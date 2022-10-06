ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malabar, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
islandernews.com

Coming to a FL train track near you… fastest train ever at 110 mph

In preparation for Brightline’s Miami to Orlando expansion next year, the company will be conducting tests at speeds above what Florida has likely ever seen in the past. Brightline announced it will test trains at maximum speeds of over 100 miles-per-hour, starting the week of October 17, 2022. The...
MIAMI, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: October 7, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

WATCH LIVE: SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Launch Set Tonight from Cape Canaveral

ABOVE VIDEO: After being scrubbed Friday, SpaceX has rescheduled the launch for Saturday evening of a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral carrying the Galaxy 33 and Galaxy 34 commercial communications satellites for Intelsat. The launch team is targeting liftoff for 7:05 p.m. ET. After being scrubbed Friday, SpaceX has...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Brevard County, FL
Sports
City
Malabar, FL
County
Brevard County, FL
State
Florida State
disneydining.com

Night Of A Million Lights WILL Return This Year!

If you live in Central Florida, then you may know about Give Kids The World Village — an incredible 89-acre non-profit Resort located in Kissimmee where terminally ill children and their families can vacation for a week at no cost to them. Give Kids the World Village has been in operation since 1986 and, since then, has welcomed more than 177,000 families from 76 countries.
KISSIMMEE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Simpson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Limited Edition#Recreational Vehicles#Spyder Rt Limited#Rykers#Brp
click orlando

Rising floodwaters force more roads to close in Brevard County

MIMS, Fla. – Brevard County emergency workers shut down more roads on Wednesday as rising floodwaters made for dangerous driving conditions. County spokesman Don Walker said Paces Landing Road was shut down at Arch Road, while Hatbill Road was closed at Gun Club Road. [TRENDING: NASA, SpaceX launch Crew-5...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
southfloridaweekend.com

PopStroke to reopen its Port St. Lucie location this October

PORT ST. LUCIE, Florida (SOUTH FLORIDA WEEKEND) - The popular entertainment venue co-owned by Greg Bartoli and Tiger Woods’ TGR Ventures, PopStroke, is set to reopen its Port Saint Lucie location on Saturday, October 8th at 10 a.m. PopStroke has undergone renovations at the Port St. Lucie location including:...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy