Bay County commissioner facing off against incumbent Beson for 96th House seat
BAY CITY, MI - Two Bay County businessmen are facing off for the 96th House seat during the Nov. 8 election. Democrat Kim Coonan is challenging incumbent and Republican Timothy (Timmy) Beson for the seat, which oversees and represents the residents of Bay County. Coonan is a lifelong Bay City...
What’s happening in Michigan politics this week?
The debate was moderated by 6 News Capital Correspondent Tim Skubick, who also recapped the events in this weeks edition of the Capital Rundown.
Rep. Brixie: ‘My abortion is none of your business’
With a month until Election Day, state Rep. Julie Brixie (D-Meridian Twp.) joined more than 100 people on the Capitol steps rallying in support of abortion rights and more pro-choice women in politics. The event at the Capitol was one of more than 415 “Women’s Wave” rallies organized by the Women’s March slated across the […] The post Rep. Brixie: ‘My abortion is none of your business’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
michiganradio.org
Top Genesee County election official to stand trial in January on ballot tampering charge
On Tuesday, a circuit court judge set a January trial date for a Genesee County election official accused of ballot tampering. The Michigan attorney general's office alleges Kathy Funk broke a seal on a ballot box following the August 2020 primary, back when she was the Flint Township Clerk. Breaking the seal prevented a possible recount in her close re-election race.
TV5 News Update- Saturday evening, October 8
A social media post about a stray dog in Midland County caught the eye of the right person. Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. Saginaw grant to fight crime will help bolster school security. Updated: Oct. 7, 2022 at 7:46 PM EDT. The City of...
Mich. voters will decide 3 constitutional amendments. Here’s what’s on your Nov. 8 ballot.
The Michigan Board of Canvassers last week approved ballot language for three statewide proposals before voters. Here’s what the constitutional amendments will do and the language that will appear on your ballot for the Nov. 8 general election: This constitutional amendment, Voters for Transparency and Term Limits, would change the existing term limit laws for […] The post Mich. voters will decide 3 constitutional amendments. Here’s what’s on your Nov. 8 ballot. appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Third Ward candidate removed from Bay City commission meeting
BAY CITY, MI - A candidate running for a seat on the Bay City Commission was escorted out of a recent commission meeting after a heated public comment session. Bay City resident and Third Ward commission candidate Andrea Burney was removed from the Commission Chambers at Bay City Hall on Monday, Oct. 3 by police after engaging with the commission during a heated public comment session.
Flint lockup contract expires. Genesee County says blame rests with city
FLINT, MI -- The $2.7-million contract that pays Genesee County to operate Flint’s jail holding facility has expired and members of the county Board of Commissioners say the city is to blame for the lapse and for resulting reimbursement delays. “This is something we’ve gone over time and time...
Flint CFO boycotts council committee meetings, alleging hostile work environment
FLINT, MI -- The city’s chief financial officer is boycotting City Council committee meetings, saying they have become a “waste of time and energy” and have subjected him and others to bullying and harassment. CFO Robert Widigan announced his plans in a memorandum to council President Dennis...
WSGW newsman Dave Maurer resigns after 43 years at mid-Michigan station
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI — Longtime WSGW-790 AM radio journalist Dave Maurer during a Friday, Oct. 7, broadcast announced he would step away from the company where he first began working 43 years ago. Mauer and WSGW station administrators did not immediately return messages from The Saginaw News/MLive Friday seeking...
Swartz Creek Schools Address False Accusations After Rumors Flood Social Media
As can often happen on social media, rumors began to fly on Facebook on Thursday (10/6) about staff members and alleged misconduct at Swartz Creek High School. Rumors can often "take on a life of their own" as speculation and personal grievances began to take over various social media pages.
Michigan Department of Natural Resources seeking help in barrel-dumping incident
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources and Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy were notified Wednesday about two 55-gallon drums that appeared to have been intentionally dumped in a ditch off Marquette County Road 565, in Richmond Township, near Palmer. An absorbent boom was placed around the...
First snowflakes coming to Northern Michigan, see when your town normally sees the white stuff
Our first blast of cold air is coming. It will be cold enough for the Upper Peninsula to have snow. While the first flakes are not imminent for Lower Michigan, here’s a look at when we normally get our first snow. The strongest cold front of the fall season...
Homicides are down but Michigan has a new ‘most-violent’ city, FBI stats reveal
The FBI this week issued its annual report compiling 2021 crime statistics reported by most police agencies across the nation. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation, including Saginaw, Detroit, Kalamazoo and Lansing, and four communities with the fewest property crimes, including: Independence Township, White Lake Township, West Bloomfield and Orion Township.
Gratiot GOP ad for Dixon gets attention for wrong reason
A political ad made by the Gratiot County Republican Party touting Tudor Dixon for governor is gaining a lot of attention. However, much of it is for the wrong reason, garnering much more ridicule than praise. The one-minute video showing seven people, five men and two women, dressed in motorcycle...
Where are the Best Caramel Apples In Michigan?
Apples are a popular item in the fall. Fall is harvest season for apples, this makes sense. Heading out to the cider mill to grab some fresh cider and donuts is a tradition for many families including my own. A lot of the cider mills are adjacent to orchards and that gives you and the fam a chance to go out and pick your own apples.
Open Letter to Genesee County: No More Holiday Inflatables!
It's time to issue a warning for the holiday season. This isn't about checking Halloween candy or being aware of the latest gift card scam. No, this is... much more important:. Stop putting inflatables in your yard for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas!. NOTHING says "I'm lazy" or "that'll do" quite...
Michigan wins bids to build two battery manufacturing plants, beating out other states
(FOX 2) - Two new electric battery manufacturing plants are coming to Michigan, including one in Wayne County, the state announced this week. A total of 4,462 jobs and nearly $4 billion in economic investment will pour into the state as part of plans to construct a battery component manufacturing facility in Big Rapids and another battery manufacturing campus in Van Buren Township.
Anti-Trump graffiti sprayed on Lansing driveway & cars
The home where the incident happened is on the 2800 block of Lasalle Gardens on the eastside of Lansing.
Documents detail former Genesee County school administrator’s relationship with student
FLINT, MI – A scrapbook assembled by Eugene Pratt for one of his prior students in the 1990s contained 69 entries over a six-year span, including several notes the district described as containing language that may be inappropriate between a teacher and a student. The entries included Pratt signing...
