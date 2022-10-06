Family of missing 17-year-old Douglasville teen hoping for answers

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — The family of 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri is hoping for answers on where he is. They held a prayer vigil for Kathuri. He was last seen at the Arbor Place Mall in Douglas County.

“He’s been missing for a week,” said his mother, Vera Kathuri.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Yaron Kathuri disappeared from Douglasville on his way to school and she said it’s been the longest week of her life.

“You don’t really believe it. Every evidence is there that he’s not in his room. He’s not on his couch. He’s not watching Netflix. He’s not playing his PS4.”

His family told Channel 2′s Larry Spruill that police found his car at Arbor Place Mall, just two days after they reported him missing. On Wednesday, his family and friends met at the mall to hold a prayer vigil and look for him.

“His car is still parked at the same space Even people who didn’t know Yaron helped search for him on Wednesday night. I’m really appreciative of that. It helps the burden that we’ve been carrying this week,” said Vera Kathuri.

His parents said they’re trying to hang on, but it’s tough. “We don’t know where he is. We don’t know if he’s comfortable. We don’t know if he’s warm. We don’t know if he’s eating,” said Vera Kathuri.

Douglasville Police are currently investigating this case and looking for clues.

“They’re still looking at the footage from the mall to see if he walked inside. They’re also calling the contacts, his friends, to see if they have talked to him,” said Yaron’s father, Andrew Kathuri.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

But until Yaron Kathuri is found, his family remains hopeful.

“I’m thankful for prayer. I’m thankful for God, family and friends. People have been reaching out, calling. We are hopeful. We keep hope alive. It’s just by faith, because we don’t know for sure. We going to hope every day that he’ll come back home,” said Vera Kathuri.

Police said the last ping on his phone was at the mall, but now his phone is turned off.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group