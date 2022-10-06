ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rep. Brixie: ‘My abortion is none of your business’

With a month until Election Day, state Rep. Julie Brixie (D-Meridian Twp.) joined more than 100 people on the Capitol steps rallying in support of abortion rights and more pro-choice women in politics.  The event at the Capitol was one of more than 415 “Women’s Wave” rallies organized by the Women’s March slated across the […] The post Rep. Brixie: ‘My abortion is none of your business’  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Top Genesee County election official to stand trial in January on ballot tampering charge

On Tuesday, a circuit court judge set a January trial date for a Genesee County election official accused of ballot tampering. The Michigan attorney general's office alleges Kathy Funk broke a seal on a ballot box following the August 2020 primary, back when she was the Flint Township Clerk. Breaking the seal prevented a possible recount in her close re-election race.
TV5 News Update- Saturday evening, October 8

A social media post about a stray dog in Midland County caught the eye of the right person. Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. Saginaw grant to fight crime will help bolster school security. Updated: Oct. 7, 2022 at 7:46 PM EDT. The City of...
Mich. voters will decide 3 constitutional amendments. Here’s what’s on your Nov. 8 ballot.

The Michigan Board of Canvassers last week approved ballot language for three statewide proposals before voters.  Here’s what the constitutional amendments will do and the language that will appear on your ballot for the Nov. 8 general election: This constitutional amendment, Voters for Transparency and Term Limits, would change the existing term limit laws for […] The post Mich. voters will decide 3 constitutional amendments. Here’s what’s on your Nov. 8 ballot. appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Third Ward candidate removed from Bay City commission meeting

BAY CITY, MI - A candidate running for a seat on the Bay City Commission was escorted out of a recent commission meeting after a heated public comment session. Bay City resident and Third Ward commission candidate Andrea Burney was removed from the Commission Chambers at Bay City Hall on Monday, Oct. 3 by police after engaging with the commission during a heated public comment session.
Homicides are down but Michigan has a new ‘most-violent’ city, FBI stats reveal

The FBI this week issued its annual report compiling 2021 crime statistics reported by most police agencies across the nation. Michigan has four of the top 20 most violent cities in the nation, including Saginaw, Detroit, Kalamazoo and Lansing, and four communities with the fewest property crimes, including: Independence Township, White Lake Township, West Bloomfield and Orion Township.
Gratiot GOP ad for Dixon gets attention for wrong reason

A political ad made by the Gratiot County Republican Party touting Tudor Dixon for governor is gaining a lot of attention. However, much of it is for the wrong reason, garnering much more ridicule than praise. The one-minute video showing seven people, five men and two women, dressed in motorcycle...
Where are the Best Caramel Apples In Michigan?

Apples are a popular item in the fall. Fall is harvest season for apples, this makes sense. Heading out to the cider mill to grab some fresh cider and donuts is a tradition for many families including my own. A lot of the cider mills are adjacent to orchards and that gives you and the fam a chance to go out and pick your own apples.
Michigan wins bids to build two battery manufacturing plants, beating out other states

(FOX 2) - Two new electric battery manufacturing plants are coming to Michigan, including one in Wayne County, the state announced this week. A total of 4,462 jobs and nearly $4 billion in economic investment will pour into the state as part of plans to construct a battery component manufacturing facility in Big Rapids and another battery manufacturing campus in Van Buren Township.
