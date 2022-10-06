ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Search underway for cow trapped in floodwaters on Florida highway

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A tan cow was spotted lurking through floodwaters on a Florida Highway Friday and officials are now attempting to locate it. The cow has been spotted off State Route 417 in Seminole County at mile marker 46.5 and is reportedly trapped in the floodwaters, a FOX 35 viewer said.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
Osceola County considers seizing senior community after flood from Ian

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The Good Samaritan Society in Kissimmee Village was still taped off on Friday because of the amount of standing water after Hurricane Ian. Osceola County manager, Don Fisher, said the senior living community is in a floodway and that they’ve seen three major floods since 2006. The community was built on the banks of Shingle Creek.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
Brevard County, FL
Brevard County, FL
County
Brevard County, FL
Florida State
Fatal crash in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash. According to officials the crash took place at Oslo Road and 27th Avenue SW. The intersection is back open after being closed for a short time.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
Arrests In Brevard County: October 6, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Coming to a FL train track near you… fastest train ever at 110 mph

In preparation for Brightline’s Miami to Orlando expansion next year, the company will be conducting tests at speeds above what Florida has likely ever seen in the past. Brightline announced it will test trains at maximum speeds of over 100 miles-per-hour, starting the week of October 17, 2022. The...
MIAMI, FL
Elderly woman dies after hit by pickup at shopping plaza in The Villages

An elderly woman has died after she was hit by a pickup at a shopping plaza in The Villages. The 76-year-old Wildwood woman was walking shortly before noon Thursday in the parking lot of the Marathon gas station at Lake Deaton Plaza when she was struck by a pickup truck driven by a 58-year-old Orlando man, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Storm debris pickup in Central Florida counties and cities

CENTRAL FLORIDA — Now that Hurricane Ian has left Florida, the post-storm cleanup has begun. The following are details about pick-up procedures provided by the counties and municipalities. Orange County. Unincorporated Orange County. Orange County Public Works debris removal contractors already have been deployed to collect large storm debris....
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Unoccupied truck crashes into ditch in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A truck was found in a ditch in Vero Beach Thursday morning. The Vero Beach Police Department said officers are investigating after a truck was found in a ditch at 20th Avenue and 20th Street. Officials say the truck was unoccupied and no injuries...
VERO BEACH, FL

