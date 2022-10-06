Read full article on original website
Elon Musk's SpaceX Just Carried A Russian Cosmonaut W/The Long-Term Space Station Crew, Raising Understandable QuestionsDOPE Quick ReadsCape Canaveral, FL
SpaceX Spotted Over the East Coast Saturday EveningThe Maine WriterMaine State
Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersWest Melbourne, FL
3 Overlooked but Beautiful Beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
islandernews.com
Coming to a FL train track near you… fastest train ever at 110 mph
In preparation for Brightline’s Miami to Orlando expansion next year, the company will be conducting tests at speeds above what Florida has likely ever seen in the past. Brightline announced it will test trains at maximum speeds of over 100 miles-per-hour, starting the week of October 17, 2022. The...
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: October 7, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
spacecoastdaily.com
PETER CRANIS: August Brevard County Tourist Development Tax Comes in at Record-Setting $1.823 Million
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – August Tourist Development Tax (TDT) has come in at $1.823 million – a record for the month of August, making it the 17th consecutive month of “best month for that given month” results. This is 31% ahead of the previous high in...
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH LIVE: SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launch Set Tonight from Cape Canaveral
ABOVE VIDEO: After being scrubbed Friday, SpaceX has rescheduled the launch for Saturday evening of a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral carrying the Galaxy 33 and Galaxy 34 commercial communications satellites for Intelsat. The launch team is targeting liftoff for 7:05 p.m. ET. After being scrubbed Friday, SpaceX has...
spacecoastdaily.com
Space Coast Event Calendar: See Entertainment and Things to Do in Brevard County This Weekend
Do not forget about the karaoke competition! They just had an amazing semi-finals!. Check out the event calendar for Squid Lips! If you are in Cocoa or Melbourne there is always something to do. This Week. OKTOBERFEST FINALE at Rising Tide with Salt and Pepper DUO, Sunday (10/9) Location: Rising...
disneydining.com
Night Of A Million Lights WILL Return This Year!
If you live in Central Florida, then you may know about Give Kids The World Village — an incredible 89-acre non-profit Resort located in Kissimmee where terminally ill children and their families can vacation for a week at no cost to them. Give Kids the World Village has been in operation since 1986 and, since then, has welcomed more than 177,000 families from 76 countries.
spacecoastdaily.com
NASA: Inspections Underway for Space Launch System Rocket, Orion Spacecraft – Next Launch Date TBD
BREVARD COUNTY • KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, FLORIDA – Engineers at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida are in the process of preparing the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft for the next launch attempt in November for the Artemis I mission. Check-outs conducted this week...
click orlando
Ian caused 7.2M-gallon sewage spill into Indian River Lagoon, Brevard leaders say
MELBOURNE, Fla. – Hurricane Ian led to sewage overflow seeping through manholes, flooding streets and a 7.2 million-gallon spill into the Indian River Lagoon. It’s a concern to local biologists who said the lagoon was just starting to show small improvements. Brevard County officials reported the spill out...
spacecoastdaily.com
Nancy LaMorie, 77, of Indian Harbour Beach, Died Sept. 28 at Vitas Hospice Care in Rockledge
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Nancy LaMorie, 77, of Indian Harbour Beach, died Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Vitas Hospice Care in Rockledge, Florida. She was born on April 2, 1945, in Syracuse, NY, to Mary and Martin Bell. She married Roger LaMorie on September 12, 1964, and together they had two daughters.
Sandpiper Bay Resort Debuts
Club Med Sandpiper Bay in Port St. Lucie relaunched this week as the Sandpiper Bay Resort, complete with full renovation plans The post Sandpiper Bay Resort Debuts appeared first on Stuart Magazine.
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH LIVE: Melbourne Bulldogs to Host Palm Bay Pirates in Prep Football Action On Space Coast Daily TV
BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Melbourne Bulldogs are set to host the Palm Bay Pirates in prep football action Friday night from Tom McIntyre Stadium on Space Coast Daily TV. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and Space Coast Daily’s Ron Lighthall and Daryl Durand will...
‘It’s unimaginable’: Concerns arise after 2 drivers find water in their vehicle’s gas
ORLANDO, Fla. — The flood risk to homes and apartments across Central Florida after Hurricane Ian struck has been obvious. But few drivers would suspect there could be a water problem at the gas pump, too. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Chris Lipsey thought his Ford...
wqcs.org
Florida Ranchers Say Cattle Lost, Feed Crops Destroyed, Fences Down, and Rural Roads Washed Out by Ian
Fort Pierce - Friday October 7, 2022: Florida Cattle Ranchers are still totaling their losses from Hurricane Ian. The winds and water knocked down fences, cattle got lost, and some have reportedly died. Worst of all, the heavy rainfall caused widespread flooding of cattle grazing lands leaving cattle stranded and...
spacecoastdaily.com
MSC Cruises Seashore to Homeport at Port Canaveral for 2023 Winter Season, Will Sail to Bahamas, Western Caribbean
BREVARD COUNTY • PORT CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – MSC Cruises has announced it will homeport one of its largest and most advanced cruise ships to Port Canaveral in 2023, offering new opportunities for guests to experience the cruise line’s latest vision for enhanced Caribbean cruising. The MSC Seashore...
click orlando
Rising floodwaters force more roads to close in Brevard County
MIMS, Fla. – Brevard County emergency workers shut down more roads on Wednesday as rising floodwaters made for dangerous driving conditions. County spokesman Don Walker said Paces Landing Road was shut down at Arch Road, while Hatbill Road was closed at Gun Club Road. [TRENDING: NASA, SpaceX launch Crew-5...
southfloridaweekend.com
PopStroke to reopen its Port St. Lucie location this October
PORT ST. LUCIE, Florida (SOUTH FLORIDA WEEKEND) - The popular entertainment venue co-owned by Greg Bartoli and Tiger Woods’ TGR Ventures, PopStroke, is set to reopen its Port Saint Lucie location on Saturday, October 8th at 10 a.m. PopStroke has undergone renovations at the Port St. Lucie location including:...
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH LIVE: SpaceX to Launch Intelsat G-33/G-34 Mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 7:07 p.m.
BREVARD COUNTY • CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION – SpaceX is targeting today, Thursday, October 6 for launch of the Intelsat G-33/G-34 mission to a geosynchronous transfer orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The 67-minute launch window opens at...
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Zoo Invites Everyone to Name New Osceola Turkey Chicks Leading Up to Potluck on Oct. 14
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – We know it’s only October, but we’re gearing up for Thanksgiving with a special naming opportunity. From now until October 14, we’re inviting you to join us for a “potluck” and bring your best casserole-inspired names for our three Osceola turkey chicks.
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: New Episode Released for ‘H.I.T. the Streets’ With Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Get ready to “H.I.T. the streets” with Sheriff Wayne Ivey and the men and women of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office directed patrol unit as they police high-intensity target areas throughout Brevard County. In this episode of H.I.T., you’ll witness action-packed car...
click orlando
Any Crocs fans out there? Company is giving away free shoes for 20th anniversary
ORLANDO, Fla. – ‘Croctober’ is the new name for October in the Crocs multiverse. The iconic footwear brand is celebrating two decades in the market by giving free pairs of shoes to their loyal customers. [TRENDING: NASA, SpaceX launch Crew-5 mission | Nice weather lingers in Central...
