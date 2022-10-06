Read full article on original website
Firefighters in Indian River County find dead man inside burning home
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — An investigation is underway in Indian River County after a man was found dead inside a burning home early Monday morning. Firefighters responded to the 800 block of 27th avenue near Vero Beach after getting a call about a structure fire. Follow us on...
A man was found dead inside an Indian River County home following a house fire early Monday morning, according to the sheriff's office.
Three-vehicle crash causes delays in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A three-vehicle crash in Indian River County is causing significant delays, according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office. Authorities say the crash occurred early Tuesday morning at the intersection of 66th Avenue and County Road 510. Drivers are encouraged to take detours...
Mims restaurant still flooded after Ian
A Brevard County restaurant remains flooded nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian dumped several feet of water on the area. Loughman Lakeside Restaurant and Bar in Mims is flooded under several feet of water. It's been a community staple for years. Owner Jason Reichman is worried about the future. The...
Arrests In Brevard County: October 8, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
‘It’s my home and I love it here’: Mims residents still reeling from Hurricane Ian flooding
MIMS, Fla. — The brunt of Hurricane Ian’s wrath spared Brevard County, but some people living near the Saint Johns River are still wading through floodwaters. It could be days before the water recedes enough for people to know the full extent of the damage. On Friday, Channel...
WATCH: Construction Set to Begin Monday On City of Melbourne’s Margaritaville Multiplex On U.S. 1
WATCH: Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey details the city’s planned Margaritaville complex that will include a hotel, marina, two restaurants, and an outdoor event venue along the Indian River Lagoon in Melbourne in the former Shooters, Coral Bay, and Intracoastal Marina location on U.S. 1. Space Coast Daily’s Ron Lighthall is with Mayor Alfrey on location, introducing what is to become the “Premier Destination” resort on the Space Coast.
Pedestrian fatally struck Saturday night in Port St. Lucie
A man was fatally struck by an SUV as he attempted to cross Village Green Drive in Port St. Lucie Saturday night.
SafeSpace raises awareness during National Domestic Violence Awareness Month
STUART, Fla. — October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. According to a Florida Department of Law Enforcement report, domestic violence-related offenses in 2020 increased between 10% and 20% in Martin, St. Lucie, and Indian River counties. Domestic violence agency SafeSpace is working to raise awareness about the issue.
Florida Landlord Installed Hidden Cameras in 12-Year-Old Tenant’s Bedroom and Bathroom, Said He Was ‘Fighting His Inner Demons’: Sheriff
A 62-year-old landlord in Florida was arrested after he was allegedly caught using hidden cameras to film and take photographs of a 12-year-old girl inside of her bedroom and bathroom. Bruce Wayne Grady was taken into custody last week and charged with two felony counts of video voyeurism by a person 24 years of age or older on a child less than 16 years of age, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
Man from Fort Pierce found
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: Frank Lloyd McGregor, 82, has been found. The Fort Pierce Police Department is searching for a man missing in Fort Pierce. Officers are searching for 82-year-old Frank Lloyd McGregor, who was last seen on Thursday, October 6, around 4:06 p.m. driving around on Okeechobee Road.
Okeechobee County hopes to qualify for FEMA individual assistance
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — It's awaiting game in Okeechobee County as they hope to qualify for FEMA individual assistance after being hit by Hurricane Ian. On Friday, FEMA representatives were in the county, meeting with officials and doing damage assessments. Now, the county is waiting to see if they qualify.
Martin County election officials see increase of residents registering to vote before deadline
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Tuesday is the last day for new voters to register to vote in time for the November elections. Officials in Martin County are preparing over the next few weeks with poll worker training, and equipment testing, as well as reminding residents to make sure they're all squared away in time for the midterms.
17-year-old bicyclist hit by vehicle in Port St. Lucie dies from his injuries
Police in Port St. Lucie said a 17-year-old bicyclist that was struck by a vehicle Friday morning has died from his injuries.
Winning lottery ticket sold at Publix
VERO BEACH — A winning Florida Lottery ticket worth more than $40,000 was recently sold at a local Publix supermarket, according to lottery officials. The Publix Supermarket at Treasure Coast Plaza was one of four locations across the state to sell the winning tickets. The store is located at 415 21st Street, Vero Beach.
