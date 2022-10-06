Read full article on original website
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Mother Arrested After Threatening to Blow Up University Park Elementary School
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA (FOX 35) – A Florida mother has been arrested after allegedly threatening to blow up an elementary school in Melbourne because she says they weren’t going to allow her to pick up her child. Tiffanimarie Pirozzi is facing a charge of falsely reporting a bomb.
fox35orlando.com
Search underway for cow trapped in floodwaters on Florida highway
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A tan cow was spotted lurking through floodwaters on a Florida Highway Friday and officials are now attempting to locate it. The cow has been spotted off State Route 417 in Seminole County at mile marker 46.5 and is reportedly trapped in the floodwaters, a FOX 35 viewer said.
click orlando
Osceola County considers seizing senior community after flood from Ian
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – The Good Samaritan Society in Kissimmee Village was still taped off on Friday because of the amount of standing water after Hurricane Ian. Osceola County manager, Don Fisher, said the senior living community is in a floodway and that they’ve seen three major floods since 2006. The community was built on the banks of Shingle Creek.
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: New Episode Released for ‘H.I.T. the Streets’ With Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Get ready to “H.I.T. the streets” with Sheriff Wayne Ivey and the men and women of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office directed patrol unit as they police high-intensity target areas throughout Brevard County. In this episode of H.I.T., you’ll witness action-packed car...
WESH
Seminole County businesses impacted by record flooding from Hurricane Ian
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — There’s construction going on in the parking lot of Sanford’s hospital. "We're going to be putting up a dam across the parking lot to prevent any future water moving toward the hospital," Seminole County Emergency Manager Alan Harris said. From the Lake Monroe...
WESH
Good Samaritan Village residents told to find other housing arrangements after flooding
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Cynthia Melendez, who lived at Good Samaritan Village with her mother, said the senior living community has been sending them updates, but one of the latest updates has been one of the hardest to hear. It tells them to find other housing arrangements indefinitely. “It’s...
WESH
FHP: 44-year-old pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said a crash on Wednesday left several people injured and one pedestrian dead. The crash happened around 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of 23rd Street and South Nashville Avenue. A sedan was driving east on 23rd Street and headed toward...
cbs12.com
Fatal crash in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash. According to officials the crash took place at Oslo Road and 27th Avenue SW. The intersection is back open after being closed for a short time.
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: October 6, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
WESH
Communities throughout Brevard County continue to experience flooding
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Crews across Brevard County continue to work to repair Ian’s impact. This is underway as water flowing through the St. Johns River is flooding communities in the northern part of the county. One is Eagle Point, tucked down the road from a golf course...
islandernews.com
Coming to a FL train track near you… fastest train ever at 110 mph
In preparation for Brightline’s Miami to Orlando expansion next year, the company will be conducting tests at speeds above what Florida has likely ever seen in the past. Brightline announced it will test trains at maximum speeds of over 100 miles-per-hour, starting the week of October 17, 2022. The...
WESH
Brevard County animal shelter takes in cats from overfull west Florida shelter
MELBOURNE, Fla. — The response to help the communities hardest hit by Hurricane Ian is statewide. One nonprofit animal shelter in Brevard County rushed into action last weekend and rescued dozens of cats from shelters in the storm zone. “After the storm, we immediately wanted to go out to...
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian woman arrested after striking man in the head with a beer bottle
A 73-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday on charges of aggravated battery after she hit a man with a beer bottle in Sebastian, Florida. The woman told the police that she was tired of being abused. The Sebastian Police Department received the call on Wednesday at approximately 11:30 p.m. about a...
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard County Animal Center Offering Free Adoptions for Month of October, Courtesy of Boniface Hiers
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Brevard County Animal Services is offering free adoptions on dogs and cats for the month of October after the contribution by Boniface Hiers Automotive Group. The offer includes spay/neuter, a microchip, current vaccinations, free medical insurance through Trupanion and a county tag ( with an...
villages-news.com
Elderly woman dies after hit by pickup at shopping plaza in The Villages
An elderly woman has died after she was hit by a pickup at a shopping plaza in The Villages. The 76-year-old Wildwood woman was walking shortly before noon Thursday in the parking lot of the Marathon gas station at Lake Deaton Plaza when she was struck by a pickup truck driven by a 58-year-old Orlando man, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.
‘It’s my home and I love it here’: Mims residents still reeling from Hurricane Ian flooding
MIMS, Fla. — The brunt of Hurricane Ian’s wrath spared Brevard County, but some people living near the Saint Johns River are still wading through floodwaters. It could be days before the water recedes enough for people to know the full extent of the damage. On Friday, Channel...
mynews13.com
Storm debris pickup in Central Florida counties and cities
CENTRAL FLORIDA — Now that Hurricane Ian has left Florida, the post-storm cleanup has begun. The following are details about pick-up procedures provided by the counties and municipalities. Orange County. Unincorporated Orange County. Orange County Public Works debris removal contractors already have been deployed to collect large storm debris....
WESH
Seminole County residents warned about bacteria, debris in floodwater
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — All up and down the St. Johns River there's a massive amount of flooding. Lake Monroe is just under 9 feet, a historic record for flood levels. What can't easily be seen is exactly what's in the water. "There's going to be sewage in the...
cw34.com
Unoccupied truck crashes into ditch in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A truck was found in a ditch in Vero Beach Thursday morning. The Vero Beach Police Department said officers are investigating after a truck was found in a ditch at 20th Avenue and 20th Street. Officials say the truck was unoccupied and no injuries...
Daytona Beach woman loses 30 years’ worth of possessions from Ian flooding
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — For nearly a week after Hurricane Ian, communities across Volusia County have felt the aftermath of the storm damage, and the Midtown neighborhood was hit especially hard. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. People in the neighborhood on South Kottle Street in Daytona...
