Former B&B construction treasurer enters guilty plea to wire fraud
Former B&B construction company treasurer Samuel J. DeCaria, via video conference, pled guilty of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud in Magistrate Judge James Grimes' courtroom. In 2017 and 2018, B&B named construction president Philip M. Beshara among the defendants in civil lawsuits filed in Mahoning County Common...
Struthers receives $200,000 grant to improve area of the city
The City of Struthers is set to receive a $200,000 grant from the Ohio Department of Transportation. The ODOT Transportation Alternative Program awarded Struthers the grant for the Elm Street Safety Upgrade Project. The project aims to improve a section of Elm Street by improving accessibility and safety for vehicles...
Struthers receives over $300k in funds for safety upgrade project
Struthers received $332,600 in funds for the Elm Street Safety Upgrade Project, which will transform Elm Street by resurfacing the roadway and replacing cracked, broken and hazardous sidewalks. ODOT's Transportation Alternative Program provided a $200,000 grant that will allow the city to improve pedestrian traffic by replacing sidewalks that are...
Pennsylvania State Police investigating student found with marijuana
A small amount of marijuana was found on a student in school early last week in Mercer County. Pennsylvania State Police responded to a call to Mercer County Career Center on Greenville Road just before 9 a.m. on Monday, October 3. According to PSP, charges are pending against a student...
Struthers to resurface roads, asking for vehicles to be moved
Struthers City officials sent out a message Tuesday asking for residents to move vehicles from the following streets within the city for milling and resurfacing which is expected to begin today or Wednesday, Oct. 12. The roads include:. West Harvey from 8th St. to Youngstown-Poland Rd. West Creed from 5th...
Chaney High School receives $10,000 grant on behalf of Ohio dairy farmers
Chaney High School received a $10,000 grant from the American Dairy Association Mideast and the Cleveland Browns. The school partnered with the "Stay in the Game! Keep Learning, Every Day" Network, and received this year's Fuel Up to Play 60 Hometown Grant. The grant is sponsored by the American Dairy...
Years Ago | October 10th
Vindicator file photo / October 10, 1982 | U.S. Sen. Edward Kennedy, D-Mass., was in Youngstown 40 years ago campaigning for George Tablack, seated, far right, who was challenging U.S. Rep Lyle Williams, R-17th, in the November election. Seated beside Tablack was Atty. Don Hanni, chairman of the Mahoning County Democratic Party.
Crews respond to house fire on Youngstown's North Side
Youngstown Fire Department responded to a fire early Wednesday morning. Crews responded to a home on the corner of Logan and Lauderdale Avenue shortly after 3 a.m. According to Youngstown Fire, no one was inside the home at the time of the incident and there are no injuries. Crews are...
Autism Society of the Mahoning Valley looking for grant recipients
The Autism Society of the Mahoning Valley is offering grants to support children and adults with an Autism Spectrum Disorder and their families. The 9th Annual Mike Hull Memorial Family Mini-Grant is offering up to $500 in grants through October 26. The focus of this project is to reach out...
Morning Rundown
Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating rollover crash that killed 11-year-old in Columbiana County. Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed an 11-year old in Columbiana County Sunday night. Troopers say an Enon Valley, Pennsylvania man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Springfield Township Sunday evening. According...
Man charged after police say five dogs attack Youngstown man
According to Youngstown Police, a man is in critical condition after being mauled by at least 5 dogs on the North Side of Youngstown. Police arrived on scene around 5:30 a.m. at a vacant lot on Logan Avenue. According to police, the man was bitten in the face, and the...
Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating rollover crash that killed 11-year-old in Columbiana County
Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed an 11-year old in Columbiana County Sunday night. The crash occurred shortly before 9 p.m. in Knox Township. According to a release from OSHP, a pick-up truck was traveling eastbound on Georgetown Road, traveled off the left side of the road and hit an embankment. The vehicle continued up the embankment, hit a tree and overturned.
YSU unanimously votes to name Dr. Helen Lafferty new Interim President
Youngstown State University voted unanimously on Monday to name alumna and longtime professor at Villanova University in Pennsylvania as its new Interim President. Dr. Helen Lafferty graduated from YSU and is a global member of the YSU Board of Trustees and is set to serve as the university's new Interim President once current President, Jim Tressel leaves at the end of January of 2023.
Two local school districts hosting annual canned food contest
Two local school districts are kicking off the season of giving early. David Anderson High School in Lisbon and United High School are hosting their annual "Clash of the Cans" contest Friday night during their Friday night football game. Each school's student council is challenging their student body to donate...
Jewish Community Center to offer free six-week workshop for individuals with Down Syndrome
The Jewish Community Center (JCC) of Youngstown will be offering a free six-week wellness workshop for individuals aged 14 and over with Down Syndrome and their families. The workshop begins Saturday, October 22 and will be held every Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. until December 3. Participants will...
Two lanes reopened after head on crash on I-80 Eastbound near Austintown
Sections of I-80 Eastbound were closed after a head on crash on a ramp near SR-46 in Austintown. OSP dispatchers tell 21 News the crash originated from a vehicle traveling the wrong way on the ramp striking another head on. Dispatchers say two eastbound lanes have reopened to traffic, but...
Veterans can get a free oil change in Salem on Veterans Day; here's how
This Veterans Day, a Salem auto repair shop, and insurance agency are teaming up to offer local veterans a free oil change on Friday, November 11 (Veterans Day). In order to claim this offer, you must go to The Agent Insurance Services Salem office (620, Columbia St., Salem) between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on Veterans Day and present your VA card.
Boardman teen showcases spooky Halloween display
With spooky season in full swing, you could say Jacob Latessa is feeling festive just by looking at his front yard. "I like doing it because it makes people happy," Latessa said to 21 News' Erin Simonek. "I like seeing how many people like what I do." Located just across...
A soggy start to Thursday, but pleasant weather in store for Friday
As Thursday gets underway, a cold front will work its way eastward across the Mahoning and Shenango valleys. After a rainy overnight, we expect a drying trend to occur during the first couple of hours of daylight. Some sun will be seen at times during the midday and afternoon hours...but a passing afternoon shower will also be a possibility.
