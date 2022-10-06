ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton Falls, OH

WFMJ.com

Former B&B construction treasurer enters guilty plea to wire fraud

Former B&B construction company treasurer Samuel J. DeCaria, via video conference, pled guilty of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud in Magistrate Judge James Grimes' courtroom. In 2017 and 2018, B&B named construction president Philip M. Beshara among the defendants in civil lawsuits filed in Mahoning County Common...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Struthers receives $200,000 grant to improve area of the city

The City of Struthers is set to receive a $200,000 grant from the Ohio Department of Transportation. The ODOT Transportation Alternative Program awarded Struthers the grant for the Elm Street Safety Upgrade Project. The project aims to improve a section of Elm Street by improving accessibility and safety for vehicles...
STRUTHERS, OH
WFMJ.com

Struthers receives over $300k in funds for safety upgrade project

Struthers received $332,600 in funds for the Elm Street Safety Upgrade Project, which will transform Elm Street by resurfacing the roadway and replacing cracked, broken and hazardous sidewalks. ODOT's Transportation Alternative Program provided a $200,000 grant that will allow the city to improve pedestrian traffic by replacing sidewalks that are...
STRUTHERS, OH
Newton Falls, OH
Newton Falls, OH
WFMJ.com

Struthers to resurface roads, asking for vehicles to be moved

Struthers City officials sent out a message Tuesday asking for residents to move vehicles from the following streets within the city for milling and resurfacing which is expected to begin today or Wednesday, Oct. 12. The roads include:. West Harvey from 8th St. to Youngstown-Poland Rd. West Creed from 5th...
STRUTHERS, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | October 10th

Vindicator file photo / October 10, 1982 | U.S. Sen. Edward Kennedy, D-Mass., was in Youngstown 40 years ago campaigning for George Tablack, seated, far right, who was challenging U.S. Rep Lyle Williams, R-17th, in the November election. Seated beside Tablack was Atty. Don Hanni, chairman of the Mahoning County Democratic Party.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Crews respond to house fire on Youngstown's North Side

Youngstown Fire Department responded to a fire early Wednesday morning. Crews responded to a home on the corner of Logan and Lauderdale Avenue shortly after 3 a.m. According to Youngstown Fire, no one was inside the home at the time of the incident and there are no injuries. Crews are...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Morning Rundown

Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating rollover crash that killed 11-year-old in Columbiana County. Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed an 11-year old in Columbiana County Sunday night. Troopers say an Enon Valley, Pennsylvania man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Springfield Township Sunday evening. According...
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Man charged after police say five dogs attack Youngstown man

According to Youngstown Police, a man is in critical condition after being mauled by at least 5 dogs on the North Side of Youngstown. Police arrived on scene around 5:30 a.m. at a vacant lot on Logan Avenue. According to police, the man was bitten in the face, and the...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating rollover crash that killed 11-year-old in Columbiana County

Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed an 11-year old in Columbiana County Sunday night. The crash occurred shortly before 9 p.m. in Knox Township. According to a release from OSHP, a pick-up truck was traveling eastbound on Georgetown Road, traveled off the left side of the road and hit an embankment. The vehicle continued up the embankment, hit a tree and overturned.
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

YSU unanimously votes to name Dr. Helen Lafferty new Interim President

Youngstown State University voted unanimously on Monday to name alumna and longtime professor at Villanova University in Pennsylvania as its new Interim President. Dr. Helen Lafferty graduated from YSU and is a global member of the YSU Board of Trustees and is set to serve as the university's new Interim President once current President, Jim Tressel leaves at the end of January of 2023.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Two local school districts hosting annual canned food contest

Two local school districts are kicking off the season of giving early. David Anderson High School in Lisbon and United High School are hosting their annual "Clash of the Cans" contest Friday night during their Friday night football game. Each school's student council is challenging their student body to donate...
LISBON, OH
WFMJ.com

Veterans can get a free oil change in Salem on Veterans Day; here's how

This Veterans Day, a Salem auto repair shop, and insurance agency are teaming up to offer local veterans a free oil change on Friday, November 11 (Veterans Day). In order to claim this offer, you must go to The Agent Insurance Services Salem office (620, Columbia St., Salem) between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on Veterans Day and present your VA card.
SALEM, OH
WFMJ.com

Boardman teen showcases spooky Halloween display

With spooky season in full swing, you could say Jacob Latessa is feeling festive just by looking at his front yard. "I like doing it because it makes people happy," Latessa said to 21 News' Erin Simonek. "I like seeing how many people like what I do." Located just across...
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

A soggy start to Thursday, but pleasant weather in store for Friday

As Thursday gets underway, a cold front will work its way eastward across the Mahoning and Shenango valleys. After a rainy overnight, we expect a drying trend to occur during the first couple of hours of daylight. Some sun will be seen at times during the midday and afternoon hours...but a passing afternoon shower will also be a possibility.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH

