Sebewaing Police Department welcomes new officer
Meet Sebewaing’s newest police officer, Garrett Temple. Temple, originally from the Chicago area, knew at a young age that law enforcement was something he wanted to pursue later in life. “I always wanted to be a cop growing up,” Temple said. “Once I got into the Saginaw Township Police...
First snowflakes coming to Northern Michigan, see when your town normally sees the white stuff
Our first blast of cold air is coming. It will be cold enough for the Upper Peninsula to have snow. While the first flakes are not imminent for Lower Michigan, here’s a look at when we normally get our first snow. The strongest cold front of the fall season...
nbc25news.com
Construction wraps up on $100M I-69 project, lanes reopen
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. - Construction crews completed work on a $100 million project on I-69. All lanes of I-69 in each direction between Fenton Road and M-54 reopened on Thursday. The repairs supported 1,270 jobs in total.
abc12.com
New plans: Flint State Park would include new amenities, easier river access
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The new Flint State Park will reinvigorate public spaces along the Flint River with added features, according to preliminary plans this week. The sprawling park will stretch for 3 miles along the river west of downtown Flint to encompass 230 acres of land -- much of which already is open for public use. Michigan has committed $30.2 million to develop the park.
Volunteers of America Thrift Store now open and accepting donations in Saginaw
THOMAS TWP, MI — A new Volunteers of America Thrift Store is now open and accepting donations in Saginaw County. The new store opened at 5204 Bay Road in Kochville Township in September, and Volunteers of America officials are seeking donations to fill its 27,000-square-foot floor. Acceptable donations include gently used clothing, furniture, home goods and accessories. All proceeds from thrift store sales will support veterans experiencing homelessness and seniors and families in need in Michigan, according to a Volunteers of America news release.
Central Michigan Life
Causes, solutions to Mount Pleasant's stray cat crisis
Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) programs are working to help with the increasing population of stray cats in Mount Pleasant, according to some workers on the front lines of the stray cat crisis. In 2022, 31 community cats were sterilized in Mount Pleasant. Cat advocates said this is the best and the most...
recordpatriot.com
Midland native Faith Rempe dies after 11-month cancer battle
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After a nearly year-long battle with cancer, Midland native Faith Rempe, 31, died Sept. 28 from health complications. Rempe grew up in Midland from the age of 6 years old, graduated from Central Michigan University with a degree in...
Open Letter to Genesee County: No More Holiday Inflatables!
It's time to issue a warning for the holiday season. This isn't about checking Halloween candy or being aware of the latest gift card scam. No, this is... much more important:. Stop putting inflatables in your yard for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas!. NOTHING says "I'm lazy" or "that'll do" quite...
Bay County commissioner facing off against incumbent Beson for 96th House seat
BAY CITY, MI - Two Bay County businessmen are facing off for the 96th House seat during the Nov. 8 election. Democrat Kim Coonan is challenging incumbent and Republican Timothy (Timmy) Beson for the seat, which oversees and represents the residents of Bay County. Coonan is a lifelong Bay City...
New To Grand Blanc – Qamaria Yemeni Coffee Co.
Calling all coffee lovers - there is a new coffee shop set to open in Grand Blanc. The mission at Qmaria Yemeni Coffee Co. is to redefine your coffee experience. Each cup is made with one-hundred percent premium Yemeni beans. Guests can enjoy preparation in the following ways,. Traditional Yemeni.
WNEM
TV5 News Update- Saturday evening, October 8
A social media post about a stray dog in Midland County caught the eye of the right person. Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. Saginaw grant to fight crime will help bolster school security. Updated: Oct. 7, 2022 at 7:46 PM EDT. The City of...
Police recover RV trailers, boat stolen from Saginaw County storage facility, suspect charged
TITTABAWASSEE TWP, MI — Last year, two recreational trailers and a boat were stolen from a Saginaw County storage facility. Now, a Tittabawassee Township man has been charged with the thefts, with police having recently found the stolen property in three other Michigan counties. Tittabawassee Township Police Chief David...
wsgw.com
Saginaw Fire Department Participating in Fire Prevention Week
The week of October 9th through 15th is Fire Prevention Week. As part of this year’s awareness campaign, the Saginaw Fire Department will host their annual awards ceremony and open house Tuesday, October 11th. “We recognize citizens and firefighters that have performed above and beyond,” says Saginaw Fire Chief...
All lanes of I-69 in Flint open from Fenton Road to Dort Highway, Whitmer announces
FLINT, MI – Governor Gretchen Whitmer visited Flint this afternoon to announce the official reopening of I-69 through the heart of the city after a two-year, $100 million construction project. All lanes of I-69 in each direction between Fenton Road and M-54 (Dort Highway) officially reopened today, with local...
