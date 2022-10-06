Read full article on original website
Related
Ticked-Off Buck Terrorizes Man, Woman, and Dog in Neighborhood Driveway: VIDEO
A Wyoming woman is in the hospital after an angry buck gored her in her own neighborhood. In the viral video, thanks to the woman’s Ring video camera, viewers watch in horror as the deer appears in the frame, going after her, her husband, and the family dogs. As...
Paris Hilton Responded To A Guy On TikTok Who Admitted To Robbing Her
This is peak Paris Hilton, and I love it.
Saugerties, NY Photographer Captures Special Moments with Senior Pets
Animal lovers know that pets are more than just an animal, they quickly become part of the family as soon as they enter your life. However, as we all know, our time with our pets is short-lived, and saying goodbye to a pet is one of the hardest goodbyes we ever have to make. One Hudson Valley photographer is on a mission to capture the love between pets and their owners as their 4 legged family members live out the last few years of their lives.
