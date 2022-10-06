An elderly woman has died after she was hit by a pickup at a shopping plaza in The Villages. The 76-year-old Wildwood woman was walking shortly before noon Thursday in the parking lot of the Marathon gas station at Lake Deaton Plaza when she was struck by a pickup truck driven by a 58-year-old Orlando man, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO