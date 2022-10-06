ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay City, MI

recordpatriot.com

Meet Your Neighbor: Linda Kennan retired after 33 years as a silicone chemist

Linda Kennan lives in Midland with her husband, John. They’ve been married for 34 years. They have two sons, David and James. Linda’s a graduate of Naperville North High School in Illinois. She earned a bachelor’s in chemistry from the University of Illinois and master’s from Central Michigan University. John’s from Long Island in New York. He’s a retired chemist from Dow Corning.
MIDLAND, MI
MLive

One-way traffic could end on historic downtown Flint street

FLINT, MI -- Parts of a major artery in downtown Flint’s street system could soon be converted from one-way to two-way traffic. The City Council could give final approval to a conversion plan for Beach Street -- from Fifth to Ninth streets and from 10th to 12th streets -- at its meeting on Monday, Oct. 10.
FLINT, MI
Detroit News

MI Dream Home: Grand Blanc European villa-style house has 7 acres

A contemporary, European villa-style home a stone's throw from a renowned Genesee County golf course is on the market. The house in Grand Blanc is located at 9082 South Saginaw Road across the street from the Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club and minutes from Interstate 75. The club hosted the legendary Buick Open for 51 years and currently hosts the annual PGA Tour’s Ally Tournament.
GRAND BLANC, MI
Bay City, MI
recordpatriot.com

SEEN: Marching for Midland High Homecoming

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Midland High School students, parents and alumni gather to march in the school's homecoming parade on Oct. 7, 2022 on Eastlawn Drive and Washington Street in Midland.
MIDLAND, MI
recordpatriot.com

Sebewaing Police Department welcomes new officer

Meet Sebewaing’s newest police officer, Garrett Temple. Temple, originally from the Chicago area, knew at a young age that law enforcement was something he wanted to pursue later in life. “I always wanted to be a cop growing up,” Temple said. “Once I got into the Saginaw Township Police...
SEBEWAING, MI
abc12.com

New plans: Flint State Park would include new amenities, easier river access

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The new Flint State Park will reinvigorate public spaces along the Flint River with added features, according to preliminary plans this week. The sprawling park will stretch for 3 miles along the river west of downtown Flint to encompass 230 acres of land -- much of which already is open for public use. Michigan has committed $30.2 million to develop the park.
MLive

Volunteers of America Thrift Store now open and accepting donations in Saginaw

THOMAS TWP, MI — A new Volunteers of America Thrift Store is now open and accepting donations in Saginaw County. The new store opened at 5204 Bay Road in Kochville Township in September, and Volunteers of America officials are seeking donations to fill its 27,000-square-foot floor. Acceptable donations include gently used clothing, furniture, home goods and accessories. All proceeds from thrift store sales will support veterans experiencing homelessness and seniors and families in need in Michigan, according to a Volunteers of America news release.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
Central Michigan Life

Causes, solutions to Mount Pleasant's stray cat crisis

Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) programs are working to help with the increasing population of stray cats in Mount Pleasant, according to some workers on the front lines of the stray cat crisis. In 2022, 31 community cats were sterilized in Mount Pleasant. Cat advocates said this is the best and the most...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
recordpatriot.com

Midland native Faith Rempe dies after 11-month cancer battle

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After a nearly year-long battle with cancer, Midland native Faith Rempe, 31, died Sept. 28 from health complications. Rempe grew up in Midland from the age of 6 years old, graduated from Central Michigan University with a degree in...
MIDLAND, MI
Banana 101.5

New To Grand Blanc – Qamaria Yemeni Coffee Co.

Calling all coffee lovers - there is a new coffee shop set to open in Grand Blanc. The mission at Qmaria Yemeni Coffee Co. is to redefine your coffee experience. Each cup is made with one-hundred percent premium Yemeni beans. Guests can enjoy preparation in the following ways,. Traditional Yemeni.
GRAND BLANC, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update- Saturday evening, October 8

A social media post about a stray dog in Midland County caught the eye of the right person. Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. Saginaw grant to fight crime will help bolster school security. Updated: Oct. 7, 2022 at 7:46 PM EDT. The City of...
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
wsgw.com

Saginaw Fire Department Participating in Fire Prevention Week

The week of October 9th through 15th is Fire Prevention Week. As part of this year’s awareness campaign, the Saginaw Fire Department will host their annual awards ceremony and open house Tuesday, October 11th. “We recognize citizens and firefighters that have performed above and beyond,” says Saginaw Fire Chief...
SAGINAW, MI

