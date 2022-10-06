ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

cbs12.com

Three-vehicle crash causes delays in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A three-vehicle crash in Indian River County is causing significant delays, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office. Authorities say the crash occurred early Tuesday morning at the intersection of 66th Avenue and County Road 510. Drivers are encouraged to take detours...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Mims restaurant still flooded after Ian

A Brevard County restaurant remains flooded nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian dumped several feet of water on the area. Loughman Lakeside Restaurant and Bar in Mims is flooded under several feet of water. It's been a community staple for years. Owner Jason Reichman is worried about the future. The...
MIMS, FL
Vero Beach, FL
Vero Beach, FL
Florida State
Florida Government
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: October 8, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

WATCH: Construction Set to Begin Monday On City of Melbourne’s Margaritaville Multiplex On U.S. 1

WATCH: Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey details the city’s planned Margaritaville complex that will include a hotel, marina, two restaurants, and an outdoor event venue along the Indian River Lagoon in Melbourne in the former Shooters, Coral Bay, and Intracoastal Marina location on U.S. 1. Space Coast Daily’s Ron Lighthall is with Mayor Alfrey on location, introducing what is to become the “Premier Destination” resort on the Space Coast.
MELBOURNE, FL
Florida Landlord Installed Hidden Cameras in 12-Year-Old Tenant’s Bedroom and Bathroom, Said He Was ‘Fighting His Inner Demons’: Sheriff

A 62-year-old landlord in Florida was arrested after he was allegedly caught using hidden cameras to film and take photographs of a 12-year-old girl inside of her bedroom and bathroom. Bruce Wayne Grady was taken into custody last week and charged with two felony counts of video voyeurism by a person 24 years of age or older on a child less than 16 years of age, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
STUART, FL
cw34.com

Man from Fort Pierce found

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Frank Lloyd McGregor, 82, has been found. The Fort Pierce Police Department is searching for a man missing in Fort Pierce. Officers are searching for 82-year-old Frank Lloyd McGregor, who was last seen on Thursday, October 6, around 4:06 p.m. driving around on Okeechobee Road.
FORT PIERCE, FL
WPBF News 25

Okeechobee County hopes to qualify for FEMA individual assistance

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — It's awaiting game in Okeechobee County as they hope to qualify for FEMA individual assistance after being hit by Hurricane Ian. On Friday, FEMA representatives were in the county, meeting with officials and doing damage assessments. Now, the county is waiting to see if they qualify.
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Winning lottery ticket sold at Publix

VERO BEACH — A winning Florida Lottery ticket worth more than $40,000 was recently sold at a local Publix supermarket, according to lottery officials. The Publix Supermarket at Treasure Coast Plaza was one of four locations across the state to sell the winning tickets. The store is located at 415 21st Street, Vero Beach.

